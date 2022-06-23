U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.75
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,441.00
    -30.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,618.25
    +52.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,690.80
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.39
    -1.80 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -5.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    -0.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0059 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.28
    -0.91 (-3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3840
    -0.7560 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,514.37
    +134.45 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.87
    +2.80 (+0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,065.76
    -23.46 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Worldwide Nebulizers Industry to 2028 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Allied Healthcare Products and CareFusion Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global nebulizers market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The report provides revenue of the global nebulizers market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global nebulizers market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global nebulizers market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global nebulizers market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global nebulizers market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global nebulizers market.

The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global nebulizers market. Key players operating in the global nebulizers market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global nebulizers market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Nebulizers Market Report

  • What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global nebulizers market?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global nebulizers market between 2017 and 2028?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global nebulizers market?

  • Will North America be the most profitable market for nebulizer device providers?

  • Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global nebulizers market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies in the global nebulizers market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Nebulizers Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.4. Global Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

5. Key Insights
5.1. Technological Advancements
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.3. Key Industry Developments
5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)

6. Global Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

7. Global Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region
7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

8. North America Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2028
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9. Europe Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2028
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2028
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11. Latin America Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2028
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12. Middle East & Africa Nebulizers Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2028
12.3. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2028
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
13.2. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

  • CareFusion Corporation

  • Covidien plc

  • GE Healthcare Ltd.

  • GF Health Products, Inc.

  • Omron Healthcare, Inc.

  • PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

  • Philips Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grxqj9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Ra

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Warren Buffett Can’t Keep His Hands Off Occidental as Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway purchased more than $500 million of Occidental Petroleum stock recently and now holds a 16.3% stake in the big energy company, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett began buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock earlier this year and Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares after purchasing a total of 9.5 million shares this past Friday and Wednesday. Occidental shares were down 3.6% Wednesday to $55.77 as oil prices continued to retreat, falling 1.7% to $104 a barrel based on West Texas intermediate crude.

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Crude Oil’s Inflation Trade Is Unwinding, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s standout inflation trade of backing commodities is coming under pressure on concern a recession will curb demand for raw materials.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapThat’s th

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Dow Jones Up As Powell Gives This Recession Warning; Bitcoin Crumbles Again; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones rose despite a recession warning from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Bitcoin tumbled again. Apple stock rose after a bullish call.

  • Most stocks can't keep up with the breakneck pace of inflation — but these 3 dividend stocks are pulling ahead with yields as high as 12%

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Mystery Surrounds $500 Million Outflow From Bitcoin ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- North America’s first Bitcoin exchange-traded fund is at the center of a crypto-market guessing game after it saw record one-day outflows of $500 million last week. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possib

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Two Tesla Rivals Near Buy Points

    Here are June's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China ends Covid lockdowns and offers new EV subsidies. Two are near buy points.

  • Is it Still Worth Investing in PayPal (PYPL)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]