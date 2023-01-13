The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market 2022: Featuring BMW, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Sony, Yamaha & More

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2021. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 46 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.

Database Highlights

Product Segment Analysis, 2021

Automotive

Communications

Computers/Peripherals

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

Company-Level Analysis, 2021

COGS Assembly Revenue

Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue

Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

Assembly Revenue by 46 Products





Key Topics Covered:





Worksheet 1: Automotive

Automotive Engine Controls

Automotive Instruments

Automotive Safety

Automotive Entertainment

Total Automotive

Automotive Summary

Worksheet 2: Communications

Mobile Phones

Infrastructure

Other Phones

Enterprise LANs

Wireless LANs

DSL/Cable Modems

PBX/CPE Systems

Carrier-Class

Other Communications

Total Communications Summary

Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals

Notebooks

Desktops

Tablets/E-readers

Servers

Workstations

ESS

Monitors

Printers

E-Readers

Other Computer

Total Computer Summary

Story continues

Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics

Digital TV

MP3/4

Smart Home/AV/Wearables

Games

Worksheet 5: Industrial

Process Control

Test & Measurement

Other Industrial

Clean Energy

Total Industrial Summary

Worksheet 6: Medical

Monitoring

Therapeutic

Diagnostics/Surgical

Total Medical Summary

Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

In-Flight Entertainment

Navigation Systems

Weapons

C3 Systems

Other Military

Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

Total Aerospace/Military/Other

Transportation

Worksheet 8: World Total

Total Production Assembly Value by Region

EMS Assembly Value by Region

In-House Assembly Value by Region

Total Assembly Value by Market

Segment/Product





Companies Mentioned





BMW

Hella

Nissan

Sony

Volvo

Accton

ADTRAN

Apple

Avaya

Ciena

D-Link

Google

Huawei

Lenovo

Mitel

NEC

Comm

Poly

Qorvo

realme

Ribbon

Telent

Vtech

Xiaomi

ZTE

Acer

Amazon

Canon

Cisco

Epson

Google

HPE

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Intel

Lenovo

MiTac

NEC

Oracle

Qisda

Ricoh

Sony

TPV

Unisys

Xerox

Acer

Amazon

Amtran

Apple

Garmin

Google

Humax

Nikon

Qisda

Roku

Sony

Tatung

TomTom

TPV

Yamaha

ABB

ALSTOM

ASML

Eaton

Fanuc

IGT

Itron

JEOL

LONGi

NCR

NEC

Nichia

Omron

SMIC

Yingli

Amgen

CONMED

Masimo

ResMed

Roche

Boeing

Corp.

Saab

SAFRAN

SpaceX

Thales

Yamaha

Israel Aerospace

Zimmer Biomet

Robert Bosch

Pitney Bowes

Quanta Computer

Terumo Corp.

Waters Corporation

Boeing Defense

Becton Dickinson

Compal Electronics

Mitsui Engineering

Thermo Fisher

Smiths Group

Bharat Heavy

Tesla, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

DaVita Inc.

Baxter International

Lennox Intl.

Abbott Labs

Konica Minolta

Suzuki Motor

Qiagen N.V.

Arista Networks

Boston Scientific

Airbus SE

Maruti Suzuki

Delphi Technology

Datang Telecom

Vestas Wind

Deere & Co.

Smith & Nephew

Rohde & Schwarz

NetApp, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Kyocera

Toshiba

Alibaba

Toshiba

Aerospace

Aerospace/Other

China Aerospace

Volkswagen AG

Cardinal Health

National Instruments

EchoStar

Navistar International

JA Solar Technology

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Schlumberger

Hologic, Inc.

HP, Inc.

Communcations

Logitech

BOE Technology

Technicolor

UTStarcom

Hasee Computer

Casio Computer

Eaton Corp.

Ebara Corp.

Omron Corp.

Denso Corporation

LG Electronics

Diebold

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Applied Materials

Diebold Nixdorf

Schneider Electric

Bombardier

Nintendo

Leonardo

CNH Industrial

Hisense

Extreme Networks

Trimble, Inc.

Inventec

Dell Technologies

Oki Electric

BBK Electronics

TCL Electronics

Lockheed Martin

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Funai Electric

Tokyo Electron

Panda Electronics

Delta Electronics

Haier Electronics

China Electronics

Honeywell

PerkinElmer

AstraZeneca

Continental

Consumer

SunPower

Advantest

Fortinet

Agfa-Gevaert

Audi AG

Samsung

Beijing Auto

Samsung Electronics

Bozhong Precision

Konka Group

Parker-Hannifin

Midea Holding

Everi Holdings

Guangzhou Auto

Keysight

Hitachi

Hyundai Motor

Hitachi Vantara

Harmonic

Electricals

Supermicro

Scientific

LG Mobile Com

Caterpillar

Texas Instruments

Magna International

L3Harris

Novartis AG

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Motors

Fresenius SE

AsusTek

Arcelik

Kawasaki

Networking

General Dynamics

General Electric

Federal Signal

Orbital UAV

Motorola Solutions

Dolby Laboratories

Gogo LLC

Alps Electric

Fuji Electric

OSRAM Licht

Koninklijke Philips

Rockwell Automation

Technologies

Dassault Aviation

3M Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Palo Alto Networks

Dentsply Sirona

Sumitomo Heavy

Geely Motor

Honda Motor

Honda Motor Corp.

Mazda Motors

Emerson

Textron

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson Controls

Visteon Corp.

Western Digital

Changan Motor

Textron, Inc.

Illumina

ITT, Inc.

Teledyne

Teradyne, Inc.

Dongfeng

Tongfang

Chemring

Panasonic

Panasonic Industrial

Panasonic Mobile

Medtronic Plc

ThyssenKrupp AG

Lufthansa Systems

Coherent

AVIC International

Stellantis

JVC Kenwood

Microsoft

JinkoSolar

Ingersoll Rand

Electrolux

FiberHome

Ericsson

Raytheon

Changhong

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation

Northrop Grumman

Commscope

BOSE Corporation

BAIC Motor

SAIC Motor

Tata Motors

FAW Group

Nokia Oyj

ADVA Optical

China Putian

Daimler

Netgear

Founder

Danaher

Embraer

Stryker Corp.

Danaher Corporation

Brother Industries

Juniper Networks

Mettler Toledo

Infinera

Mahindra & Mahindra

Gulfstream

Industrial

Industries

Enterprise

AU Optronics

EliteGroup Computer

Kia Corp.

KLA Corporation

SPX Corporation

Tellabs

Systems

Olympus

Q-Cells (Hanwha)

Siemens AG

Siemens Gamesa

Siemens Healthcare

Edwards Lifesciences

Valeo SE

Lam Research

Aisin Seiki

Haier Smart Home

First_Solar

Trina Solar

Viavi Solutions

China SpaceSat

MTS Systems

BAE Systems

MKS Instruments

Cisco Systems

Renault

Spirent

Agilent

Hewlett Packard

Teradata

Hindustan Aerospace

MicroStar

GigaByte

Zebra Technologies

Skyworth

Ubiquiti Networks

Fujitsu

Anritsu

Fujitsu

Komatsu

Fujitsu

B. Braun Melsungen

Halliburton

GE Industrial

AutoLiv

SmarDTV (Nagra)

Positivo Informatica

Yokogawa Electric

Great Wall

Dragerwerk AG

F5 Networks

Mindray Medical

KONE Oyj

Shimadzu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ardn1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



