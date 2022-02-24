Worldwide Network Emulator Industry to 2026 - The Proliferation of 5G IoT is Driving Growth

Company Logo

Global Network Emulator Market

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Emulator Market (2021-2026) by Test, Component, Vertical, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Emulator Market is estimated to be USD 303.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 465.2 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.91%.



Market Dynamics

Factors driving the market are Advanced technology has accelerated the necessity to investigate the network performance that drives the demand for network emulators. Increasing advancement in the net of Things is boosting the demand for network emulators globally. Connected technologies like autonomous vehicles, machine-to-machine communication devices, and numerous different nets connected devices.

The proliferation of 5G, IoT, and connected devices, the rise of cyber-attacks, and cybersecurity breaches on networks among various industries globally are the foremost factors that drive the market. Furthermore, expanding the network emulator market is propelling to reduce down-time in networking among finished users. Rising demand for package outlined networking & virtualization is an Associate in Nursing timeserving issue for the global market.

Longer time and extended R&D needs for brand new networking technologies may be an issue that can restrain the market expansion. However, the shortage of competent professionals and high prices related to its installation are a few factors that may hamper the market growth throughout the forecasted amount.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Spirent communications, Keysight technologies, Apposite Technologies, Polaris Networks, PacketStorm, Communication, iTrinegy, Aukua, Calnex, SolarWinds, InterWorking Labs, GigaNet Systems, SCALABLE Network Technologies, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfizfi

