The Worldwide Nematicide Industry is Projected to Reach $3 Billion by 2027

·11 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nematicide Market by Type (Chemical, Biologicals), Nematode Type (Root-Knot, Cyst, Lesion), Mode of Application (Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment, Fumigation), Formulation, Crop Type, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global nematicide market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The North America region is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period

The North American market is projected to rule the global nematicides market over the forecast period due to the dwindling amount of arable land and rising need for food. The use of new farming practices is also anticipated to increase demand for nematicides in this region. As a result, it is anticipated that the market would expand over the course of the projected period as a result of increasing global demand for nematodes made from biological sources and an increase in nematode infestation in crops. The growing international demand for crops such as soybean and corn has increased the scope for the use of nematicides in the North America.

The Asia-pacific region accounted for the fastest growing market share of 23.3% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Favorable agricultural policies pertaining to food security, hygiene, and quality have widened the application of nematicides in the Asia-pacific region. In countries such as the US, the adoption of drip irrigation mode of application is high. This has increased efficiency in the delivery of nematicides through the agricultural fields, which grow crops such as soybean and corn.

Soil dressing mode of application had the largest market share of 33.8% in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2027

The soil is dressed either in a dry formulation or wet treated with a slurry or liquid formulation. Soil dressing involves the application of nematicides near the root zone of the infected crop. Nematicides are applied in ring formation near the root zone as a part of the soil dressing method. Since the method of dressing is labor-intensive, it is popular in the Asia-Pacific region, as opposed to the North American region, where the economy is more capital-intensive. FMC Corporation (US), ADAMA Agricultural Solutions (Israel), and Bayer (Germany) are some of the major companies providing nematicides in the granular form in this region.

The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period

Fruits and vegetables are high-value crops grown on a large scale in greenhouses and open fields. Due to an increase in nematode infection on many commodities, including carrots, potatoes, and tomatoes, the vegetable segment currently occupies a majority share in the market. Nematode-infected roots become damaged and deformed, which lowers the product's quality and yield. Nematodes also intensify the negative effects of bacteria and fungi. Nematicides are therefore used by vegetable growers to control worms and avoid crop losses. The need for bio-based nematicides is expected to rise over the coming years as farmers increasingly want to raise organic fruits, vegetables, and cereals.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Nematicides Market: Brief Overview
4.2 Nematicides Market, by Region
4.3 Nematicides Market, by Type
4.4 Nematicides Market, by Crop Type
4.5 Nematicides Market, by Nematode Type
4.6 Nematicides Market, by Mode of Application
4.7 North America: Nematicides Market, by Key Type & Country
4.8 Nematicides Market Growth, by Key Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Macroindicators
5.2.1 Adoption of Pesticides for Defense Against Pest Attacks
5.2.2 Foreign Direct Investments
5.3 Global Crop Losses due to Nematodes
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Strong Demand for High-Value Crops
5.4.1.2 Demand for Low-Cost Crop Protection Solutions
5.4.1.3 Increasing Damage to Crop Production due to Nematode Infestations
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Technological Limitations in Use of Biological Products
5.4.2.2 Varying Government Regulations
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Use of Plant-based Nematicides in Organic Agriculture and Horticulture
5.4.3.2 Nematodes Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Evolution of Biotechnology and Increasing Acceptance of GM Crops as Alternatives to Crop Protection Chemicals
5.4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Utilization of Biologicals

