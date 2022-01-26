U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

The Worldwide Neurology Patient Monitoring Industry is Expected to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurology Patient Monitoring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Trauma, CSF Management, Migraine, Stroke, Hydrocephalus, EEG), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurology patient monitoring market size is anticipated to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing incidences of neurological diseases coupled with a subsequent rise in the number of surgical procedures to treat associated conditions are positively driving the market. In addition, rising cases of road accidents that lead to traumatic brain injuries are also driving the demand for neurology patient monitoring.

COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, has led to strict implementation of stringent measures to restraint the spread which led to delay of many neurological procedures around the globe. A huge number of medical device manufacturers and providers have been adversely affected during this time. However, the market is expected to rebound and grow considerably over the forecast period, as most of the countries globally have begun easing lockdown measures and resumed some of the elective procedures.

The high incident rate of traumatic brain injuries due to road accidents and sports injuries is among the key factors driving the market for neurology patient monitoring. For instance, according to NCBI in the U.S. about 1.7 million people annually sustain TBI and approximately 1.3 million patients end up in an emergency room. Such incidents are expected to increase the demand for neurology patient monitoring devices, therefore, propelling the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of hemorrhagic stroke among the elderly population is further likely to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to the WHO, 15.0 million people annually suffer from a stroke, out of which 5.0 million die, and 5.0 million are disabled permanently. Additionally, increase in awareness campaigns such as, in 2021 on World Stroke Day, the WHO launched Precious Time Campaign which focused on awareness regarding stroke, its symptoms, and access to available medical assistance. This, in turn, is influencing the demand for proper diagnosis and treatment, thereby supporting market growth.

Neurology Patient Monitoring Market Report Highlights

  • Based on application, the trauma segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 24.6% in 2021 owing to the increasing cases of TBIs due to sports injuries, road accidents, and assaults

  • North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 37.9% in 2021 due to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, increasing government initiatives, and awareness campaigns regarding brain disorders

  • In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to witness remarkable growth due to the presence of a large patient base suffering from neurological disorders

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Objectives

Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.3 Competitive Insights
3.3.1 Market Segmentation
3.4 Market Snapshot

Chapter 4 Neurology Patient Monitoring Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1 Market Lineage Outlook
4.1.1 Parent market outlook
4.1.2 Ancillary Market
4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Product Pipeline Analysis
4.4 Regulatory Framework
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Market driver analysis
4.5.1.1 Increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders and traumatic accidents
4.5.1.2 Rapid advancements and launch of new technologies.
4.5.1.3 Rising demand for minimally invasive neurosurgeries.
4.5.2 Market restraint analysis
4.5.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals
4.5.2.2 High procedural cost
4.6 Neurology patient monitoring market Analysis Tools
4.6.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST
4.6.2 Porter's five forces analysis
4.7 Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 5 Neurology Patient Monitoring Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Definitions & Scope
5.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3 Neurology Patient Monitoring Market, by Application, 2017 to 2030
5.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis
5.4.1 Trauma
5.4.1.1 Trauma market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.2 CSF Management
5.4.2.1 CFS Management market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.3 Migraine
5.4.3.1 Migraine market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.4 Stroke
5.4.4.1 Stroke market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.5 Hydrocephalus
5.4.5.1 Hydrocephalus market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.6 EEG
5.4.6.1 EEG market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.7 Others
5.4.7.1 Others market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Neurology Patient Monitoring Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Application, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Neurology Patient Monitoring Market: Competitive Analysis
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Medtronic
7.1.1.1 Company overview
7.1.1.2 Financial performance
7.1.1.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.2 Integra LifeSciences
7.1.2.1 Company overview
7.1.2.2 Financial performance
7.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.3 Raumedic AG
7.1.3.1 Company overview
7.1.3.2 Financial performance
7.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.4 Sophysa
7.1.4.1 Company overview
7.1.4.2 Financial performance
7.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.5 Olympus
7.1.5.1 Company overview
7.1.5.2 Financial performance
7.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.6 Natus Medical, Inc.
7.1.6.1 Company overview
7.1.6.2 Financial performance
7.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.7 Gaeltec Devices
7.1.7.1 Company overview
7.1.7.2 Financial performance
7.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
7.1.8 Neural Analytics
7.1.8.1 Company overview
7.1.8.2 Financial performance
7.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
7.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8xq6ni

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


