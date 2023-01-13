The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market 2022: Featuring BMW, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Sony, Yamaha & More
Dublin, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2022 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2021. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
The report segments the worldwide electronics assembly value into seven unique markets
Automotive
Communications
Computers/Peripherals
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
The following production data is given for the leading OEMs within each product/market segment
COGS Assembly Revenue
Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
Outsourced/In-Housed Assembly Revenue
Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
The leading OEMs for each segment are chosen not only for their size, but also for their leadership within their industry segment, growth potential, profitability, and inclination to outsource electronics assembly.
Database Highlights
Product Segment Analysis, 2021
Automotive
Communications
Computers/Peripherals
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Medical
Aerospace/Military/Other Transportation
Company-Level Analysis, 2021
COGS Assembly Revenue
Electronics COGS Assembly Revenue
Outsourced/In-House Assembly Revenue
Assembly Revenue by 3 Regions
Assembly Revenue by 46 Products
Key Topics Covered:
Worksheet 1: Automotive
Automotive Engine Controls
Automotive Instruments
Automotive Safety
Automotive Entertainment
Total Automotive
Automotive Summary
Worksheet 2: Communications
Mobile Phones
Infrastructure
Other Phones
Enterprise LANs
Wireless LANs
DSL/Cable Modems
PBX/CPE Systems
Carrier-Class
Other Communications
Total Communications Summary
Worksheet 3: Computer/Peripherals
Notebooks
Desktops
Tablets/E-readers
Servers
Workstations
ESS
Monitors
Printers
E-Readers
Other Computer
Total Computer Summary
Worksheet 4: Consumer Electronics
Digital TV
MP3/4
Smart Home/AV/Wearables
Games
Worksheet 5: Industrial
Process Control
Test & Measurement
Other Industrial
Clean Energy
Total Industrial Summary
Worksheet 6: Medical
Monitoring
Therapeutic
Diagnostics/Surgical
Total Medical Summary
Worksheet 7: Aerospace/Military/Other
Transportation
In-Flight Entertainment
Navigation Systems
Weapons
C3 Systems
Other Military
Other Aerospace/Other Transportation
Total Aerospace/Military/Other
Transportation
Worksheet 8: World Total
Total Production Assembly Value by Region
EMS Assembly Value by Region
In-House Assembly Value by Region
Total Assembly Value by Market
Segment/Product
Companies Mentioned
BMW
Hella
Nissan
Sony
Volvo
Accton
ADTRAN
Apple
Avaya
Ciena
D-Link
Huawei
Lenovo
Mitel
NEC
Comm
Poly
Qorvo
realme
Ribbon
Telent
Vtech
Xiaomi
ZTE
Acer
Amazon
Canon
Cisco
Epson
HPE
Huawei
IBM
Inspur
Intel
Lenovo
MiTac
NEC
Oracle
Qisda
Ricoh
Sony
TPV
Unisys
Xerox
Acer
Amazon
Amtran
Apple
Garmin
Humax
Nikon
Qisda
Roku
Sony
Tatung
TomTom
TPV
Yamaha
ABB
ALSTOM
ASML
Eaton
Fanuc
IGT
Itron
JEOL
LONGi
NCR
NEC
Nichia
Omron
SMIC
Yingli
Amgen
CONMED
Masimo
ResMed
Roche
Boeing
Corp.
Saab
SAFRAN
SpaceX
Thales
Yamaha
Israel Aerospace
Zimmer Biomet
Robert Bosch
Pitney Bowes
Quanta Computer
Terumo Corp.
Waters Corporation
Boeing Defense
Becton Dickinson
Compal Electronics
Mitsui Engineering
Thermo Fisher
Smiths Group
Bharat Heavy
Tesla, Inc.
Apple, Inc.
DaVita Inc.
Baxter International
Lennox Intl.
Abbott Labs
Konica Minolta
Suzuki Motor
Qiagen N.V.
Arista Networks
Boston Scientific
Airbus SE
Maruti Suzuki
Delphi Technology
Datang Telecom
Vestas Wind
Deere & Co.
Smith & Nephew
Rohde & Schwarz
NetApp, Inc.
Fitbit, Inc.