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Overview
6.2 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
6.2.1 North America
6.2.1.1 US
6.2.1.2 Canada
6.2.2 European Union
6.2.2.1 UK
6.2.2.2 France
6.2.2.3 Russia
6.2.2.4 Australia
6.2.3 Asia-Pacific
6.2.3.1 India
6.2.3.2 China
6.2.4 South America
6.2.4.1 Brazil
6.2.5 Middle East
6.2.5.1 Egypt
6.2.5.2 UAE
6.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers in Nematicides Market
6.5 Average Selling Prices
6.6 Value Chain Analysis
6.6.1 Research and Product Development
6.6.2 Material Sourcing and Acquisition
6.6.3 Nematicide Manufacturing
6.6.4 Distribution
6.6.5 Sales Management
6.6.6 Post-Sales Services
6.7 Market Ecosystem
6.8 Technology Analysis
6.8.1 Organic Acid-based Plant Extract Biocontrol
6.8.2 Reduced-Risk Nematicides
6.8.3 Syngenta Tymirium
6.8.4 Kruger Seeds Nemastrike
6.9 Patent Analysis
6.10 Trade Analysis
6.11 Key Conferences & Events
6.12 Case Study Analysis
6.12.1 Use Case 1: Syngenta AG Seedcare Launches Victrato
6.12.2 Use Case 2: Basf's Irgacycle Stabilizes Recycled Plastics Used to Protect Pineapples from Sunburn in Malaysia
6.13 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6.13.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
6.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14.1 Threat of New Entrants
6.14.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.14.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.14.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

7 Nematicides Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemicals
7.2.1 Longer Residual Activity and Quick Mode of Action Against Nematodes to Drive Segment
7.2.2 Fumigants
7.2.2.1 Broad Spectrum Functionality of Fumigants Against Nematodes to Positively Drive Market
7.2.2.1.1 Methyl Bromide
7.2.2.1.1.1 Ability to Penetrate Quickly into Sorptive Materials at Normal Atmospheric Pressure to Drive Segment
7.2.2.1.2 Metam Sodium
7.2.2.1.2.1 Increase in Farmers' Education and Adoption of Metam Sodium in Agriculture Sector to Booster Market
7.2.2.1.3 1-3-Dichloropropene
7.2.2.1.3.1 Properties Such as Minimum Soil Contamination Air Dispersion to Drive Segment
7.2.2.1.4 Other Fumigants
7.2.3 Carbamates
7.2.3.1 Low Toxicity to Non-Target Organisms and Selective Action Against Nematodes to Accelerate Segment Growth
7.2.4 Organophosphates
7.2.4.1 Fast Absorption Rate of Organophosphates to Drive Market
7.2.5 Other Chemicals
7.3 Biologicals
7.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies on Conventional Agrochemicals to Propel Segment Growth
7.3.2 Microbials
7.3.2.1 High Adoption of Sustainable Agricultural Techniques to Fuel Growth
7.3.3 Biochemicals
7.3.3.1 Residue-Free Nematode Management by Biochemicals to Propel Growth
7.3.4 Macrobials
7.3.4.1 Natural and Unique Mode of Action and Convenient Application to Spur Usage

8 Nematicides Market, by Formulation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Granular
8.2.1 Good Storage Viability to Drive Segment Growth
8.3 Liquid
8.3.1 Greater Degree of Dispersion Property Offered by Liquid Nematicides to Drive Demand

9 Nematicides Market, by Nematode Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Root-Knot Nematodes
9.2.1 Control of Economic Damage Worth USD 100 Billion Caused by Root-Knot Nematodes to Drive Demand
9.3 Cyst Nematodes
9.3.1 Large-Scale Economic Losses and Lower Yield Quality due to Cyst Nematode Infestation to Increase Demand
9.4 Lesion Nematodes
9.4.1 Wide Host Range and Presence in Temperate and Tropical Environments to Drive Market
9.5 Other Nematode Types

10 Nematicides Market, by Mode of Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fumigation
10.2.1 Lower Costs Involved in Fumigation for Nematode Control to Propel Growth
10.3 Drenching
10.3.1 Precise Application and Deep Penetration of Nematicides on Target Nematodes to Drive Demand
10.4 Soil Dressing
10.4.1 Effective Management of Early Season Nematode to Drive Demand
10.5 Seed Treatment
10.5.1 Safer Application and Early Season Protection Against Nematode to Augment Demand
10.6 Other Modes of Application

