Worldwide Off-Road Vehicle Industry to 2030 - Development of Electric Powered Off-road Vehicles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-Road Vehicle Market by Displacement, Vehicle Type, End Use Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Off-road vehicles deal with specialized vehicle types, which are specially designed to perform operations on public roads and rough surfaces as well. Off-road vehicles are mainly used to transport people as well as goods and have a wide range of application in end use verticals such as industrial sites, sports activities, farms, parks, and passenger commute. Several market players are developing electric driven off-road vehicle to reduce carbon footprints and gaining operational efficiency. Under the scope of the research, off-road vehicles covers various vehicle types including ATV, UTV, snowmobiles, and NEV.



The global off-road vehicle market is segmented on the basis of displacement, vehicle type, end user vertical, and region. On the basis of displacement, the market is divided into less than 400 (CC), 400 to 800 (CC), and more than 800 (CC). On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into ATV, UTV, snowmobiles, and NEV. By end use vertical, it is fragmented into agriculture, military, sports, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA, and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing government regulations & policies, thereby increasing the consumer acceptance of off-road vehicles.



The key players analyzed in the global off-road vehicle market include BRP Inc., CFMOTO, Deere & Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, Polaris Inc., Textron Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in trend of recreational activities and adventure sports

3.5.1.2. Increase in penetration of the AWD and 4WD vehicles

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High maintenance cost of off-road vehicles

3.5.2.2. Ban on ATV and UTV driving in wildlife area due to terrain damage

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Development of electric powered off-road vehicles

3.5.3.2. Expansion of dealer network for effective product reach

3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-economic impact analysis

3.6.3. Micro-economic impact analysis

3.6.4. Impact on industry analysis



CHAPTER 4: OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MARKET, BY DISPLACEMENT

4.1. Overview

4.2. Less than 400 (CC)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.400 to 800 (CC)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. More than 800 (CC)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. ATV

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. UTV

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Snowmobiles

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. NEV

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MARKET, BY END USER VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Agriculture

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Military

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Sports

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: OFF-ROAD VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. BRP INC.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. Business performance

8.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. CFMOTO

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. DEERE & COMPANY

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Operating business segments

8.4.5. Product portfolio

8.4.6. R&D expenditure

8.4.7. Business performance

8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. R&D expenditure

8.5.7. Business performance

8.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. KUBOTA CORPORATION

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.5. Operating business segments

8.6.6. Product portfolio

8.6.7. R&D expenditure

8.6.8. Business performance

8.6.9. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA LTD.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Operating business segments

8.7.5. Product portfolio

8.7.6. R&D expenditure

8.7.7. Business performance

8.8. POLARIS INC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. TEXTRON INC.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Operating business segments

8.9.5. Product portfolio

8.9.6. R&D expenditure

8.9.7. Business performance

8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Operating business segments

8.10.5. Product portfolio

8.10.6. R&D expenditure

8.10.7. Business performance

8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w2cswj

