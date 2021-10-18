U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Ophthalmic Perimeters Industry to 2028 - Increasing Cases of Ophthalmic Disorders is Driving Growth

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), By End-use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 371.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The growing frequency of new product launches and an increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end-users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth.

North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. An increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, a high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.

A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth. The market is witnessing a rise in technologically advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices in the market due to high competition. The development of patented, tablet-based visual field testing and analysis system is anticipated to enable easy, faster, & accurate diagnosis.

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Report Highlights

  • Static perimeters segment held maximum share in 2018 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for visual field testing. Moreover, these devices conduct visual field testing from multiple angles, which in turn helps with an accurate diagnosis.

  • Combination perimeters segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. These devices enable the standardization of procedures and decrease the overall turnaround time.

  • Hospital held the largest share among the end-use segment. The high demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters in hospitals is driving the segment growth.

  • Ophthalmic clinic is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by an increasing number of standalone ophthalmic clinics in developing regions.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Reimbursement framework
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1. Increasing cases of ophthalmic disorders
3.4.1.2. Growing number of product launches
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4.2.1. High cost of static and kinetic perimeters
3.4.3. Industry challenges
3.4.3.1. Increasing number of discontinued products
3.5. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Analysis Tools
3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.5.1.1. Supplier power
3.5.1.2. Buyer power
3.5.1.3. Substitution threat
3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant
3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry
3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.5.2.1. Political landscape
3.5.2.2. Technological landscape
3.5.2.3. Economic landscape
3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies
3.5.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Definitions and Scope
4.1.1. Static
4.1.2. Kinetic
4.1.3. Combination
4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.3. Segment Dashboard
4.4. Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by Product Outlook
4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
4.5.1. Static
4.5.2. Kinetic
4.5.3. Combination

Chapter 5. End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions and Scope
5.1.1. Hospital
5.1.2. Ophthalmic clinic
5.1.3. Others
5.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.3. Segment Dashboard
5.4. Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by End-Use Outlook
5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following
5.5.1. Hospital
5.5.2. Ophthalmic clinic
5.5.3. Others

Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Company/Competition Categorization
7.2.1. Innovators
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
7.3.2. Key customers
7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2020
7.3.4. Haag-Streit AG
7.3.4.1. Company overview
7.3.4.2. Financial performance
7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.5. CARL ZEISS AG
7.3.5.1. Company overview
7.3.5.2. Financial performance
7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.6. TOPCON CORPORATION
7.3.6.1. Company overview
7.3.6.2. Financial performance
7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.7. NIDEK CO., LTD.
7.3.7.1. Company overview
7.3.7.2. Financial performance
7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.8. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
7.3.8.1. Company overview
7.3.8.2. Financial performance
7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.9. OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.
7.3.9.1. Company overview
7.3.9.2. Financial performance
7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.10. TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD.
7.3.10.1. Company overview
7.3.10.2. Financial performance
7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.11. Kowa Company, Ltd.
7.3.11.1. Company overview
7.3.11.2. Financial performance
7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.12. Metrovision
7.3.12.1. Company overview
7.3.12.2. Financial performance
7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.13. Konan Medical USA, Inc.
7.3.13.1. Company overview
7.3.13.2. Financial performance
7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives
7.3.14. CENTERVUE S.P.A.
7.3.14.1. Company overview
7.3.14.2. Financial performance
7.3.14.3. Product benchmarking
7.3.14.4. Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9ad4a

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ophthalmic-perimeters-industry-to-2028---increasing-cases-of-ophthalmic-disorders-is-driving-growth-301402337.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

