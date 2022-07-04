U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Ophthalmoscopes Industry to 2027 - Technological Advances & New Applications of Ophthalmoscopes Present Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmoscopes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

Ophthalmoscope (Fundoscopy) is a medical device used to perform ophthalmoscopy to understand the health of vitreous humor, optic disc, & retina of the eye. So, ophthalmoscopy is the most vital part of eye examination and is used to detect the symptoms of retinal vascular diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age macular degeneration. It involves eye checkups for patients who suffer from diabetes mellitus conditions in which ophthalmoscopy plays a vital role in routinely monitoring the diabetic retinopathy condition.

The rising prevalence of eye diseases is driving the growth of the eye testing equipment market. Around 596 million people are suffering from distance vision impairment globally, of which 43 million people are blind. Approximately 510 million patients, on the other hand, had uncorrected near vision impairment. Most of these populations live in low-middle-income countries, accounting for 90% of cases. Around 895 million people will be suffering from distance vision impairment by 2050, and 61 million be blind. The increasing target population offers high growth opportunities to the players. 

The following factors are likely to contribute to the global ophthalmoscope market growth during the forecast period:

  • Raising Awareness Among Patients Population by Increasing the Eye Care Services in Developed Countries

  • Increasing Eye Disorders Prevalence & Surgical Procedures

  • Surging Prevalence of Eye Disorders Patient Population

  • Increasing Government Initiative for Eye Care

Market Trends

Technological innovations and advanced products will further optimize the usage of ophthalmoscope devices in the industry. Scanning laser ophthalmoscopes have been available in the market since the 1990s, but recently increasing popularity and plenty of advantages delivery gives new direction to the industry. Currently, scanning laser ophthalmoscopes improved significantly. These ophthalmoscopes can obtain images with broader views of the ocular fundus with maintaining high resolution and increasing the application rate in eye examinations. These are superior in conventional fundoscopy with their ability to image abnormal alteration of choroid and retina.

On the other side, indirect laser ophthalmoscopy, smartphone base indirect ophthalmoscope, and vision boost technology are some innovations that are revolutionizing the industry. Also, the rising application of ophthalmoscopes in other medical fields such as neurology and headache treatment will create new opportunities in the upcoming time.

Vendor Analysis

  • In 2021, Heine launched a new indirect ophthalmoscope with the product Omega600. By introducing new products, the company made a significant change in the market with vision boost technology to increase the illumination and increase the clinician's capability to test the patient's cataract condition and vitreous opacities.

  • In 2021, the BMJ journal reported that the smartphone ophthalmoscopy technology has a potential way in the covid-19 era for non-ophthalmology medicine. Smartphone ophthalmoscope has generally accounted for more favorably than direct handling time. This device gives the practitioners the capacity of long-distance working to examine and view the fundus from around arm's length compared to the general Ophthalmoscope.

  • In 2021, the Hillrom company introduced the Welch Allyn PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope devices that boast a 20X larger viewing area.

Market Drivers

Manufacturers' enhanced efforts to promote awareness about developments in ophthalmoscope technology are driving the global ophthalmoscopes market expansion. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures for the treatment of vision loss, blindness, and sight-threatening disorders are predicted to boost demand for primary eye care and examinations, hence, increasing the demand for critical equipment such as ophthalmoscopes over the forecast period.

On the other side increasing prevalence of eye diseases influence the need for eye examination and drives the high growth of ophthalmoscopes applications. Cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and age-related macular degeneration are the primary eye condition that requires ophthalmoscopes.

The increasing prevalence of the above conditions and excellent access to eye care services in developed countries positively triggered the application rate of ophthalmoscopes. Rising prevalence led to an eye examination and its demand for the ophthalmoscopy for diabetes retinopathy, cataract, glaucoma, corneal opacities, and other eye conditions.

Key Questions Answered:
1. How Big is the Ophthalmoscopes Market?
2. What are the Latest Trends in The Ophthalmoscopes Market?
3. Who are the Key Players in The Ophthalmoscopes Market?
4. What are the Growth Enablers in The Ophthalmoscopes Market?
5. Which End-User Segment to Hold the Largest Share In The Ophthalmoscope Market By 2027?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Technological Advances & New Applications of Ophthalmoscopes
8.2 Government's Eye Care Initiatives
8.3 Higher Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in Awareness of Eye Care Services in Developed Countries
9.2 Rise in Eye Disorder Prevalence & Surgical Procedures
9.3 Advent of Advanced Ophthalmoscopes
9.4 Increase in Patient Population With Eye Disorders

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Lack of Eye Care Services in Emerging Markets
10.2 Insufficient Ophthalmologists in Developing Countries
10.3 Stringent Regulations & Product Recalls

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Direct Ophthalmoscope
12.4 Indirect Ophthalmoscope

13 Indication
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Glaucoma
13.4 Diabetic Retinopathy
13.5 Age-Related Macular Degeneration
13.6 Retinal Detachment
13.7 Others

14 End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Eye Clinics & Hospitals
14.4 Ophthalmologists and Optometrists
14.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

16 North America
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Type
16.4 Indication
16.5 End-User
16.6 Key Countries

17 Europe
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Type
17.4 Indication
17.5 End-User
17.6 Key Countries

18 Apac
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Type
18.4 Indication
18.5 End-User
18.6 Key Countries

19 Latin America
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Type
19.4 Indication
19.5 End-User
19.6 Key Countries

20. Middle East & Africa
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 Type
20.4 Indication
20.5 End-User
20.6 Key Countries

21. Competitive Landscape
21.1 Competition Overview
21.2 Market Share Analysis

22. Key Company Profiles
22.1 Heine
22.2 Dino-Lite Europe (Anmo Electronics Corporation)
22.3 Iridex
22.4 Halma
22.5 Nidek
22.6 Oscar Boscarol
22.7 Rudolf Riester
22.8 Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

23. Other Prominent Vendors
23.1 Albert Waeschle
23.2 American Diagnostic Corporation
23.3 Shanghai Bolan Optical Electric
23.4 Carl Zeiss
23.5 Lumibird Group (Ellex)
23.6 Essilor International (Essilor Instruments Usa)
23.7 Heidelberg Engineering
23.8 Invotech Excel
23.9 Medline Industries
23.10 Neitz Instruments
23.11 Suzhou Kangjie Medical
23.12 Spengler Holtex Group
23.13 Topcon
23.14 Lumenis
23.15 Zumax Medical Co. Ltd
23.16 66 Vision Tech
23.17 Zhejiang Honsun Medical Technologies Co. Ltd

24. Report Summary
24.1 Key Takeaways
24.2 Strategic Recommendations

25. Quantitative Summary
25.1 Geography
25.2 Type
25.3 Indication
25.4 End-User
25.5 Type (Geographical Distribution)
25.6 Indication (Geographical Distribution)
25.7 End-User (Geographical Distribution)

26. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bh224r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-ophthalmoscopes-industry-to-2027---technological-advances--new-applications-of-ophthalmoscopes-present-opportunities-301580148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

