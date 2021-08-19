Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021, Featuring Leading OEMs Across 7 Markets Including Aisin Seiki, Daimler, MicroStar, Fitbit, Roku, Toshiba
Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets.
Automotive
Communications
Computers/Peripherals
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment.
COGS Assembly Revenue
Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly
Revenue
Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Key Topics Covered:
Worksheet 1: Automotive
Automotive Engine Controls
Automotive Instruments
Automotive Safety
Automotive Entertainment
Total Automotive
Automotive Summary
Worksheet 2: Communications
Mobile Phones
Infrastructure
Other Phones
Enterprise LANs
Wireless LANs
DSL/Cable Modems
PBX/Key Systems
Carrier-Class
Other Communications
Total Communications Summary
Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals
Notebooks
Desktops
Tablets
Servers
Workstations
ESS
Monitors
Printers
E-Readers
Other Computer
Total Computer Summary
Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics
Digital TV
MP3/4
Smart Home and AV
Games
Worksheet 5: Industrial
Process Control
Test & Measurement
Other Industrial
Clean Energy
Total Industrial Summary
Worksheet 6: Medical
Monitoring
Therapeutic
Diagnostics/Surgical
Total Medical Summary
Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other
Transportation
In-Flight Entertainment
Navigation Systems
Weapons
C3 Systems
Other Military
Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
Total Aerospace/Military/Other
Transportation
Worksheet 8: World Total
Total Production Assembly Value by Region
EMS Assembly Value by Region
In-House Assembly Value by Region
Total Assembly Value by Market
Segment/Product
A Selection of Companies Mentioned Include:
Aisin Seiki
Alps Electric
Audi AG
AutoLiv
BAIC Motor
BMW
BYD
Changan Motor
Continental
Daimler
Delphi (Borgwarner)
Denso Corporation
Dongfeng
D-Link
Datang Telecom
Dell Technologies
Ericsson
Extreme Networks
Delta Electronics
Diebold Nixdorf
EliteGroup Comp. Sys.
Epson
Founder
GigaByte
Fujitsu
Inspur
Great Wall
Hitachi Vantara
HP, Inc.
HPE
HTC
Huawei
IBM
Intel
Inventec
Konica Minolta
Lenovo
Logitech
MicroStar
MiTac
NEC
NetApp, Inc.
Oracle
Pitney Bowes
Positivo Informatica
Qisda
Electrolux
Fitbit
Founder
Funai Electric
Garmin
General Electric
Haier Electronics
Hisense
Hitachi
Humax
JVC Kenwood
Koninklijke Philips
Konka Group
LG Electronics
Microsoft
Midea Holding
Mitsubishi Electric
Nikon
Nintendo
Olympus
Panasonic
Qisda
Quanta Computer
Roku
Samsung
Skyworth
SmarDTV (Nagra)
Sony
Tatung
TCL Electronics
Technicolor
TomTom
Tongfang
Toshiba
TPV
Trimble Navigation
Whirlpool
Hanwha Q-Cells
HiSilicon (Hauwei)
Hitachi
Honeywell
Iberdrola
IGT
Illumina
Ingersoll Rand
Itron
ITT Corp.
JA Solar
JEOL
JinkoSolar
Johnson Controls
Keysight Technologies
KLA-Tencor
Komatsu
KONE Oyj
Lam Research
Lennox Intl.
LG Electronics
Shimadzu
Siemens AG
Sinopec
SMIC
Smiths Group
SPX Corporation
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
SunPower
Teradyne, Inc.
Textron, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
ThyssenKrupp AG
Tokyo Electron
Toshiba
Trina Solar
UTC (Raytheon Technologies)
Vestas Wind
Waters Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation
Yingli Solar
Yokogawa Electric
3M Healthcare
Abbott Labs
Agilent
Amgen
AstraZeneca
B. Braun
Baxter International
Becton Dickinson
Raytheon
Saab
SAFRAN
SpaceX
Suzuki Motor
Teledyne
Textron
Thales
Yamaha
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stu3yk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900