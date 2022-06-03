The Worldwide Nurse Call Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Nurse Call Systems Market

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Equipment Type, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nurse Call Systems Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



A nurse call system is a piece of equipment that allows a patient to contact or alert a caretaker about any health concern. The patient has a nurse call button that allows them to request assistance or help by pressing a button. The nurse call system aids in the management of healthcare personnel's workloads. Nurse call systems provide patients with immediate access to care. A medical practitioner is expected to have a precise alert with the ward and the number of patients, making it convenient for the staff to treat or take care of the patient.



In the field of healthcare, technology is becoming increasingly essential. In addition, patients' access to various technological tools and solutions within hospitals has substantially increased the quality of care accessible to them. The technological advancements made possible by fiber optic technology have benefited the nurse call system deployed in hospital rooms in particular.



Nurse call systems are deployed in hospitals in order to help healthcare personnel manage their workload and provide prompt assistance to patients. In an emergency, the nurse call system is critical since it delivers a timely signal as well as the patient's exact locations in the hospital premises. In healthcare organizations, these solutions have eliminated communication issues and improved nurse workflow. In addition, this system has enhanced nurse-patient interaction by providing real-time notification of a patient's health status and making it easier to respond to a patient's request.



Moreover, a nurse call system can send a text message or an audio message to advise nurses of important information. For instance, these systems can send out a 'Code Blue in Room 145' message in an instant. When a call system is linked to a heart monitor or any other medical device, it can also provide nurses with real-time patient data. They can use this information to detect significant changes in body temperature as well as heart rate. Nurse call systems are low voltage consuming devices as well as these systems meet all the stringent regulations of the healthcare sector. The nurse call systems also comply with the strict security guidelines within the healthcare industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak led the world economy to a steep downfall. Due to the advent of the novel coronavirus in many countries all over the world, numerous businesses were significantly demolished. In addition, governments across the world were forced to impose country-wide lockdowns, due to which, various companies and manufacturing units were temporarily shut. This factor caused a major disturbance to the worldwide supply chain of various goods, due to which, the supply of various necessary goods was hampered. However, the nurse call systems market observed increased demand amid the pandemic.



The pandemic has wreaked havoc on healthcare systems around the world, with clinics and hospitals becoming overloaded as the number of patients rises. Temporary hospitals were also built to deal with the rising number of diseases. The expanding demand for remote care and COVID-19 has led to the rapid growth of the worldwide healthcare infrastructure and a requirement for better communication networks.



Market Growth Factors:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

The number of chronic diseases that are existing across the world is rapidly increasing. In addition, according to the World Health Organization's Global Burden of Disease Study, there were 251 million cases of COPD worldwide in 2016. Rapid technology advancements across mobile technology as well as apps, greater mobile applications, new prospects for mobile health deployment along with operation nurse call systems, and ongoing development in wireless mobile network coverage are the factors that are facilitating people in early detection of these diseases. COPD fatalities account for more than 90% of all deaths in low- and middle-income countries. CVDs caused a total of 17.9 million individual deaths in 2016, accounted for 31% of all fatalities worldwide. Heart attacks and strokes account for about 85% of these deaths.



Incorporated with advanced technologies

Many workers in a variety of professions and industries, including nurses, have found that integrating technology has made their lives easier. Nurse call systems can handle patient and staff flow difficulties in novel ways, allowing patients to receive better care. Nurses can also effectively manage their workload and collaborate with others to assure that all functions run well. Patient-to-staff voice interactions, integration of electronic health records, real-time locating systems (RTLSs), and patient admitting, discharge, as well as transfer records, are all examples of technology integration. Additionally, nurses who communicate with others can more efficiently handle the rush while also attending to other patients.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

The high installation cost of the system

The software, hardware, and staff training levels of a healthcare facility affect the effectiveness of the nurse call system. As a result, end-users must invest extensively in these areas in order to deploy and utilize nurse call systems effectively. In addition, in the development, design, as well as the implementation of an effective nurse call system deployment plan, cost-benefit analysis is also critical. The effectiveness of a nurse call system is determined by various aspects in a healthcare facility, including hardware, software, and staff training levels. This factor increases the requirement for significant capital investment in clinics, hospitals, and home care environments in order to efficiently utilize this equipment.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clqs47

