Worldwide Nucleic Acid Labeling Industry to 2026 - Players Include Abcam, Agilent Technologies, Danaher and Interchim

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Labeling Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nucleic acid labeling market is poised to grow by $689.47 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.58% during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

Abcam plc

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Interchim

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vector Laboratories Inc.

VWR International LLC

The report on the nucleic acid labeling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increasing research and development (R&D) activities at academic institutes and medical organizations, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases, and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic measures.



The nucleic acid labeling market analysis includes application, end-user segment, and geographic landscape.

The nucleic acid labeling market is segmented as below:



By Application

oligonucleotide labeling

in-situ hybridization

southern and northern blotting

others

By End-user

diagnostic centers

research centers

hospitals

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing investment in the development of new biotechnological techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the nucleic acid labeling market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in the life sciences industry and an increasing number of applications of molecular biology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg15ks-nucleic?w=12

