Worldwide Neurosurgery Devices Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente and Adeor Medical Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global neurosurgery devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Neurosurgery devices refer to various tools and instruments that are used for conducting surgeries and treating various pathologies in the central and peripheral nervous systems. They are primarily used for diagnosing, preventing and treating conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, depression, epilepsy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury. Some of the commonly used devices include neurostimulation devices, neurosurgical navigation devices and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices, such as curettes, dissectors, elevators and rongeurs. These tools aid in conducting microsurgeries, discectomies, elevating the periosteum below temporalis muscle and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries.

The increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to neurological and other medical ailments, is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is also an increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective treatment alternatives for neurological disorders, which is contributing to the market growth. Consequently, there is a growing preference for neuroendoscopy surgeries over traditional brain surgeries. For instance, various neurostimulation devices are used to send electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves and perform deep brain stimulation.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative minimally invasive (MI) equipment, such as flow diversion, liquid embolic and clot retrieval devices, neuroendovascular stents and balloon catheters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global neurosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nevro Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global neurosurgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID 19 on the global neurosurgery devices market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global neurosurgery market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Neurosurgery Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Neurostimulation Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Neurointerventional Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Neurosurgical Navigation Systems
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 Chronic Pain
7.1.2.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
7.1.2.3 Ischemia
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Deep Brain Stimulation
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Parkinson's Disease
7.2.2.2 Tremor
7.2.2.3 Depression
7.2.2.4 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast
7.3 Neuroendoscopy
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Major Types
7.3.2.1 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy
7.3.2.2 Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy
7.3.2.3 Transcranial Neuroendoscopy
7.3.3 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Others
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Adeor Medical AG
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Biotronik
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Boston Scientific Corporation
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 DePuy Synthes Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Integra Lifesciences
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Medtronic Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Nevro Corporation
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.12 Nihon Kohden Corporation
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Penumbra Inc.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.14 Stryker Corporation
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14.3 Financials
14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l71uey

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-neurosurgery-devices-industry-to-2026---featuring-abbott-laboratories-ackermann-instrumente-and-adeor-medical-among-others-301367463.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

