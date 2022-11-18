U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

The Worldwide Nickel Cadmium Battery Industry is Projected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo


The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

H-range batteries to grow at an impressive CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The H Range batteries are designed with very thin plates for applications that require significantly high current discharge in a short period. The capacity for these batteries typically ranges from 8 Ah to 1012 Ah. The battery is designed so that the discharge is frequent or infrequent and a high current is supplied for about 60 minutes or less.

The applications for H Range batteries are engine starting, power plant emergency backup applications, generator starting, UPS, diesel locomotive cranking, and aircraft/helicopter ground starting applications. For instance, Saft Groupe SAS offers a KPH range of high-rate performance batteries for applications that require high current supply over short periods.

Aerospace & defense end-user to hold a significant market share of nickel cadmium battery market

The aerospace and defense applications include military aircraft, commercial aircraft, helicopters, business jets, and UAVs. The nickel cadmium batteries are used to power emergency lighting, engine starting, radios, intercommunication devices, critical backup power for aircraft control & signaling systems, power backup for emergency generators, etc.

The nickel cadmium batteries can withstand high vibrational stresses as well as extreme temperature conditions, which are experienced in aircraft. Hence, the Ni-Cd batteries are the most preferred batteries over any other battery technology for aircraft.

The market in Europe is expected to grow at an significant CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is further segmented into the major European countries, which include the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe. The region constitutes various developed and industrialized economies, which use nickel cadmium batteries in sectors such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

In addition, the region has a well-connected railway system that uses nickel cadmium batteries for power backup systems. Hence, the transportation infrastructure is also one of the major contributors to the growth of the nickel cadmium battery market in the region. Besides, the European Union has passed laws on nickel cadmium batteries limiting battery usage only in emergency systems and lighting, such as alarms, medical equipment, and cordless power tools. Hence, owing to the regulations passed by the EU, the growth of the nickel cadmium battery market in the region is stagnant.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Nickel Cadmium Battery Market
4.2 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Type
4.3 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Block Battery Construction
4.4 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by End-User
4.5 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market in North America, by Country and End-User
4.6 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surging Adoption in Railway Applications due to Long Service Life and Other Advantages
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption in Critical Industries for Emergency Power Backup Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Harmful Effects of Cadmium on Environment and Human Health
5.2.2.2 Limited Energy Density and Other Performance Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Aviation Industry
5.2.3.2 Increasing Renewable Energy Practices Globally
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Availability of Other Superior Battery Technologies
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Ecosystem Analysis
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.5.1 Average Selling Price of Nickel Cadmium Batteries Offered by Key Players
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Metal-Air Batteries
5.7.2 Liquid-Metal Batteries
5.7.3 Zinc-Manganese Batteries
5.7.4 Vanadium-Flow Batteries
5.7.5 Lithium-Silicon Batteries
5.7.6 Lithium-Cobalt Oxide
5.7.7 Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt
5.7.8 Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide
5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.9.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
5.9.2 Buying Criteria
5.10 Case Studies
5.11 Trade Analysis
5.12 Patent Analysis
5.13 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.14 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.14.1 Standards

6 Various Cell Types Used in Nickel Cadmium Batteries
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Vented Cells
6.2.1 Pocket Plate
6.2.2 Fiber Plate
6.2.3 Sintered Plate
6.3 Sealed Cells

7 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 C Batteries
7.2.1 Growing Adoption of C-Type Batteries in Industrial Applications
7.3 D Batteries
7.3.1 Long Battery Life of D-Type Batteries
7.4 a Batteries
7.4.1 Wide Usage of A-Type Batteries in Portable Electronic Devices
7.5 Aa Batteries
7.5.1 Rising Adoption of Low-Drain Portable Devices Across Industries
7.6 Aaa Batteries
7.6.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Electronics
7.7 9 V Batteries
7.7.1 Growing Adoption of Medical Devices and Power Tools

8 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Block Battery Construction
8.1 Introduction
8.2 L Range
8.2.1 Growing Demand for Long-Life Batteries in Industrial Applications
8.3 M Range
8.3.1 Rising Demand from Mixed-Load Applications with Medium Discharge Requirements
8.4 H Range
8.4.1 Increasing Use in High-Discharge Applications

9 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerospace & Defense
9.2.1 Increased Aircraft Manufacturing and Tourism
9.3 Automotive & Transportation
9.3.1 High Adoption in Railways Sector
9.4 Consumer Electronics
9.4.1 Increased Demand for Long Life Cycle and Low Maintenance
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 High Reliability and Stability Offered by Ni-Cd Batteries
9.6 Industrial
9.6.1 Requirement for Consistent Performance in Harsh Environments
9.7 Marine
9.7.1 Need for Reliable Power Supply in Emergency Situations
9.8 Others

10 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
11.3 Top 3 Company Revenue Analysis
11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Quadrant
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Responsive Companies
11.6.3 Dynamic Companies
11.6.4 Starting Blocks
11.7 Nickel Cadmium Battery Market: Company Footprint
11.8 Competitive Benchmarking
11.9 Competitive Situations and Trends

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Alcad A.B.
12.1.2 Enersys
12.1.3 Gs Yuasa Corporation
12.1.4 Hbl Power Systems Limited
12.1.5 Saft Groupe Sas
12.1.6 Hoppecke Batterien GmbH & Co. Kg
12.1.7 The Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Aceon Battery Solar Technology Ltd.
12.2.2 Cantec Systems Canada
12.2.3 Cell-Con
12.2.4 Custom Power
12.2.5 Dantona Industries Inc.
12.2.6 Gaz GmbH
12.2.7 Germarel GmbH
12.2.8 Henan Xintaihang Power Source Co., Ltd.
12.2.9 Honda Denki Co., Ltd.
12.2.10 Jiangmen Jjj Battery Co., Ltd.
12.2.11 Qualmega, Inc.
12.2.12 Shenzhen Nova Energy Co., Ltd.
12.2.13 Statron Ltd.
12.2.14 Tenergy Corporation
12.2.15 Ukb (Unikor Battery) Co., Ltd.
12.2.16 Zeus

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gta22d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-nickel-cadmium-battery-industry-is-projected-to-reach-1-6-billion-by-2027--301682757.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

