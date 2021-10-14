U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories and Bayer Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Oncology molecular diagnostics identify the presence of cancer cells by analyzing their biological molecules. Several tests are performed on the blood, saliva, and tumor tissue samples for detecting and measuring specific genetic sequences in the DNA, RNA, and cell proteins. Oncology molecular diagnostics help perform rapid analysis and provide detailed information that is further utilized in the personalized treatment of cancer. These diagnostics solutions find application in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing for early detection of cancer. They are also used in blood banks to identify pathogens and infectious diseases present in the donated blood samples.

The rising prevalence of cancer on account of changing lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and the increasing trend of smoking represents one of the major factors impelling the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, along with advancements in next generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of individuals suffering from viral and bacterial infections and the increasing participation in blood donation campaigns is positively influencing the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics worldwide. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several healthcare institutions are undertaking steps to mitigate the risk of the pandemic on cancer patients by reducing the number of medical appointments. Moreover, regular screening for cancer patients has witnessed a decline due to the repurposing of diagnostics resources for providing COVID-19 testing and consequent reduction in oncology testing.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthcare and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global oncology molecular diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology molecular diagnostics market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type
6.1 Breast Cancer
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Prostate Cancer
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Colorectal Cancer
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cervical Cancer
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Liver Cancer
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Lung Cancer
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Blood Cancer
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Instruments
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Reagents
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 In Situ Hybridization
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Chips and Microarrays
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Mass Spectrometry
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 DNA and NGS Sequencing
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-user
9.1 Hospitals and Clinics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Reference Laboratories
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Others
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Bayer AG
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Cepheid Inc (Danaher Corporation)
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Hologic, Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Qiagen N.V.
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Siemens Healthcare
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Sysmex Corporation
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvn36c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---featuring-agilent-technologies-abbott-laboratories-and-bayer-among-others-301400691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

