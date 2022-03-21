U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide OEM Insulation Industry is Expected to Reach $40.8 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global OEM Insulation Market by Material Type (Mineral Wool, Polyurethane Foam, Flexible Elastomeric Foam, Other Insulations), End Use (Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation, Consumer), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global OEM insulation market size is projected to grow from USD 31.0 billion in 2021 to USD 40.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026.

The OME insulation market is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate owing to factors such as increasing focus on technical advancement of HVAC equipment in the construction sector, a large number of public transport vehicles adopting air-conditioned technology globally and regionally, and COVID-19 vaccination drive driving the growth of OEM insulation materials in the refrigeration industry. However, factors such as the unorganized OEM insulation market in Asia Pacific countries disrupting the value chain, stringent environmental regulations related to the manufacturing of PUF are hindering the growth of OEM insulation market.

PUF-based OEM insulation is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

PUF-based OEM insulation market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its properties such as low density, resilience and low thermal conductivity which are highly desirable in cold storage, refrigeration, and transportation industries.

The transportation segment projected to lead the OEM insulation market from 2021 to 2026

The transportation segment is the largest and fastest-growing OEM insulation market by end-use. Mass transit riders, office workers, students are among those who spend a significant amount of time in public transit to and from various daily activities, and hence it becomes very crucial to maintain the indoor air quality in public transport vehicles. This has led to increasing in demand for air-conditioned commercial vehicles, personal cars, metros and trains which further increases the demand for OEM insulation market. Countries such as the US, China, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea are also promoting electric vehicles which acts a driver for the OEM insulation market in the transportation sector.

Europe projected to account for the maximum share of the global OEM insulation market during the forecast period

Europe is projected to lead the global OEM insulation market from 2021 to 2026. Europe is the world's leading consumer as well as producer of OEM insulation. The market in the region is driven by the presence of stringent regulations concerning energy conservation and increasing income levels. France has the largest share in the European OEM insulation market due to a strong industrial sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Oem Insulation Market
4.2 Oem Insulation Market, by Region
4.3 Oem Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific, by Material Type and Country
4.4 Oem Insulation Market, by Region & Material Type, in 2020
4.5 Oem Insulation Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Technical Advancement of HVAC Equipment in Construction Sector Drives Demand for Oem Insulation
5.2.1.2 Large Number of Public Transport Vehicles Adopting Air-Conditioned Technology
5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Driving Growth of Insulation Materials in Refrigeration Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Unorganized Oem Insulation Market in Asia-Pacific Countries Disrupting Value Chain
5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations Related to Manufacturing of Polyurethane Foam
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Stringent Regulations Mandating Use of Insulation Materials for Energy Conservation
5.2.3.2 Substitution of Legacy Materials by Eco-Friendly Flexible Elastomeric Foam
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Costs Leading to Pricing Pressure on Oems
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers
5.3.2 Oem Insulation Manufacturers
5.3.3 Oem Insulation Distributors
5.3.4 Oem Insulation Product Fabricators/Converters
5.3.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Value Chain
5.3.5.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5.1 Introduction
5.5.2 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.6.2 Economic Impact of COVID-19 - Scenario Assessment
5.6.3 Impact on Construction Industry
5.6.4 Impact on Automotive Industry
5.6.5 Impact on Electrical Industry
5.7 Case Study
5.7.1 Die-Cut Puf for Heavy Truck Manufacturer
5.7.2 Stone Wool Insulation Slab Used Across Salamander Street
5.7.3 a Case Study on Aerogel by Helix Energy Solutions Group
5.7.4 a Case Study on Aspen Aerogels Contract for Ptt Lng Insulation
5.8 Technology Analysis
5.8.1 Aerogel
5.8.1.1 Sol-Gel Process
5.8.1.2 Nano Compositing
5.8.1.3 Supercritical Drying
5.8.1.4 Stelmor Process
5.9 Oem Insulation Ecosystem
5.10 Price Analysis
5.11 Patent Analysis
5.11.1 Methodology

6 Oem Insulation Market, by Material Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mineral Wool
6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Cost & Energy-Efficient Buildings Drives Mineral Wool Segment of Oem Insulation Market
6.2.2 Fiberglass
6.2.3 Stone Wool
6.3 Polyurethane Foam (Puf)
6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Puf in Insulation Drives Growth of Puf Segment of Oem Insulation Market
6.4 Flexible Elastomeric Foam (Fef)
6.4.1 Increasing Usage of HVAC Systems to Drive Demand for Fef
6.4.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)
6.4.3 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (Nbr)
6.4.4 Polyethylene Insulation (Pe)
6.5 Other Insulations
6.5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Insulation (Xps)
6.5.2 Expanded Polystyrene Insulation (Eps)
6.5.3 Aerogel
6.5.4 Others

7 Oem Insulation Market, by End Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Building & Construction
7.2.1 Rise in Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings Drives Building & Construction Segment
7.3 Industrial
7.3.1 Rise in Demand for Insulation in Process Industries Drives Growth of Industrial Segment
7.3.2 Refrigeration
7.3.3 Oil & Petrochemical
7.3.4 Food Processing
7.3.5 Power Generation & Others
7.4 Transportation
7.4.1 Demand for Oem Insulation is High for High-Temperature Transport Equipment
7.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
7.4.3 Automotive
7.4.4 Other Transportation
7.5 Consumer
7.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Lead Consumer End Use for Oem Insulation in 2020
7.5.2 Consumer Goods
7.5.3 Lighting & Other Electronics

8 Oem Insulation Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Evaluation Framework
9.3 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
9.4 Market Share Analysis
9.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2020
9.4.2 Market Share of Key Players
9.4.2.1 Covestro Ag
9.4.2.2 Owens Corning
9.4.2.3 Rockwool International A/S
9.4.2.4 Saint-Gobain Isover
9.4.2.5 Knauf Insulation
9.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Players
9.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis
9.7 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)
9.7.1 Terminology/Nomenclature
9.7.1.1 Stars
9.7.1.2 Emerging Leaders
9.7.1.3 Pervasive
9.7.1.4 Participants
9.8 Start-Ups/ Smes Evaluation Matrix
9.8.1 Terminology/ Nomenclature
9.8.1.1 Progressive Companies
9.8.1.2 Responsive Companies
9.8.1.3 Dynamic Companies
9.8.1.4 Starting Blocks
9.9 Competitive Situations and Trends
9.9.1 New Product Launches
9.9.2 Deals
9.9.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Key Players
10.1.1 Covestro Ag
10.1.2 Owens Corning
10.1.3 Rockwool International A/S
10.1.4 Huntsman Corporation
10.1.5 Armacell International S.A.
10.1.6 Saint-Gobain Isover
10.1.7 Johns Manville Corporation
10.1.8 Knauf Insulation
10.1.9 Kingspan Group
10.1.10 China Jushi Co., Ltd.
10.2 Other Players
10.2.1 Rogers Corporation
10.2.2 Recticel Nv/Sa
10.2.3 Aspen Aerogels, Inc.
10.2.4 Morgan Advanced Materials plc
10.2.5 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.
10.2.6 L'Isolante K'Flex S.P.A
10.2.7 Hira Industries LLC
10.2.8 Aeroflex Company Limited
10.2.9 Scott Industries LLC
10.2.10 Versalis S.P.A
10.2.11 Artik Oem, Inc.
10.2.12 Anco Products, Inc.
10.2.13 Palziv
10.2.14 Unifrax
10.2.15 Wincell

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gwf1ve

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-oem-insulation-industry-is-expected-to-reach-40-8-billion-by-2026--301506879.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