11 Nematicides Market, by Crop Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cereals & Grains
11.2.1 Rise in Consumption of Cereals & Grains to Drive Market
11.2.2 Corn
11.2.2.1 Commercial Value and Vulnerability of Corn Crop to Needle Nematodes to Drive Nematicide Demand
11.2.3 Wheat
11.2.3.1 Severe Damage to Wheat Crop in Asia & Europe due to Root-Knot and Cyst Nematodes to Drive Market
11.2.4 Rice
11.2.4.1 Major Global Rice Export Demand and Severe Yield Loss Caused due to Meloidogyne Graminicola Nematodes to Drive Demand
11.2.5 Other Cereals & Grains
11.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
11.3.1 Increase in Consumption of Protein- and Healthy Fat-Rich Meals to Drive Segment
11.3.2 Soybean
11.3.2.1 Increase in Vegan Population and Severe Crop Loss due to Infestation from Soybean Cyst Nematodes to Drive Market
11.3.3 Sunflower
11.3.3.1 Preference for Sunflower Oil due to Its Associated Heart-Related Health Benefits to Drive Demand
11.3.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses
11.4 Fruits & Vegetables
11.4.1 Rise in Exports of Fresh, Frozen, and Processed Fruits & Vegetables from South Asia to Drive Demand
11.4.2 Pome Fruits
11.4.2.1 Economic Losses Caused due to Nematode-Related Complex Diseases to Drive Market
11.4.3 Citrus Fruits
11.4.3.1 Severe Yield Loss Caused due to Citrus Nematodes in Citrus Fruits to Drive Nematicides Market
11.4.4 Leafy Vegetables
11.4.4.1 Susceptibility of Leafy Vegetables to Needle Nematodes and Lesion Nematodes to Drive Market
11.4.5 Berries
11.4.5.1 Rise in Demand for Berries in Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Cosmetics Industries in US to Positively Drive Market
11.4.6 Roots & Tubers Vegetables
11.4.6.1 Severe Economic Losses due to Tuber Blemishes Caused by Nematodes to Drive Market
11.4.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables
11.5 Other Crop Types

12 Nematicides Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Segmental Revenue Analysis of Key Players
13.3 Market Share Analysis, 2021
13.4 Key Player Strategies
13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
13.5.1 Stars
13.5.2 Pervasive Players
13.5.3 Emerging Leaders
13.5.4 Participants
13.5.5 Product Footprint
13.6 Nematicides Market (Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant)
13.6.1 Progressive Companies
13.6.2 Starting Blocks
13.6.3 Responsive Companies
13.6.4 Dynamic Companies
13.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking
13.7 Competitive Scenario
13.7.1 Product Launches
13.7.2 Deals
13.7.3 Others

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Key Players
14.1.1 BASF SE
14.1.2 Isagro S.p.A
14.1.3 Corteva Agriscience
14.1.4 Syngenta AG
14.1.5 Bayer AG
14.1.6 UPL
14.1.7 American Vanguard Corporation
14.1.8 Nufarm
14.1.9 FMC Corporation
14.1.10 Chr. Hansen
14.1.11 Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
14.1.12 Marrone Bio Innovations
14.1.13 T. Stanes & Company Limited
14.1.14 Valent Biosciences LLC
14.1.15 Certis Biologicals
14.1.16 Agri Life
14.1.17 Bio Huma Netics, Inc.
14.1.18 Real IPM Kenya
14.1.19 Horizon Group
14.1.20 Crop IQ Technology Ltd.
14.2 Startups/SMEs/Other Players
14.2.1 Varsha Bioscience and Technology India Private Limited
14.2.2 Pheronym
14.2.3 Vive Crop Protection
14.2.4 Telluris Biotech India Private Limited
14.2.5 Ecowin

15 Adjacent & Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ioapm1

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-nematicide-industry-is-projected-to-reach-3-billion-by-2027-301686784.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

