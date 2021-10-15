The Worldwide Network Security Firewall Industry is Expected to Reach $10+ Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Network Security Firewall Market(2021-2027) by Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Security Firewall Market is estimated to be USD 4.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.06 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9%.



Key factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks among different industry sectors have compelled the organizations to adopt a robust security solution to prevent and safeguard the organizational data. This has led to a rise in the demand for several network security solutions, such as network security firewall solutions and related security solutions. The increase in the global penetration rate of connected devices such as handheld devices and other smart devices has made faster access to information. It has made sensitive data vulnerable to malicious attackers. Therefore, organizations are willing to invest in network firewall solutions that have benefitted in augmenting the market growth. Other factors such as increasing demand for Next-gen networking solutions and the advancements in digital transformation are further promoting the development of the market.



Conversely, the budgetary constraints, the low initiative towards firewall maintenance are likely to hinder the market's growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Importance of Network Security and Privacy across Organizations

High Penetration of Connected Devices

Implementation of Next-Generation Networking Technologies

Advancement of Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Industry

Restraints

Lack of Preventive Firewall Maintenance

Budget Constraints

Absence of Basic Network Firewall Restoration

Opportunities

Growth in Investment to Improve the Network Security Measures

Growing Demand for SMS firewalls

Increasing Adoption of Network Function Virtualization

Increasing Government Regulations

Challenges

Growing Grey Route Fraudulent Mechanism

The Global Network Security Firewall Market is segmented based on Component, Solution Type, Signalling Firewall, SMS Firewall, Service, Deployment, Organization Size, Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Network Security Firewall Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, Infogence's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Solution Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Signalling firewall

7.3 SMS firewall



8 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Signalling Firewall

8.1 Introduction

8.2 SS7 firewall

8.3 Diameter firewall

8.4 Others



9 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By SMS Firewall

9.1 Introduction

9.2 A2P messaging

9.3 P2A messaging



10 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Professional service

10.2.1 Deployment and integration

10.2.2 Consulting

10.2.3 Support and maintenance

10.3 Managed service



11 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Deployment

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cloud-based

11.3 On-premise

11.4 Network Function Virtualization



12 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Organization Size

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

12.3 Large enterprises



13 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Packet Filtering

13.3 Stateful Packet Inspection

13.4 Next Generation Firewall

13.5 Unified Threat Management

13.6 Others



14 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Vertical

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Transportation and Logistics

14.3 BFSI

14.4 Education

14.5 Consumer Goods and Retail

14.6 Manufacturing

14.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

14.8 Travel and Hospitality

14.9 Telecommunication and IT

14.10 Government and Public Sector

14.11 Others



15 Global Network Security Firewall Market, By Geography

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.2.1 US

15.2.2 Canada

15.2.3 Mexico

15.3 South America

15.3.1 Brazil

15.3.2 Argentina

15.4 Europe

15.4.1 UK

15.4.2 France

15.4.3 Germany

15.4.4 Italy

15.4.5 Spain

15.4.6 Rest of Europe

15.5 Asia-Pacific

15.5.1 China

15.5.2 Japan

15.5.3 India

15.5.4 Indonesia

15.5.5 Malaysia

15.5.6 South Korea

15.5.7 Australia

15.5.8 Russia

15.5.9 Rest of APAC

15.6 Rest of the World

15.6.1 Qatar

15.6.2 Saudi Arabia

15.6.3 South Africa

15.6.4 United Arab Emirates

15.6.5 Latin America



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Competitive Scenario

16.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

16.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

16.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

16.3.4 Investments & funding



17 Company Profiles

17.1 SAP SE

17.2 Cisco System Inc

17.3 Mobelium Inc.

17.4 Adaptive Mobile Security

17.5 AMD Telecom SA

17.6 ANAM Technologies

17.7 Fortinet, Inc

17.8 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

17.9 Sophos Ltd

17.10 Juniper Networks, Inc

17.11 Cellusys

17.12 Openmind Networks

17.13 BICS SA

17.14 Watchguard Technology Inc.

17.15 Palo Alto Networks Inc

17.16 Omobio Pvt Ltd.

17.17 Symsoft

17.18 Mobilium Inc

17.19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

17.20 Tata Communications.

17.21 SonicWall

17.22 Barracuda Networks, Inc



18 Appendix



