U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.89 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.13 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +0.05 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0872
    +0.0038 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2400
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.4630
    +1.0640 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,435.32
    -691.33 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.33 (+0.56%)
     

Worldwide Online Gambling & Betting Industry to 2031 - Featuring Paddy Power Betfair, Fortuna Entertainment, GVC Holdings and Bet365 Among Others

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Gambling & Betting Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report on the global online gambling & betting market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global online gambling & betting market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global online gambling & betting market from 2022 to 2031.

Companies Mentioned

  • 888 Holdings plc.

  • The Stars Group

  • Paddy Power Betfair plc

  • Fortuna Entertainment Group

  • GVC Holdings Plc

  • Bet365 Group Ltd

  • Betfred Ltd

  • The Betway Group

  • Kindred Group

  • William Hill plc

  • Betsson AB

  • Mybet Holding

  • Rank Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions

3. Research Methodology

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Overview
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Key Market Indicators
5.2.1. Overall Sports Betting Market
5.3. Key Trend Analysis
5.3.1. Supplier Side
5.3.2. Demand Side
5.4. Industry SWOT Analysis
5.5. Technology Overview
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7. Value Chain Analysis
5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.9. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017- 2031
5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

6. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Gaming Type
6.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Gaming Type, 2017- 2031
6.1.1. Poker
6.1.2. Casino
6.1.3. Social Gaming
6.1.4. Lottery
6.1.5. Bingo
6.1.6. Fantasy Sports
6.1.7. Sports Betting
6.1.7.1. Football
6.1.7.2. Rugby
6.1.7.3. Basketball
6.1.7.4. Hockey
6.1.7.5. Cricket
6.1.7.6. Others (Baseball, Cycling, etc.)
6.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Gaming Type

7. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device Type
7.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Device Type, 2017- 2031
7.1.1. Desktops & Laptops
7.1.2. Mobiles & Tablets
7.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Device Type

8. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Gaming Source
8.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Gaming Source, 2017- 2031
8.1.1. Foreign Gaming Sources
8.1.2. Local Gaming Sources
8.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Gaming Source

9. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Size (US$ Bn), by Region, 2017- 2031
9.1.1. North America
9.1.2. Europe
9.1.3. Asia Pacific
9.1.4. Middle East & Africa
9.1.5. South America
9.2. Incremental Opportunity, by Region

10. North America Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Europe Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Asia Pacific Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Middle East & Africa Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

14. South America Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Competition Landscape

16. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg3am4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-online-gambling--betting-industry-to-2031---featuring-paddy-power-betfair-fortuna-entertainment-gvc-holdings-and-bet365-among-others-301727421.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador Payment to Clear First 2023 Hurdle for Distressed EM

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s Bitcoin-touting government is poised to deliver on a $604 million bond maturing this week, in a turn of events that leaves investors in distressed emerging-market debt with only one more big maturity to worry about this year.Most Read from BloombergPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysMilan Luxury Real Estate Booms as Bankers Leave London for ItalyTrump Not Scared by Judge’s Mil

  • Fidelity's 45% Rule: Should You Really Use It As a Guide to Retirement Savings?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Secret Reason Behind ExxonMobil's Supercharged Returns

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies on earth. And after more than a decade of poor returns, it's become a lean, mean cash-flow-generating machine. But it didn't come easy, and management has a secret weapon to boost returns for investors.

  • Laid-off Silicon Valley workers are panic-selling their start-up shares as valuations plummet — here are 3 top tech stocks for 2023 that actually make money

    It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.

  • New retirement withdrawal rule is a boon for wealthy seniors

    The new law ramps up the age you must start withdrawing required minimum distributions, or RMDs, from individual retirement accounts.

  • Are You Owed Money from $60 Million AT&T Settlement?

    A number of national companies have made settlements to class action lawsuits in recent weeks, including Apple, Wells Fargo and T-Mobile. Another that has been rolling out over the past few years...

  • FTC asks court to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for launching new drug company

    US District Court Judge Denise Cote imposed a lifetime ban on Shkreli that prohibits him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry early last year.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • Are remote workers lazy? Experts weigh in on Elon Musk and Marc Benioff’s productivity problem

    Experts are conflicted on whether remote workers are more (or less) lazy than their in-office counterparts. Here's their advice for employers on increasing productivity.

  • How to Withdraw from Retirement When The Market Is Bad

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Pay Fewer Taxes on My Retirement Income?

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    What can you invest in with a Roth IRA? What constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here’s what you need to know to get the most out of your Roth IRA.

  • Capital One Job Cuts Signal Trouble for IT Labor Market

    Capital One Financial cut the “agile” group within its technology department this week—presenting one of the first signs that layoffs in the overall technology sector could spread into corporate information-technology departments. IT positions have largely been seen as insulated from the job cuts that have hit workers at major technology firms like Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but the Capital One layoffs affecting 1,100 employees provide an early indication that IT departments are also under scrutiny as companies enact belt-tightening measures amid recession fears. Technology sector employment overall has remained stable, but job postings for future tech hiring have declined for the second consecutive month, according to IT trade group CompTIA.

  • How to Avoid The No. 1 Retirement Risk Americans Face

    Baby boomers are using up their retirement savings too quickly –either because they're underestimating how much they need or are living longer than they'd guessed they would. New research from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found that … Continue reading → The post Boomers Face This Risk in Retirement: Here's How To Avoid It appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...

  • Mini bottles of Fireball aren't actually whiskey, leading to a lawsuit

    People buying small bottles of Fireball at their local convenience store might be surprised to learn that they're not getting the same as the stuff that comes from the liquor store - and that difference is at the center of a lawsuit in which a customer is suing the maker of both beverages. "Fireball Cinnamon Whisky," the spicy-hot booze sold in liquor stores, is the drink most people are probably more familiar with. But "Fireball Cinnamon," which is available at grocery stores, gas stations and

  • Silicon Carbide Chips Fuel Sales Surge At Aehr Test Systems

    Electric vehicles are driving big revenue growth for Aehr Test Systems. And Aehr stock is in rarefied air after its latest earnings report.

  • How Can I Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Retirement Pension Payouts?

    When your pension matures, there are multiple distribution options that you can choose from. Unfortunately, many of these distribution methods result in a tax liability that reduces your payout. However, you can avoid taxes on a lump sum by rolling … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Taxes on Lump Sum Pension Payout appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your Egg Prices Could Be So High Because of Price Gouging, Farm Group Says

    Cal-Maine Foods, which controls 20% of the retail egg market, reported quarterly gross profits up more than 600% in December.