Worldwide Non-Volatile Memory Market Share Expected to Grow US $198.79 Billion By 2032, With 10.4% Annual CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP
·9 min read
Polaris Market Research &amp; Consulting LLP
Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

[115+ Pages Research Study] According to Polaris Market Research report, the global non-volatile memory market size & share expected to generate revenue of USD 198.79 Billion by 2032 and estimated to be valued at USD 73.95 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2023 to 2032. The top market company profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Western Digital, KIOXIA Technologies, Micron Technology, HYNIX, Microchip Technology, Renesas Electronic, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies and others.

New York, NY, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Non-Volatile Memory Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Flash, EPROM, nvSRAM, EEPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM, FRAM, NRAM, ReRAM, and PMC); By Wafer Size; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

According to the research report, the global non-volatile memory market size & share was valued at USD 73.95 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 198.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

What is Non-Volatile Memory? How Big is Non-Volatile Memory Market Size & Share?

  • Overview

Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an advanced storage technology that has the capability to retain stored data or program code even in the absence of power. In contrast, volatile memory requires memory data to be periodically refreshed. Non-volatile memory is usually used for the task of secondary storage or long-term persistent storage. NAND flash and solid-state drives (SSD), read-only memory (ROM), EPROM (erasable programmable ROM), and EEPROM (electrically erasable programmable ROM) are some examples of non-volatile memory.

NVM can be classified into two types, including mechanically addressed systems and electrically addressed systems. Electrically addressed systems are further categorized by write mechanism. They are more expensive but faster than mechanically addressed systems. The increasing use of non-volatile memory in a number of critical applications, such as data centers, electronics, healthcare, and aerospace, is driving the non-volatile memory market size.

Request Sample Copy of Non-Volatile Memory Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

  • 2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

  • 115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

  • 2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Highlights of The Report

  • All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

  • An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

  • Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

  • It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

  • The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

  • A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

  • Western Digital

  • KIOXIA Technologies

  • Micron Technology

  • HYNIX

  • Microchip Technology

  • Renesas Electronic

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Infineon Technologies

  • Nantero

  • Crossbar

  • Everspin Technologies

  • SMART Modular Technologies

  • HT Micron

  • SkyHigh Memory

  • Pure Storage

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market/request-for-sample

Market dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

  • Rising use of non-volatile storage in next-gen wearables to push the market growth

A surge in the development of next-generation 5G technology coupled with the rising deployment of 5G infrastructure networks which has led to increasing the demand and prevalence for high-performance computing and deployment of small data centers near customer locations are propelling the non-volatile memory industry growth. Non-volatile storage is increasingly used in next-gen wearables such as smartwatches and glasses. It is widely adopted for applications such as streaming media devices, printers, smart speakers, and IoT devices. These factors support the non-volatile memory market growth.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Growing developments in storage technologies are expected to flourish the industry evolution

  • Rapid technological developments in semiconductor memory chips and high-capacity memory solutions with faster data transfer rates are key non-volatile memory market trends expected to drive its growth over the forecast period. The rising penetration of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things across the globe is further anticipated to fuel product demand in the coming years.

  • Moreover, the growing demand for NVM in flexible electronics, along with the emergence of the latest storage technologies such as MRAM, NRAM, and 3D XPoint, is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the non-volatile memory market. For instance, in July 2022, Western Digital Technologies computer, a leading developer and manufacturer of storage solutions, announced that it has begun distributing its new 22TB HDDS and is aiming to serve three separate markets: IT/data centers, network attached storage, and smart/video surveillance.

Non-Volatile Memory Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2032

USD 198.79 Billion

Market size value in 2023

USD 81.47 Billion

Expected CAGR Growth

10.4% from 2023 – 2032

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2023 – 2032

Top Market Players

Western Digital Technologies, KIOXIA Technologies, Micron Technology, HYNIX Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Renesas Electronic Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies AG, Nantero Inc., Crossbar Inc., Everspin Technologies, SMART Modular Technologies, HT Micron, SkyHigh Memory Limited, and Pure Storage Inc.

Segments Covered

By Type, By Wafer Size, By End-Use, By Region

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Segmental Analysis

  • Flash memory segment held the highest market share in 2022

Based on type, the flash memory category accounted for the largest non-volatile memory market share in 2022 owing to the rising demand for various types of consumer electronics such as laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, and many others in which flash memory is used. The growing adoption of innovative cloud solutions and the growing prevalence of ML, AI, and IoT devices are positively influencing the demand for flash memory globally.

  • 300 mm wafer size segment is likely to experience the major growth

On the basis of water size, the 300 mm wafer size category is anticipated to capture the greatest revenue share in the non-volatile memory market throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing initiatives by leading manufacturers globally to build 300 mm fabrications. Also, major companies are emphasizing introducing a number of newly designed equipment with 12” wafers, which is an additional factor supporting the segment growth.

  • Consumer electronics segment witnessed a massive market share in 2022

In terms of end-user, consumer electronics held the largest revenue share due to the rising requirement and increasing demand for high storage density and low power consumption memory in consumer electronic products like smartphones, digital cameras, wearables, and gaming devices.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Regional Analysis

  • The demand in Asia Pacific is predicted to acquire a significant growth

Based on geography, the non-volatile memory market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the anticipated period owing to the high population density in nations such as India and China. The rising expansion of consumer electronic products coupled with the increased expansion of healthcare infrastructure that has led to increased demand for better and high-performance memory devices is further expected to flourish the industry expansion in the coming years.

Furthermore, North America dominated the market in 2022 because of the increasing construction activities of various new infrastructures such as data centers, as well as the rise in the development of digital economy nations like the United States and Canada are contributing the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Non-Volatile Memory Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Flash, EPROM, nvSRAM, EEPROM, 3D NAND, MRAM, FRAM, NRAM, ReRAM, and PMC); By Wafer Size; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-volatile-memory-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

  • In May 2022, Toshiba Electronic & Japan Semiconductor have together developed a new analog platform with embedded non-volatile memory for various automotive applications. The new platform, which mostly applies to analog integrated circuits, offers an optimum combination of devices and processes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

  • What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

  • Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

  • Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the non-volatile memory market report based on type, wafer size, end-use, and region:

By Type Outlook

  • Flash

  • EPROM

  • nvSRAM

  • EEPROM

  • 3D NAND

  • MRAM

  • FRAM

  • NRAM

  • ReRAM

  • PMC

By Wafer Size Outlook

  • 200 mm

  • 300 mm

By End-Use Outlook

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Enterprise Storage

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Military & Aerospace

  • Industrial

  • Telecommunication

  • Energy & Power

  • Healthcare

  • Agriculture

  • Retail

By Region Outlook

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

  • Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G
30 Wall Street
8th Floor,
New York City, NY 10005,
United States
Phone: +1-929 297-9727
Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter


