U.S. markets close in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,305.30
    -68.64 (-1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,211.81
    -680.79 (-2.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,562.39
    -189.01 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.63
    -33.46 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.63
    +9.91 (+10.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.20
    +34.50 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.86 (+3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0113 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.1280 (-6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3321
    -0.0100 (-0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9000
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,367.39
    +2,448.48 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.09
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Worldwide Nootropics Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nootropics Market, By Type (Prescription v/s Over the Counter), By Product Type (Natural v/s Synthetic), By Distribution Channel (Online v/s Offline), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nootropics market is projected to attain a significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR. The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for the drugs and pharmaceuticals that support the brain's cognitive functions.

Moreover, the rapidly increasing demand for brain boosters and smart drugs among the student population is driving the growth of the global nootropics market in the upcoming five years. The students are inclined toward nootropics as these improve cognitive function, such as executive functions, memory, creativity, or motivation. The rising awareness about these drugs is supporting the growth of the global nootropics market in the next five years.

Although the ethical issues regarding the use of nootropics drugs by the healthy individual may put some restraint over the growth of the global nootropics market in future. In the year, 2019 the United States Food and Drug Administration and Federal Trade Commission warned the manufacturers and market players involved in the advertisements, about the probable advertisement fraud and marketing scams related to nootropics substances. The issue of substance abuse is also a major concern regarding the drug, although regulatory sales and prospective warnings are anticipated to support the future growth of the global nootropics market in the future five years of forecast, until 2026.

Nootropics are the drugs, supplements and related components that are expected to work efficiently in increasing and enhancing brain activities like cognitive thinking, executive functioning of the brain, higher memory retention, and creating senses of healthy motivation for the individuals. Patients suffering from mood swings, depression, lack of attention and focus, and sleep disorders are often prescribed nootropics for their recovery. Nootropics are often associated with the term "smart drugs" for their functions and effect on the patients.

The global nootropics market is segmented by type, product type, distribution channel, application, regional distribution, and competitional analysis. Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into prescription and over the counter nootropics drugs. Prescription nootropics are anticipated to hold the largest revenue share of the market and assert their dominance over the market in the upcoming five years on account of rapidly increasing cases of depression, mood swings, anxiety and stress. The patients suffering from such mental health issues are able to control their symptoms these drugs as these help them to facilitate their thoughts. Also, concerned legalities and ethical issues have made it essential for the prescription to be produced to purchase the nootropics thereby supporting the growth of the global nootropics market in the next five years.

Holding the major shares of the global nootropics market are Accelerated Intelligence Inc., AlternaScript LLC, Onnit Labs, Inc., Peak Nootropics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd, SupNootropic bio co., Ltd, Cephalon, Inc., United Pharmacies (UK) Ltd., Nootrobox Inc. (HVMN), among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and product development. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through nootropics drugs. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global nootropics market from 2016 to 2020.

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global nootropics market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

  • To classify and forecast global nootropics market based on type, product type, distribution channel, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global nootropics market.

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global nootropics market.

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global nootropics market.

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global nootropics market.

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global nootropics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Nootropics Market

4. Voice of Customer

5. Executive Summary

6. Global Nootropics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Prescription v/s Over the Counter)
6.2.2. By Product Type (Natural v/s Synthetic)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Online v/s Offline)
6.2.4. By Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood & Depression, Attention & Focus, Longevity & Anti-aging, Sleep & Recovery, Anxiety, Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company (2020)
6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Nootropics Market Outlook

8. Europe Nootropics Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Nootropics Market Outlook

10. South America Nootropics Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Nootropics Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Accelerated Intelligence Inc.
14.2. AlternaScript LLC
14.3. Onnit Labs, Inc.
14.4. Peak Nootropics LLC
14.5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
14.6. Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd
14.7. SupNootropic bio co., Ltd
14.8. Cephalon, Inc.
14.9. United Pharmacies (UK) Ltd.
14.10. Nootrobox Inc. (HVMN)

15. Strategic Recommendations

16. About Us & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpddqc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-nootropics-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-challenges-301492779.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Patent Ruling Is a Setback for Gene-Editing Firms Tied to Crispr Nobelists

    The decision is a setback for Intellia Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics, and Caribou Biosciences, and a win for Editas Medicine and Beam Therapeutics.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • Which Is a Better Buy -- Ford or Tesla?

    A few years ago, asking if Ford (NYSE: F) or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) was a better investment may have garnered some quizzical looks from those around you. Tesla was blazing a path to a trillion-dollar market cap and becoming a multibagger many times over, whereas Ford stock had been stuck in neutral for years. Tesla was the glamorous disrupter, and Ford was decidedly less attractive.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions, ships turned back

    Russian oil producers are postponing tenders due to a lack of buyers and as importers in Europe and Asia reject Russian ships amid widening disruption from a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. The West and many other nations moved quickly to impose sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. Moscow calls its actions in the neighbouring country a "special operation".

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Cummins says expects 'some impact' in Russia; Deere says to abide by sanctions

    Cummins Inc. expects "some impact" to its business in Russia and is analyzing and preparing for current and anticipated sanctions, the U.S. truck engine maker said in an e-mailed statement on Monday. Many firms have idled operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine last week, resulting in powerful Western sanctions. Cummins has an office in Moscow.

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings As Gaming Sales Slow

    SE stock fell Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.