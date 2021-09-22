U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    -0.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.10
    -9.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1696
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7860
    +0.5660 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,319.24
    +1,999.20 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

The Worldwide Nutritional Supplements Industry is Expected to Reach $505.4 Billion by 2028

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nutritional Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sports Nutrition, Fat Burner, Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), by Consumer Group, by Formulation, by Sales Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nutritional supplements market size is expected to reach USD 505.4 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing awareness on health and wellbeing along with the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is driving the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity prevalence was 30.5% in 1999 - 2000 which increased to 42.4% in 2017 - 2018. Consumers are actively treating chronic conditions at home with food and beverages. These chronic conditions are not only limited to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity but also include blood pressure, anxiety, depression, stress, and joint pain.

There is a rise in the consumption of immunity-boosting supplements among consumers due to the spread of COVID-19. This, in turn, is estimated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, supporting government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle and nutrition is estimated to drive the market. For instance, in November 2020, the U.K. government announced its plans to roll out free Vitamin D supplements to the elderly and population who are deemed extremely vulnerable to COVID-19. Many studies suggest that vitamin D could have a positive impact on COVID-19 patients. Furthermore, in April 2017, the Government of Scotland distributed free vitamin supplements to pregnant women in Scotland.

The growing number of product launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions is boosting the adoption of nutritional supplements. For instance, in February 2019, Tilray, Inc. a Canadian pharmaceutical and cannabis company, acquired Manitoba Harvest, a hemp food manufacturer. In October 2020, Health XP launched Shield Whey, a whey protein powder with immunity-boosting vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin E. In March 2020, PepsiCo announced the agreement to acquire Rockstar Energy Beverages for USD 3.9 billion.

Nutritional Supplements Market Report Highlights

  • The functional foods segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.0% in 2020

  • The adults segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the children segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • The powder segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas the capsules segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

  • Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing awareness on health and wellness, growing disposable income, and availability of a large number of nutritional supplements in the region

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.3 Industry Challenges
3.4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5 User Perspective Analysis
3.6 Reimbursement Framework
3.7 Regulatory Framework

Chapter 4 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis
4.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
4.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, emerging players)
4.3 Vendor Landscape
4.3.1 Public Companies
4.3.1.1 Company Market Position Analysis
4.3.1.2 Company Market Ranking, By Region
4.3.2 Private Companies
4.3.2.1 Regional network map
4.3.2.2 Company market position analysis

Chapter 5 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Definitions & Scope
5.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028
5.3 Sports Nutrition
5.4 Fat Burners
5.5 Dietary Supplements
5.6 Functional Food

Chapter 6 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Consumer Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Definitions & Scope
6.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Consumer Group Market Share Analysis
6.3 Infants
6.3.1 Infants market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.4 Children
6.4.1 Children market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.5 Adults
6.5.1 Adults market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.6 Pregnant
6.6.1 Pregnant market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
6.7 Geriatric
6.7.1 Geriatric market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Formulation Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Definitions & Scope
7.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Formulation Market Share Analysis
7.3 Tablets
7.3.1 Tablets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.4 Capsules
7.4.1 Capsules market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.5 Powders
7.5.1 Powders market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.6 Softgels
7.6.1 Softgels market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.7 Liquids
7.7.1 Liquids market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Sales Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Definitions & Scope
8.2 Global Nutritional Supplements Market: Sales Channel Market Share Analysis
8.3 Brick & Mortar
8.3.1 Brick & Mortar market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.1 Direct selling market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.2 Chemist/Pharmacist market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.3 Health food shops market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.4 Hypermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.3.5 Supermarkets market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)
8.4 E-commerce
8.4.1 E-commerce market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Global Nutritional supplements Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product, Consumer Group, Formulation and Sales Channel

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Amway
10.1.1 Company overview
10.1.2 Financial performance
10.1.3 Product benchmarking
10.1.4 Strategic initiatives
10.2 Abbott Nutrition
10.2.1 Company overview
10.2.2 Financial performance
10.2.3 Product benchmarking
10.2.4 Strategic initiatives
10.3 Nestle
10.3.1 Company overview
10.3.2 Financial performance
10.3.3 Product benchmarking
10.3.4 Strategic initiatives
10.4 Herbalife International of America, Inc
10.4.1 Company overview
10.4.2 Financial performance
10.4.3 Product benchmarking
10.4.4 Strategic initiatives
10.5 Glanbia plc.
10.5.1 Company overview
10.5.2 Financial performance
10.5.3 Product benchmarking
10.5.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a69jf6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-nutritional-supplements-industry-is-expected-to-reach-505-4-billion-by-2028--301383172.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • FedEx just painted a disturbing picture of the job market

    FedEx sends shockwaves to bullish investors with its commentary on the jobs market.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • Top 10 Oil and Gas Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 oil and gas stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Oil and Gas Stocks to Invest In. Oil stocks soared in the last week due to higher oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI), […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • My Top 7 Stocks to Buy in September's Stock Market Sell-Off

    Stocks are falling in September after seven straight months of gains. Don't panic. Start shopping.

  • Why Is Boston Omaha Soaring on Wednesday?

    One potential explanation for the surge in investor interest is a Barrons article published on Sunday that highlighted the fact that Boston Omaha's co-CEO Alex Rozek is Warren Buffett's grandnephew, and that he is beating the returns of his great uncle's company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) so far this year. After all, Buffett has a track record of stellar returns that extends back to the mid-1960s. Boston Omaha's second-quarter results looked spectacular, its SPAC recently found an acquisition target, and its fast-growing broadband business launched a new subsidiary last week, Fast Fiber Homes, which has the potential to build a massive recurring revenue stream.

  • Blackberry stock rallies after topping Wall Street estimates

    Blackberry Ltd. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the cybersecurity and Internet-of-Things company exceeded Wall Street expectations for the quarter. Blackberry (BB) shares surged 9% after hours, following a 2% rise in the regular session to close at $9.56.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Rising Today

    Recent research seems to indicate that the company's coronavirus vaccine offers relatively long and reliable protection.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Adobe Stock Drops Despite Beat-And-Raise Quarterly Report

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe late Tuesday easily beat Wall Street's targets for its fiscal third quarter and guided higher.

  • These stocks are in bear-market territory, but Wall Street expects them to soar as much as 68%

    More than 100 large-cap stocks are at least 20% below their 52-week highs. But analysts love Micron Technology, Activision Blizzard and JD.com, among others.