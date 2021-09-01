Worldwide Neurosurgery Devices Industry to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente and Adeor Medical Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurosurgery Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global neurosurgery devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Neurosurgery devices refer to various tools and instruments that are used for conducting surgeries and treating various pathologies in the central and peripheral nervous systems. They are primarily used for diagnosing, preventing and treating conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, depression, epilepsy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury. Some of the commonly used devices include neurostimulation devices, neurosurgical navigation devices and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices, such as curettes, dissectors, elevators and rongeurs. These tools aid in conducting microsurgeries, discectomies, elevating the periosteum below temporalis muscle and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries.



The increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to neurological and other medical ailments, is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is also an increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective treatment alternatives for neurological disorders, which is contributing to the market growth. Consequently, there is a growing preference for neuroendoscopy surgeries over traditional brain surgeries. For instance, various neurostimulation devices are used to send electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves and perform deep brain stimulation.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative minimally invasive (MI) equipment, such as flow diversion, liquid embolic and clot retrieval devices, neuroendovascular stents and balloon catheters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global neurosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nevro Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global neurosurgery devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID 19 on the global neurosurgery devices market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global neurosurgery market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Neurosurgery Devices Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Neurostimulation Devices

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Neurointerventional Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Neurosurgical Navigation Systems

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Major Types

7.1.2.1 Chronic Pain

7.1.2.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome

7.1.2.3 Ischemia

7.1.3 Market Forecast

7.2 Deep Brain Stimulation

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Parkinson's Disease

7.2.2.2 Tremor

7.2.2.3 Depression

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Neuroendoscopy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Major Types

7.3.2.1 Transnasal Neuroendoscopy

7.3.2.2 Intraventricular Neuroendoscopy

7.3.2.3 Transcranial Neuroendoscopy

7.3.3 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Adeor Medical AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.4 B. Braun Melsungen

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Biotronik

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 DePuy Synthes Inc.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8 Integra Lifesciences

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10 Medtronic Inc.

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Nevro Corporation

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.12 Nihon Kohden Corporation

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12.3 Financials

14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.13 Penumbra Inc.

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.14 Stryker Corporation

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

