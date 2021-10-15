U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,443.50
    +14.50 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,920.00
    +136.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,081.25
    +44.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.10
    +8.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.97
    +0.66 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.10
    -13.80 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1612
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    -1.94 (-10.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    +0.5530 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,346.01
    +1,842.12 (+3.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.64
    +25.42 (+1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.53
    +12.82 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

The Worldwide Network Security Firewall Industry is Expected to Reach $10+ Billion by 2026

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Security Firewall Market(2021-2027) by Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 4.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Key factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks among different industry sectors have compelled the organizations to adopt a robust security solution to prevent and safeguard the organizational data. This has led to a rise in the demand for several network security solutions, such as network security firewall solutions and related security solutions. The increase in the global penetration rate of connected devices such as handheld devices and other smart devices has made faster access to information. It has made sensitive data vulnerable to malicious attackers. Therefore, organizations are willing to invest in network firewall solutions that have benefitted in augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as increasing demand for Next-gen networking solutions and the advancements in digital transformation are further promoting the development of the market.

Conversely, the budgetary constraints, the low initiative towards firewall maintenance are likely to hinder the market's growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Importance of Network Security and Privacy across Organizations

  • High Penetration of Connected Devices

  • Implementation of Next-Generation Networking Technologies

  • Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Industry

Restraints

  • Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance

  • Budget Constraints

  • Absence of Basic Network Firewall Restoration

Opportunities

  • Growth in Investment to Improve the Network Security Measures

  • Growing Demand for SMS firewalls

  • Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization

  • Increasing Government Regulations

Challenges

  • Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is segmented based on Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Security Firewall Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services

7 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Solution Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Signalling firewall
7.3 SMS firewall

8 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Signalling Firewall
8.1 Introduction
8.2 SS7 firewall
8.3 Diameter firewall
8.4 Others

9 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By SMS Firewall
9.1 Introduction
9.2 A2P messaging
9.3 P2A messaging

10 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Professional service
10.2.1 Deployment and integration
10.2.2 Consulting
10.2.3 Support and maintenance
10.3 Managed service

11 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Deployment
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cloud-based
11.3 On-premise
11.4 Network Function Virtualization

12 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Organization Size
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
12.3 Large enterprises

13 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Packet Filtering
13.3 Stateful Packet Inspection
13.4 Next Generation Firewall
13.5 Unified Threat Management
13.6 Others

14 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Vertical
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Transportation and Logistics
14.3 BFSI
14.4 Education
14.5 Consumer Goods and Retail
14.6 Manufacturing
14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences
14.8 Travel and Hospitality
14.9 Telecommunication and IT
14.10 Government and Public Sector
14.11 Others

15 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Geography
15.1 Introduction
15.2 North America
15.2.1 US
15.2.2 Canada
15.2.3 Mexico
15.3 South America
15.3.1 Brazil
15.3.2 Argentina
15.4 Europe
15.4.1 UK
15.4.2 France
15.4.3 Germany
15.4.4 Italy
15.4.5 Spain
15.4.6 Rest of Europe
15.5 Asia-Pacific
15.5.1 China
15.5.2 Japan
15.5.3 India
15.5.4 Indonesia
15.5.5 Malaysia
15.5.6 South Korea
15.5.7 Australia
15.5.8 Russia
15.5.9 Rest of APAC
15.6 Rest of the World
15.6.1 Qatar
15.6.2 Saudi Arabia
15.6.3 South Africa
15.6.4 United Arab Emirates
15.6.5 Latin America

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Competitive Quadrant
16.2 Market Share Analysis
16.3 Competitive Scenario
16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
16.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
16.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
16.3.4 Investments & funding

17 Company Profiles
17.1 SAP SE
17.2 Cisco System Inc
17.3 Mobelium Inc.
17.4 Adaptive Mobile Security
17.5 AMD Telecom SA
17.6 ANAM Technologies
17.7 Fortinet, Inc
17.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd
17.9 Sophos Ltd
17.10 Juniper Networks, Inc
17.11 Cellusys
17.12 Openmind Networks
17.13 BICS SA
17.14 Watchguard Technology Inc.
17.15 Palo Alto Networks Inc
17.16 Omobio Pvt Ltd.
17.17 Symsoft
17.18 Mobilium Inc
17.19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
17.20 Tata Communications.
17.21 SonicWall
17.22 Barracuda Networks, Inc

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/exo0ju

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Corsair Expects Q3 Revenues to Miss Consensus Estimates; Shares Fall

    Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) declined 7% in Thursday’s extended trading session after the company revealed that it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $391 million, much lower than the Street’s expectations of $485.2 million. Corsair develops and manufactures high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. (See Corsair stock charts on TipRanks) The company said that the key reasons behind the poor revenue guidance are global logistics and supply c

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Why Shares of Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding Are Down Today

    The Chinese online brokerages saw their share prices decline after some significant regulatory risks came to light.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Makes Powerful Move; Google Leads 7 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals

    The market rally had its best day in months, with Google and Microsoft among new stocks flashing buy signals.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    Investors are in the market to make a profit, and that means finding the stocks with proven growth potential. Old Wall Street hands will always tell you that past performance cannot guarantee future success, which is true, but it’s always a good place to start. Stocks that have already brought in returns, and are showing real and sustained gains over prolonged periods, are a logical place to look for tomorrow’s winners. And this brings us to the stocks we’re looking at today. These have all show

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Why Bank of America Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.5% on Thursday after the financial services titan delivered solid third-quarter results.   So what Bank of America's revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12% year over year to $22.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Falling Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after it fell alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Truist reports third quarter 2021 results

    Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Next 10 Years

    Being a great investor sometimes involves making assumptions about the future of technology, so watch these two companies closely.