U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,490.50
    +13.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,206.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.00
    +41.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.10
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.36
    +0.92 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    +16.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.56 (+2.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1663
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    +0.0064 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9740
    -0.3380 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,446.88
    +748.90 (+1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.62
    +5.99 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.99
    +2.16 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

The Worldwide Operating Tables Industry is Expected to Reach $1+ Billion by 2028

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Operating Tables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (General Surgery Tables, Specialty Surgery Tables, Radiolucent Operating Tables, Pediatric Operating Tables); Technology; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The operating tables market is expected to reach US$ 1,043.41 million by 2028 from US$ 835.46 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as the increasing number of hospitals and clinics and the surging number of surgical procedures drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs of technologically advanced operating tables hinder market growth.

The hospital industry across the world is growing at a rapid pace. Although the average hospital stays for a single patient has been slightly decreased from 7 days to 5-6 days in the last couple of decades, the total number of hospital admissions has increased in the last 5-6 years. Moreover, according to the American Hospital Association, the total number of all hospitals in the US in 2019 was 6,090.

According to the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), the hospital and diagnostic centers in India have attracted Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) worth US$ 6 billion in the last couple of decades. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Government of India, India and Cuba signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to increase cooperation in the areas of health and medicine. Furthermore, a de-merger between Fortis Healthcare and Manipal Hospitals Enterprises has been carried out to raise US$ 602.41 million, which can be further invested to expand hospital infrastructure in Manipal Hospital Enterprise. The operating tables industry in India is booming owing to a few factors such as rising government and private sector investments, increasing geriatric population, and surging hospital count.

Hospitals are known to amplify the effectiveness and quality of healthcare. Moreover, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that hospitals are an essential part of health system development. This has drawn the attention of Health Ministries in multiple countries to focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and establish a hospital and clinical facilities in rural and urban areas. For instance, in November 2017, Japan's Health Ministry made free access to healthcare centers available in the country through the establishment of new hospitals. Thus, the rising number of hospitals and clinics across the world boosts the growth of the operating tables market.

Based on product type, the global operating tables market is segmented into general surgery tables, specialty surgery tables, radiolucent operating tables, and pediatric operating tables. The market for the specialty surgery tables segment is subsegmented into orthopedic surgery, neurosurgical, laparoscopic, and bariatric surgery. In 2020, the general surgery tables segment held the largest market share. However, the specialty surgery tables segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028. A general surgical table is designed for versatility and adaptability across a wide array of operations. The table can be adjusted for height and length as well as can be tilted to either side. The rising burden of chronic diseases is one of the major factors propelling the demand for operating tables across the world.

Based on technology, the operating tables market is bifurcated into non-powered and powered. The non-powered segment is likely to hold a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028. Owing to the advancements in surgeries and other medical procedures, healthcare professionals across the world need adjustable equipment that can be precise, fast, and easy to control. In powered operating tables, there is a source of power control that operates various settings, such as the movement of the table, adjustment of height, and the inclination of the tabletop. These aspects are propelling the market growth for the technology segment.

Based on end user, the operating tables market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is likely to hold the largest market share, and it is expected to dominate the market by 2028. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to lead the market as the centers offer cost-effective services and convenient environment, which is less stressful than hospitals. The increasing number of ASCs across the world is driving the market growth for the ambulatory surgical centers segment.

Reasons to buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the operating tables market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global operating tables market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Global Operating Tables Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Operating Tables Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Operating Tables Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Number of Hospitals and Clinics
5.1.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High costs of technologically advanced operating tables
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growth of Medical Tourism
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Significant shift towards powered surgical tables
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Operating Tables Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Operating Tables Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Operating Tables Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Operating Tables Market Analysis - By Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Operating Tables Market Revenue Share, By Product Type (2021 and 2028)
7.3 General Surgery Tables
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 General Surgery Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Specialty Surgery Tables
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Specialty Surgery Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.3 Orthopedic Surgery Tables
7.4.3.1 Overview
7.4.3.2 Orthopedic Surgery Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.4 Neurosurgical Operating Tables
7.4.4.1 Overview
7.4.4.2 Neurosurgical Operating Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.5 Laparoscopic Operating Tables
7.4.5.1 Overview
7.4.5.2 Laparoscopic Operating Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4.6 Bariatric Surgery
7.4.6.1 Overview
7.4.6.2 Bariatric Surgery: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.5 Radiolucent Operating Tables
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Radiolucent Operating Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.6 Pediatric Operating Tables
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Pediatric Operating Tables: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Operating Tables Market Analysis - By Technology
8.1 Overview
8.2 Operating Tables Market Revenue Share, By Technology (2021 and 2028)
8.3 Non-Powered
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Non-Powered: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Powered
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Powered: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Operating Tables Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Operating Tables Market Revenue Share, By End User (2021 and 2028)
9.3 Hospitals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Hospitals: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Specialty Clinics
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Specialty Clinics: Operating Tables Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Global Operating Tables Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Operating Tables Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South & Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Operating Tables Market-Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies in the Operating Tables Market (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 SKYTRON, LLC
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 STERIS plc.
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 AGA Sanitatsartikel GmbH
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 ALVO
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Denyers International
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Getinge AB
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Merivaara
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Stryker Corporation
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Hill Rom Holding Inc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnmze5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • 2 Stocks Making Waves as the Market Treads Water

    Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) managed to buck a trend that has hurt Chinese stocks lately with good news on the regulatory front, but online real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell to levels it hasn't seen in more than a year as it made a business move that investors didn't like much. Shares of Baidu were higher by 4% early Monday afternoon. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly looking at making new rules that would force media companies like Tencent Holdings and TikTok parent company ByteDance to make their content available to third-party search engines.