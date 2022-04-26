U.S. markets close in 1 hour 33 minutes

Worldwide Natural and Organic Cosmetics Industry to 2027 - Featuring Weleda, Tata Harper and Arbonne Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market - Analysis By Product Category, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 29.92 billion in the year 2021. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market witnessed healthy growth during the historical period, on account of a significant increase in disposable income of consumers across the globe.

Hectic schedule, changes in routine, eating habits, and sleep cycle shifts, concerns about one's body and well-being are developing on a daily basis. Chemicals used in cosmetics can affect a person's skin or other body parts and hence the trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is growing and is now widely seen as a global change.

Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels increased online consumer reach, and modern retailers' trend toward presenting luxury personal care goods on shelves are all driving the worldwide natural and organic cosmetics market.

The worldwide Cosmetics industry has been affected severely by the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in a shift in consumer preferences, with more people looking for clean- labelled and functional skincare products, which is projected to fuel the market's growth throughout the forecast period also. Sales of personal hygiene and cleaning items like soaps and skincare products grew as a result of the coronavirus epidemic. Brands with a high proportion of skincare products, such as Weleda, performed positively as their products were sold in chemists, supermarkets, pharmacies and via online channels.

The trend of Natural and Natural and Organic Cosmetics is in higher demand than ever and is now widely seen as a global change. Millennials are leading this trend toward healthy and clean products, driven both by the sheer number of consumers in this age group and their buying behaviour. The skincare segment holds a major share in the global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market in 2021, as the majority of the population spends on skincare as compared to other products due to growing concern about healthy skin.

Also, there are well established internationally recognised standards for organic (and natural) beauty products, that help guide consumers to brands and products with genuine organic credentials.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by value (USD Million).

  • The report presents the analysis of Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Skincare, Haircare, Makeup, Others).

  • The report analyses the Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel (Offline Stores, Online Stores).

  • The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market has been analysed by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

  • The Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market has been analysed by Country (United States, Canada, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis, Porter Five Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Region, by Product Type, by Material, by Distribution Channel.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include L'Oreal, Weleda, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., L'occtaine, Tata Harper, Brut Bees, Korres Group, Arbonne, Natura & Co.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: Product Overview

4. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market
4.3 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market

5. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)
5.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation, By Product Category
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Cosmetics Market: By Product Category (2021 & 2027)
5.3 By Necklace, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027
5.4 By Ring, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027
5.5 By Earring, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027
5.6 By Others, By Value (USD Million), 2017-2027

6. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: Segment Analysis
6.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: By Distribution Channel (2021 & 2027)
6.3 By Offline- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)
6.4 By Online- Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

7. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis
8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: By Region (2021 & 2027)

8. Americas Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Europe Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Asia Pacific Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11. Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Drivers
11.2 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Restraints
11.3 Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market - By Product Category (Year 2027)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2027)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market - By Region (Year 2027)

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of global leading companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market
13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Natural and Organic Cosmetics Market

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 L'Oreal
14.2 Weleda
14.3 L'occtaine
14.4 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
14.5 Natura & Co.
14.6 Tata Harper
14.7 Korres Group
14.8 Brut's Bees
14.9 Arbonne
14.10 Bare Escentuals

15. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sw6gnq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-natural-and-organic-cosmetics-industry-to-2027---featuring-weleda-tata-harper-and-arbonne-among-others-301533347.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

