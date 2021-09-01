U.S. markets open in 4 hours 36 minutes

Worldwide Neuromodulation Industry to 2027 - Strong Product Pipeline With Various Innovations Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuromodulation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global neuromodulation market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global neuromodulation market to grow with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on neuromodulation market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on neuromodulation market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global neuromodulation market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global neuromodulation market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • The rise in the base of the geriatric population

  • An increasing number of patients with neurological disorders

2) Restraints

  • Lack of a sufficient number of trained professionals to treat disorders

3) Opportunities

  • A strong product pipeline with various innovations

Segment Covered

The global neuromodulation market is segmented on the basis of technology, and application.

The Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology

  • Deep Brain Stimulation

  • Spinal Cord Stimulation

  • Gastric Stimulation

  • Sacral Nerve Stimulation

  • Vagus Nerve Stimulation

  • Others

The Global Neuromodulation Market by Application

  • Chronic Pain

  • Parkinson's Disease

  • Dystonia

  • Essential Tremor

  • Refractory Epilepsy

  • Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)

  • Urinary Fecal Incontinence

  • Other Applications

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the neuromodulation market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the neuromodulation market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global neuromodulation market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Neuromodulation Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Neuromodulation Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Technology
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Neuromodulation Market

4. Neuromodulation Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology
5.1. Deep Brain Stimulation
5.2. Spinal Cord Stimulation
5.3. Gastric Stimulation
5.4. Sacral Nerve Stimulation
5.5. Vagus Nerve Stimulation
5.6. Others

6. Global Neuromodulation Market by Application
6.1. Chronic Pain
6.2. Parkinson's Disease
6.3. Dystonia
6.4. Essential Tremor
6.5. Refractory Epilepsy
6.6. Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD)
6.7. Urinary Fecal Incontinence
6.8. Other Applications

7. Global Neuromodulation Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Neuromodulation Market by Technology
7.1.2. North America Neuromodulation Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Neuromodulation Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Technology
7.2.2. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Neuromodulation Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Technology
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Technology
7.4.2. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Neuromodulation Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Neuromodulation Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Medtronic Plc
8.2.2. Boston Scientific Corporation
8.2.3. St. Jude Medical
8.2.4. Cyberonics
8.2.5. Cochlear Ltd.
8.2.6. Advanced Bionics
8.2.7. Sonova Group
8.2.8. Nevro Corporation
8.2.9. Neuronetics, Inc.
8.2.10. Greatbatch

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8u3elf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


