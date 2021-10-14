Worldwide Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Oncology molecular diagnostics identify the presence of cancer cells by analyzing their biological molecules. Several tests are performed on the blood, saliva, and tumor tissue samples for detecting and measuring specific genetic sequences in the DNA, RNA, and cell proteins. Oncology molecular diagnostics help perform rapid analysis and provide detailed information that is further utilized in the personalized treatment of cancer. These diagnostics solutions find application in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing for early detection of cancer. They are also used in blood banks to identify pathogens and infectious diseases present in the donated blood samples.

The rising prevalence of cancer on account of changing lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and the increasing trend of smoking represents one of the major factors impelling the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, along with advancements in next generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of individuals suffering from viral and bacterial infections and the increasing participation in blood donation campaigns is positively influencing the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics worldwide. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several healthcare institutions are undertaking steps to mitigate the risk of the pandemic on cancer patients by reducing the number of medical appointments. Moreover, regular screening for cancer patients has witnessed a decline due to the repurposing of diagnostics resources for providing COVID-19 testing and consequent reduction in oncology testing.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthcare and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global oncology molecular diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology molecular diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type

6.1 Breast Cancer

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Prostate Cancer

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Colorectal Cancer

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Cervical Cancer

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Liver Cancer

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Lung Cancer

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Blood Cancer

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Others

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Instruments

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 In Situ Hybridization

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Chips and Microarrays

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Mass Spectrometry

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 DNA and NGS Sequencing

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Market Trends

8.8.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-user

9.1 Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Reference Laboratories

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Bayer AG

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Cepheid Inc (Danaher Corporation)

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Hologic, Inc.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Qiagen N.V.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Siemens Healthcare

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Sysmex Corporation

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

