Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021, Featuring Leading OEMs Across 7 Markets Including Aisin Seiki, Daimler, MicroStar, Fitbit, Roku, Toshiba

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly

Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 46 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.



Key Topics Covered:





Worksheet 1: Automotive

Automotive Engine Controls

Automotive Instruments

Automotive Safety

Automotive Entertainment

Total Automotive

Automotive Summary

Worksheet 2: Communications

Mobile Phones

Infrastructure

Other Phones

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable Modems

PBX/Key Systems

Carrier-Class

Other Communications

Total Communications Summary

Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals

Notebooks

Desktops

Tablets

Servers

Workstations

ESS

Monitors

Printers

E-Readers

Other Computer

Total Computer Summary

Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics

Digital TV

MP3/4

Smart Home and AV

Games

Worksheet 5: Industrial

Process Control

Test & Measurement

Other Industrial

Clean Energy

Total Industrial Summary

Worksheet 6: Medical

Monitoring

Therapeutic

Diagnostics/Surgical

Total Medical Summary

Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other

Story continues

Transportation

In-Flight Entertainment

Navigation Systems

Weapons

C3 Systems

Other Military

Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

Total Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

Worksheet 8: World Total

Total Production Assembly Value by Region

EMS Assembly Value by Region

In-House Assembly Value by Region

Total Assembly Value by Market

Segment/Product



A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:

Aisin Seiki

Alps Electric

Audi AG

AutoLiv

BAIC Motor

BMW

BYD

Changan Motor

Continental

Daimler

Delphi (Borgwarner)

Denso Corporation

Dongfeng

D-Link

Datang Telecom

Dell Technologies

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Delta Electronics

Diebold Nixdorf

EliteGroup Comp. Sys.

Epson

Founder

GigaByte

Fujitsu

Inspur

Google

Great Wall

Hitachi Vantara

HP, Inc.

HPE

HTC

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Inventec

Konica Minolta

Lenovo

Logitech

MicroStar

MiTac

NEC

NetApp, Inc.

Oracle

Pitney Bowes

Positivo Informatica

Qisda

Electrolux

Fitbit

Founder

Funai Electric

Garmin

General Electric

Google

Haier Electronics

Hisense

Hitachi

Humax

JVC Kenwood

Koninklijke Philips

Konka Group

LG Electronics

Microsoft

Midea Holding

Mitsubishi Electric

Nikon

Nintendo

Olympus

Panasonic

Qisda

Quanta Computer

Roku

Samsung

Skyworth

SmarDTV (Nagra)

Sony

Tatung

TCL Electronics

Technicolor

TomTom

Tongfang

Toshiba

TPV

Trimble Navigation

Whirlpool

Hanwha Q-Cells

HiSilicon (Hauwei)

Hitachi

Honeywell

Iberdrola

IGT

Illumina

Ingersoll Rand

Itron

ITT Corp.

JA Solar

JEOL

JinkoSolar

Johnson Controls

Keysight Technologies

KLA-Tencor

Komatsu

KONE Oyj

Lam Research

Lennox Intl.

LG Electronics

Shimadzu

Siemens AG

Sinopec

SMIC

Smiths Group

SPX Corporation

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

SunPower

Teradyne, Inc.

Textron, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThyssenKrupp AG

Tokyo Electron

Toshiba

Trina Solar

UTC (Raytheon Technologies)

Vestas Wind

Waters Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Yingli Solar

Yokogawa Electric

3M Healthcare

Abbott Labs

Agilent

Amgen

AstraZeneca

B. Braun

Baxter International

Becton Dickinson

Raytheon

Saab

SAFRAN

SpaceX

Suzuki Motor

Teledyne

Textron

Thales

Yamaha

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stu3yk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



