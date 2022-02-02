U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

The Worldwide Onion Oil Industry is Expected to Reach $112.6 Million by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Onion Oil Market by Nature, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global onion oil market was valued at $40.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $112.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Onion oil is a type of hair oil that is used to treat hair rejuvenation, increase blood circulation, controls hair falls and aid in maintaining overall health of hair follicles, control hair breakage, promotes hair growth and curing baldness. Moreover, onion oil is easily available in the market through various distribution channels including, online stores, supermarket/hypermarket and specialty stores. In addition, continuous growth of online stores is expected to drive growth of the onion oil market, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

Moreover, multiple advantages offered by onion oil such as hair regrowth, controlling hair loss, and others has driven the onion oil market growth. Moreover, concerns of hair loss have been high among millennials, specifically in Asia-pacific region. They are keen to try hair products and services including onion oil that are new in the market and promotes healthy hair growth and controls hair related issues. This in turn has driven the growth of onion oil market. Additionally, Rise in air pollution globally has propelled the demand for hair care products including hair oil contributing towards the market growth. However, availability of counterfeit product is expected to hamper growth of the market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, rising number of beauty conscious male consumers and rapid growth of online retail platform is expected to offer immense opportunities for the market, in terms of value sales during the forecast period.

The global onion oil market segments are categorized into nature, end user, distribution channel, and region. By nature, it is classified into conventional and organic. By End user, it is divided into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into specialty store, supermarket/hypermarket, online store, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and Rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global onion oil market from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their market share.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global onion oil market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. COVID-19 impact on onion oil market
3.5. Value chain Analysis
3.7. Top Impacting Factor
3.8. Parent Market Analysis
3.9. Market dynamics
3.9.1. Drivers
3.9.1.1. Rise in air pollution globally
3.9.1.2. Rise in number of millennials
3.9.1.3. Easy availability and accessibility to foster market expansion
3.9.1.4. Rapid Increase of Disposable Income
3.9.2. Restraints
3.9.2.1. Potential threat of substitution
3.9.2.2. Availability of counterfeit products
3.9.3. Opportunities
3.9.3.1. Rise in number of beauty-conscious male customers
3.9.3.2. Rapid growth of online retail platform

CHAPTER 4: ONION OIL MARKET, BY NATURE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Conventional
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Organic
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: ONION OIL MARKET, BY END USERS
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.3. Women
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Men
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: ONION OIL MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Online stores
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Specialty stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Supermarket/Hypermarket
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country
6.5. Others
6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.5.2. Market size and forecast
6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: ONION OIL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Top Player Positioning
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Competitive heat map

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. AUTHENTIC OIL CO
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Product portfolio
9.2. AU NATURAL ORGANICS
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. ALPHANSO PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED( BeardHood)
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.4. ESSENTIALLY AUSTRALIA
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Product portfolio
9.5. HINDUSTAN HILLS
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Product portfolio
9.6. LUXURA BUSINESS PRIVATE LIMITED
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Company snapshot
9.6.3. Product portfolio
9.7. HONASA CONSUMER PVT. LTD.(MAMAEARTH)
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Product portfolio
9.8. MEENA PERFUMERY
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executive
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Product portfolio
9.9. SOULFLOWER INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. TNW INTERNATIONAL PVT. LTD.
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jtqx5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-onion-oil-industry-is-expected-to-reach-112-6-million-by-2030--301473864.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

