The Worldwide Newborn Screening Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Newborn Screening Market By Product Type, By Test Type, By Technology, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global newborn screening market valued at $ 1,055.24 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $ 2,038.47 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Newborn screening test is the series of test performed during the first few days of your baby's life, usually by a hospital health care practitioner. A few drops of blood from a heel prick are placed on a special card, called a Guthrie card. this card, along with your baby's details, is mailed to a specialized state laboratory, which will test the blood sample for a variety of health disorders, including CF (cystic fibrosis).

Newborn screening in certain states requires two blood samples, one at birth and the other a few weeks later. Newborn screening is essential for detection and early diagnosis of certain genetic, endocrine, and metabolic disorders, and are also tested for hearing loss and critical congenital heart defects (CCHDs).



The major factors that drive the growth of the global newborn screening market include increasing government support for newborn screening and development in screening technology. In addition, high birth rate and increasing incidence of neonatal disease propel the market growth. However, lack of improvement in healthcare infrastructure. Conversely, screening of genetic disorders and emerging market such as Brazil, China and India provide significant opportunities to key players in this market due to increase in birth rates and rise in disposable income.



The global newborn screening market is segmented into test type, technology, product type and region. According to test type, the market is categorized into blood test, hearing screening test, heart screening test. By technology, it is segregated into tandem mass spectrometry (TMS), molecular assay, immunoassays & enzymatic assays, hearing screen technology, pulse oximetry screening technology and others(DNA based assay and electrophoresis). on the basis of end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals and clinical laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in the report include the Ab Sciex LLC (subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Perkinelmer, Inc., Waters Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Masimo Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Covidien Plc, Ge Healthcare (subsidiary of General Electric Company) and Trivitron Healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Instrument

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Consumables

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Blood test

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hearing screening test

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Heart screening

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Tandem Mass Spectrometry (TMS)

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Molecular Assays

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Immunoassays and Enzymatic Assays

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Hearing Screen Technology

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Pulse Oximetry Screening Technology

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Clinical laboratories

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: NEWBORN SCREENING MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Ab Sciex LLC

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Covidien Plc

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Ge Healthcare

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 PERKINELMER, INC.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 MASIMO CORPORATION

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Natus Medical Incorporated

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Trivitron Healthcare

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Waters Corporation

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments



