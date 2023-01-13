U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market 2022: Featuring BMW, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Sony, Yamaha & More

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2021. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.

The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets

  • Automotive

  • Communications

  • Computers/Peripherals

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Medical

  • Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment

  • COGS Assembly Revenue

  • Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

  • Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly Revenue

  • Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

  • Assembly Revenue by 46 Products

The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.

Database Highlights

  • Product Segment Analysis, 2021

  • Automotive

  • Communications

  • Computers/Peripherals

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Industrial

  • Medical

  • Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation

  • Company-Level Analysis, 2021

  • COGS Assembly Revenue

  • Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue

  • Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue

  • Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions

  • Assembly Revenue by 46 Products



Key Topics Covered:

Worksheet 1: Automotive

  • Automotive Engine Controls

  • Automotive Instruments

  • Automotive Safety

  • Automotive Entertainment

  • Total Automotive

  • Automotive Summary

Worksheet 2: Communications

  • Mobile Phones

  • Infrastructure

  • Other Phones

  • Enterprise LANs

  • Wireless LANs

  • DSL/Cable Modems

  • PBX/CPE Systems

  • Carrier-Class

  • Other Communications

  • Total Communications Summary

Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals

  • Notebooks

  • Desktops

  • Tablets/E-readers

  • Servers

  • Workstations

  • ESS

  • Monitors

  • Printers

  • E-Readers

  • Other Computer

  • Total Computer Summary

Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics

  • Digital TV

  • MP3/4

  • Smart Home/AV/Wearables

  • Games

Worksheet 5: Industrial

  • Process Control

  • Test & Measurement

  • Other Industrial

  • Clean Energy

  • Total Industrial Summary

Worksheet 6: Medical

  • Monitoring

  • Therapeutic

  • Diagnostics/Surgical

  • Total Medical Summary

Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other

  • Transportation

  • In-Flight Entertainment

  • Navigation Systems

  • Weapons

  • C3 Systems

  • Other Military

  • Other Aerospace/Other Transportation

  • Total Aerospace/Military/Other

  • Transportation

Worksheet 8: World Total

  • Total Production Assembly Value by Region

  • EMS Assembly Value by Region

  • In-House Assembly Value by Region

  • Total Assembly Value by Market

  • Segment/Product



Companies Mentioned

  • BMW

  • Hella

  • Nissan

  • Sony

  • Volvo

  • Accton

  • ADTRAN

  • Apple

  • Avaya

  • Ciena

  • D-Link

  • Google

  • Huawei

  • Lenovo

  • Mitel

  • NEC

  • Comm

  • Poly

  • Qorvo

  • realme

  • Ribbon

  • Telent

  • Vtech

  • Xiaomi

  • ZTE

  • Acer

  • Amazon

  • Canon

  • Cisco

  • Epson

  • Google

  • HPE

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Inspur

  • Intel

  • Lenovo

  • MiTac

  • NEC

  • Oracle

  • Qisda

  • Ricoh

  • Sony

  • TPV

  • Unisys

  • Xerox

  • Acer

  • Amazon

  • Amtran

  • Apple

  • Garmin

  • Google

  • Humax

  • Nikon

  • Qisda

  • Roku

  • Sony

  • Tatung

  • TomTom

  • TPV

  • Yamaha

  • ABB

  • ALSTOM

  • ASML

  • Eaton

  • Fanuc

  • IGT

  • Itron

  • JEOL

  • LONGi

  • NCR

  • NEC

  • Nichia

  • Omron

  • SMIC

  • Yingli

  • Amgen

  • CONMED

  • Masimo

  • ResMed

  • Roche

  • Boeing

  • Corp.

  • Saab

  • SAFRAN

  • SpaceX

  • Thales

  • Yamaha

  • Israel Aerospace

  • Zimmer Biomet

  • Robert Bosch

  • Pitney Bowes

  • Quanta Computer

  • Terumo Corp.

  • Waters Corporation

  • Boeing Defense

  • Becton Dickinson

  • Compal Electronics

  • Mitsui Engineering

  • Thermo Fisher

  • Smiths Group

  • Bharat Heavy

  • Tesla, Inc.

  • Apple, Inc.

  • DaVita Inc.

  • Baxter International

  • Lennox Intl.

  • Abbott Labs

  • Konica Minolta

  • Suzuki Motor

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Arista Networks

  • Boston Scientific

  • Airbus SE

  • Maruti Suzuki

  • Delphi Technology

  • Datang Telecom

  • Vestas Wind

  • Deere & Co.

  • Smith & Nephew

  • Rohde & Schwarz

  • NetApp, Inc.

  • Fitbit, Inc.

  • Kyocera

  • Toshiba

  • Alibaba

  • Toshiba

  • Aerospace

  • Aerospace/Other

  • China Aerospace

  • Volkswagen AG

  • Cardinal Health

  • National Instruments

  • EchoStar

  • Navistar International

  • JA Solar Technology

  • Sun Pharmaceuticals

  • Schlumberger

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • HP, Inc.

  • Communcations

  • Logitech

  • BOE Technology

  • Technicolor

  • UTStarcom

  • Hasee Computer

  • Casio Computer

  • Eaton Corp.

  • Ebara Corp.

  • Omron Corp.

  • Denso Corporation

  • LG Electronics

  • Diebold

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • Applied Materials

  • Diebold Nixdorf

  • Schneider Electric

  • Bombardier

  • Nintendo

  • Leonardo

  • CNH Industrial

  • Hisense

  • Extreme Networks

  • Trimble, Inc.

  • Inventec

  • Dell Technologies

  • Oki Electric

  • BBK Electronics

  • TCL Electronics

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Carl Zeiss Meditec

  • Funai Electric

  • Tokyo Electron

  • Panda Electronics

  • Delta Electronics

  • Haier Electronics

  • China Electronics

  • Honeywell

  • PerkinElmer

  • AstraZeneca

  • Continental

  • Consumer

  • SunPower

  • Advantest

  • Fortinet

  • Agfa-Gevaert

  • Audi AG

  • Samsung

  • Beijing Auto

  • Samsung Electronics

  • Bozhong Precision

  • Konka Group

  • Parker-Hannifin

  • Midea Holding

  • Everi Holdings

  • Guangzhou Auto

  • Keysight

  • Hitachi

  • Hyundai Motor

  • Hitachi Vantara

  • Harmonic

  • Electricals

  • Supermicro

  • Scientific

  • LG Mobile Com

  • Caterpillar

  • Texas Instruments

  • Magna International

  • L3Harris

  • Novartis AG

  • Mitsubishi

  • Mitsubishi Electric

  • Mitsubishi Motors

  • Fresenius SE

  • AsusTek

  • Arcelik

  • Kawasaki

  • Networking

  • General Dynamics

  • General Electric

  • Federal Signal

  • Orbital UAV

  • Motorola Solutions

  • Dolby Laboratories

  • Gogo LLC

  • Alps Electric

  • Fuji Electric

  • OSRAM Licht

  • Koninklijke Philips

  • Rockwell Automation

  • Technologies

  • Dassault Aviation

  • 3M Healthcare

  • GE Healthcare

  • Palo Alto Networks

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Sumitomo Heavy

  • Geely Motor

  • Honda Motor

  • Honda Motor Corp.

  • Mazda Motors

  • Emerson

  • Textron

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Johnson Controls

  • Visteon Corp.

  • Western Digital

  • Changan Motor

  • Textron, Inc.

  • Illumina

  • ITT, Inc.

  • Teledyne

  • Teradyne, Inc.

  • Dongfeng

  • Tongfang

  • Chemring

  • Panasonic

  • Panasonic Industrial

  • Panasonic Mobile

  • Medtronic Plc

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • Lufthansa Systems

  • Coherent

  • AVIC International

  • Stellantis

  • JVC Kenwood

  • Microsoft

  • JinkoSolar

  • Ingersoll Rand

  • Electrolux

  • FiberHome

  • Ericsson

  • Raytheon

  • Changhong

  • Whirlpool

  • Whirlpool Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Commscope

  • BOSE Corporation

  • BAIC Motor

  • SAIC Motor

  • Tata Motors

  • FAW Group

  • Nokia Oyj

  • ADVA Optical

  • China Putian

  • Daimler

  • Netgear

  • Founder

  • Danaher

  • Embraer

  • Stryker Corp.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Brother Industries

  • Juniper Networks

  • Mettler Toledo

  • Infinera

  • Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Gulfstream

  • Industrial

  • Industries

  • Enterprise

  • AU Optronics

  • EliteGroup Computer

  • Kia Corp.

  • KLA Corporation

  • SPX Corporation

  • Tellabs

  • Systems

  • Olympus

  • Q-Cells (Hanwha)

  • Siemens AG

  • Siemens Gamesa

  • Siemens Healthcare

  • Edwards Lifesciences

  • Valeo SE

  • Lam Research

  • Aisin Seiki

  • Haier Smart Home

  • First_Solar

  • Trina Solar

  • Viavi Solutions

  • China SpaceSat

  • MTS Systems

  • BAE Systems

  • MKS Instruments

  • Cisco Systems

  • Renault

  • Spirent

  • Agilent

  • Hewlett Packard

  • Teradata

  • Hindustan Aerospace

  • MicroStar

  • GigaByte

  • Zebra Technologies

  • Skyworth

  • Ubiquiti Networks

  • Fujitsu

  • Anritsu

  • Fujitsu

  • Komatsu

  • Fujitsu

  • B. Braun Melsungen

  • Halliburton

  • GE Industrial

  • AutoLiv

  • SmarDTV (Nagra)

  • Positivo Informatica

  • Yokogawa Electric

  • Great Wall

  • Dragerwerk AG

  • F5 Networks

  • Mindray Medical

  • KONE Oyj

  • Shimadzu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ardn1k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


