Worldwide Next Generation Search Engines Industry to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Baidu and Duck Duck Go Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Next Generation Search Engines Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global next generation search engines market reached a value of US$ 10.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 23.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.61% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Next generation search engines, also known as advanced search engines, are incorporated with new technologies, such as voice- and image-based searches. They rely on machine learning (ML), semantic analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to make information retrieval faster and easier.

This further helps scientists and researchers obtain spatial data from various climate and ecological sciences. At present, virtual assistants are one of the commonly used next generation search engines in the retail and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

Over the recent years, the number of voice searches has experienced exponential growth on account of the growing popularity of devices, which are embedded with voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa. These searches are faster and more convenient as compared to text searches due to the advancements in speech recognition technology. This represents one of the most popular trends positively influencing the demand for next generation search engines around the world.

Apart from this, the rising uptake of research activities in various sectors to launch new products or improvise the older variants as per the requirement of the consumers and profitability of the key players represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market to obtain insightful data.

Furthermore, the growing use of e-commerce for hassle-free online shopping experiences is also contributing to market growth. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet and boosting sales of smartphones is catalyzing the use of next generation search engines in numerous end use industries. Besides this, the introduction of self-service options in these search engines is projected to impel the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Alibaba Group, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Ask.com (IAC), Baidu Inc., Duck Duck Go Inc., Facebook Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Microsoft Corporation and Yahoo (Verizon Communications Inc.).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global next generation search engines market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global next generation search engines market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the platform type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global next generation search engines market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Next Generation Search Engines Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Platform Type
6.1 Mobile
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Desktop
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User
7.1 Personal
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Commercial
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Online
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Offline
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Alibaba Group
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amazon.com Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Apple Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Ask.com (IAC)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Baidu Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Duck Duck Go Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Facebook Inc.
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Yahoo (Verizon Communications Inc.)
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bodbsj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-next-generation-search-engines-industry-to-2027---featuring-apple-baidu-and-duck-duck-go-among-others-301578799.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