Kyocera
Toshiba
Alibaba
Toshiba
Aerospace
Aerospace/Other
China Aerospace
Volkswagen AG
Cardinal Health
National Instruments
EchoStar
Navistar International
JA Solar Technology
Sun Pharmaceuticals
Schlumberger
Hologic, Inc.
HP, Inc.
Communcations
Logitech
BOE Technology
Technicolor
UTStarcom
Hasee Computer
Casio Computer
Eaton Corp.
Ebara Corp.
Omron Corp.
Denso Corporation
LG Electronics
Diebold
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Applied Materials
Diebold Nixdorf
Schneider Electric
Bombardier
Nintendo
Leonardo
CNH Industrial
Hisense
Extreme Networks
Trimble, Inc.
Inventec
Dell Technologies
Oki Electric
BBK Electronics
TCL Electronics
Lockheed Martin
Carl Zeiss Meditec
Funai Electric
Tokyo Electron
Panda Electronics
Delta Electronics
Haier Electronics
China Electronics
Honeywell
PerkinElmer
AstraZeneca
Continental
Consumer
SunPower
Advantest
Fortinet
Agfa-Gevaert
Audi AG
Samsung
Beijing Auto
Samsung Electronics
Bozhong Precision
Konka Group
Parker-Hannifin
Midea Holding
Everi Holdings
Guangzhou Auto
Keysight
Hitachi
Hyundai Motor
Hitachi Vantara
Harmonic
Electricals
Supermicro
Scientific
LG Mobile Com
Caterpillar
Texas Instruments
Magna International
L3Harris
Novartis AG
Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Motors
Fresenius SE
AsusTek
Arcelik
Kawasaki
Networking
General Dynamics
General Electric
Federal Signal
Orbital UAV
Motorola Solutions
Dolby Laboratories
Gogo LLC
Alps Electric
Fuji Electric
OSRAM Licht
Koninklijke Philips
Rockwell Automation
Technologies
Dassault Aviation
3M Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Palo Alto Networks
Dentsply Sirona
Sumitomo Heavy
Geely Motor
Honda Motor
Honda Motor Corp.
Mazda Motors
Emerson
Textron
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson Controls
Visteon Corp.
Western Digital
Changan Motor
Textron, Inc.
Illumina
ITT, Inc.
Teledyne
Teradyne, Inc.
Dongfeng
Tongfang
Chemring
Panasonic
Panasonic Industrial
Panasonic Mobile
Medtronic Plc
ThyssenKrupp AG
Lufthansa Systems
Coherent
AVIC International
Stellantis
JVC Kenwood
Microsoft
JinkoSolar
Ingersoll Rand
Electrolux
FiberHome
Ericsson
Raytheon
Changhong
Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation
Northrop Grumman
Commscope
BOSE Corporation
BAIC Motor
SAIC Motor
Tata Motors
FAW Group
Nokia Oyj
ADVA Optical
China Putian
Daimler
Netgear
Founder
Danaher
Embraer
Stryker Corp.
Danaher Corporation
Brother Industries
Juniper Networks
Mettler Toledo
Infinera
Mahindra & Mahindra
Gulfstream
Industrial
Industries
Enterprise
AU Optronics
EliteGroup Computer
Kia Corp.
KLA Corporation
SPX Corporation
Tellabs
Systems
Olympus
Q-Cells (Hanwha)
Siemens AG
Siemens Gamesa
Siemens Healthcare
Edwards Lifesciences
Valeo SE
Lam Research
Aisin Seiki
Haier Smart Home
First_Solar
Trina Solar
Viavi Solutions
China SpaceSat
MTS Systems
BAE Systems
MKS Instruments
Cisco Systems
Renault
Spirent
Agilent
Hewlett Packard
Teradata
Hindustan Aerospace
MicroStar
GigaByte
Zebra Technologies
Skyworth
Ubiquiti Networks
Fujitsu
Anritsu
Fujitsu
Komatsu
Fujitsu
B. Braun Melsungen
Halliburton
GE Industrial
AutoLiv
SmarDTV (Nagra)
Positivo Informatica
Yokogawa Electric
Great Wall
Dragerwerk AG
F5 Networks
Mindray Medical
KONE Oyj
Shimadzu
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ardn1k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900