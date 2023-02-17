Worldwide Non-Volatile Memory Market Share Expected to Grow US $198.79 Billion By 2032, With 10.4% Annual CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

According to the research report, the global non-volatile memory market size & share was valued at USD 73.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 198.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

What is Non-Volatile Memory? How Big is Non-Volatile Memory Market Size & Share?

Overview

Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an advanced storage technology that has the capability to retain stored data or program code even in the absence of power. In contrast, volatile memory requires memory data to be periodically refreshed. Non-volatile memory is usually used for the task of secondary storage or long-term persistent storage. NAND flash and solid-state drives (SSD), read-only memory (ROM), EPROM (erasable programmable ROM), and EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable ROM) are some examples of non-volatile memory.

NVM can be classified into two types, including mechanically addressed systems and electrically addressed systems. Electrically addressed systems are further categorized by write mechanism. They are more expensive but faster than mechanically addressed systems. The increasing use of non-volatile memory in a number of critical applications, such as data centers, electronics, healthcare, and aerospace, is driving the non-volatile memory market size.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Western Digital

KIOXIA Technologies

Micron Technology

HYNIX

Microchip Technology

Renesas Electronic

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

Nantero

Crossbar

Everspin Technologies

SMART Modular Technologies

HT Micron

SkyHigh Memory

Pure Storage

Market dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising use of non-volatile storage in next-gen wearables to push the market growth

A surge in the development of next-generation 5G technology coupled with the rising deployment of 5G infrastructure networks which has led to increasing the demand and prevalence for high-performance computing and deployment of small data centers near customer locations are propelling the non-volatile memory industry growth. Non-volatile storage is increasingly used in next-gen wearables such as smartwatches and glasses. It is widely adopted for applications such as streaming media devices, printers, smart speakers, and IoT devices. These factors support the non-volatile memory market growth.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Growing developments in storage technologies are expected to flourish the industry evolution

Rapid technological developments in semiconductor memory chips and high-capacity memory solutions with faster data transfer rates are key non-volatile memory market trends expected to drive its growth over the forecast period. The rising penetration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things across the globe is further anticipated to fuel product demand in the coming years.

Moreover, the growing demand for NVM in flexible electronics, along with the emergence of the latest storage technologies such as MRAM, NRAM, and 3D XPoint, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the non-volatile memory market. For instance, in July 2022, Western Digital Technologies computer, a leading developer and manufacturer of storage solutions, announced that it has begun distributing its new 22TB HDDS and is aiming to serve three separate markets: IT/data centers, network attached storage, and smart/video surveillance.

Non-Volatile Memory Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 198.79 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 81.47 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 10.4% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Western Digital Technologies, KIOXIA Technologies, Micron Technology, HYNIX Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Nantero Inc., Crossbar Inc., Everspin Technologies, SMART Modular Technologies, HT Micron, SkyHigh Memory Limited, and Pure Storage Inc. Segments Covered By Type, By Wafer Size, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Analysis

Flash memory segment held the highest market share in 2022

Based on type, the flash memory category accounted for the largest non-volatile memory market share in 2022 owing to the rising demand for various types of consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, and many others in which flash memory is used. The growing adoption of innovative cloud solutions and the growing prevalence of ML, AI, and IoT devices are positively influencing the demand for flash memory globally.

300 mm wafer size segment is likely to experience the major growth

On the basis of water size, the 300 mm wafer size category is anticipated to capture the greatest revenue share in the non-volatile memory market throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing initiatives by leading manufacturers globally to build 300 mm fabrications. Also, major companies are emphasizing introducing a number of newly designed equipment with 12” wafers, which is an additional factor supporting the segment growth.

Consumer electronics segment witnessed a massive market share in 2022

In terms of end-user, consumer electronics held the largest revenue share due to the rising requirement and increasing demand for high storage density and low power consumption memory in consumer electronic products like smartphones, digital cameras, wearables, and gaming devices.

Regional Analysis

The demand in Asia Pacific is predicted to acquire a significant growth

Based on geography, the non-volatile memory market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the anticipated period owing to the high population density in nations such as India and China. The rising expansion of consumer electronic products coupled with the increased expansion of healthcare infrastructure that has led to increased demand for better and high-performance memory devices is further expected to flourish the industry expansion in the coming years.

Furthermore, North America dominated the market in 2022 because of the increasing construction activities of various new infrastructures such as data centers, as well as the rise in the development of digital economy nations like the United States and Canada are contributing the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Non-Volatile Memory Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Flash, EPROM, nvSRAM, EEPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM, FRAM, NRAM, ReRAM, and PMC); By Wafer Size; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Toshiba Electronic & Japan Semiconductor have together developed a new analog platform with embedded non-volatile memory for various automotive applications. The new platform, which mostly applies to analog integrated circuits, offers an optimum combination of devices and processes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the non-volatile memory market report based on type, wafer size, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

Flash

EPROM

nvSRAM

EEPROM

3D NAND

MRAM

FRAM

NRAM

ReRAM

PMC

By Wafer Size Outlook

200 mm

300 mm

By End-Use Outlook

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise Storage

Automotive & Transportation

Military & Aerospace

Industrial

Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Agriculture

Retail

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

