Worldwide Notebook PC Market Report 2022: Shipment Volume Topped 249 Million Units in 2021, up 24.3% Compared to 2010 - Forecast to 2026

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Notebook PC Forecast, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of global PC and notebook PC volume forecast for the period 2022-2026 with breakdowns by region, panel size, and CPU type/platform.

The report finds that the global notebook PC shipment volume topped 249 million units in 2021, up 24.3% compared to 2010.

Due to the increase in vaccine coverage and the return-to-the-office in European and US markets, the demand for commercial notebook PCs has recovered since the second half of 2021.

List of Topics:

  • Global PC market volume forecast per year for the period 2022-2026, including notebook PCs and desktop PCs but not tablets

  • Global notebook PC shipment volume per quarter for the period 1Q 2020- 2Q 2022

  • The report includes forecasts of worldwide notebook PC shipment volume and share by region, by panel size, and by CPU platform (Intel/AMD)

Key Topics Covered:

  • Worldwide PC (exclude Tablet PC) Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2018 - 2026

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2020 - 4Q 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2018 - 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2018 - 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

  • Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2020 - 2Q 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bcwm74

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


