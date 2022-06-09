U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,098.95
    -16.82 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,816.84
    -94.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,020.40
    -65.87 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.52
    -19.49 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.43
    -0.68 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.00
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    -0.37 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0653
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0490
    +0.0200 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2513
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1430
    -0.0890 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,200.54
    -213.19 (-0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.66
    -0.82 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

The Worldwide Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $36.6 Billion by 2027

·9 min read

DUBLIN, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market by Component (Fiber, Transceiver, and Switch), Technology (WDM, Fiber Channel), Application (Telecom, Data Center, and Enterprise), Data Rate, Vertical and Region (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global optical communication and networking equipment market was estimated at USD 24.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 36.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growing adoption of data centers and the deployment of VOIP, LTE, and 5G networks are the major driving factors for the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment market.

Up to 40 Gbps: The fastest-growing segment of the optical communication and networking equipment market.

Optical communication and networking equipment with up to 40 Gbps data rate accounted for the largest market share of ~49% in 2021. As the network capacity increases, the element management system (EMS) requires higher reliability. The data rate of up to 40 Gbps provides reliable monitoring technology for large-capacity networks. Moreover, the market for optical communication and networking equipment with greater than 100 Gbps data rate is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. With the rapid development of 5G and high-performance services brought by cloud networks, the demand for higher bandwidth devices with a data rate of greater than 100 Gbps is expected to grow in the near future.

Data Center: The highest growing application in optical communication and networking market.

The data center application is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The application is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Data centers are used for commercial purposes of OTT platforms, which are in constant demand and are rapidly increasing. The rise in the number of OTT platforms (Netflix, HBO, Disney, and Amazon Prime) over the year are expected to propel the data center market in the future.

Cloud Segment: The fastest-growing vertical in optical communication and networking equipment market during the forecast period.

Could segment of the optical communication and networking equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud computing has become an essential part of the business landscape. In this regard, several companies are highly adopting complex computing solutions. The ever-growing clout of digital devices increases the demand for data storage space, transmission speed, and flexibility. These factors are fuelling the adoption of optical communication and networking equipment in cloud computing, which supports high-data transmission and offers high switching speed and large data storage.

The Americas: The largest region in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2021.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of ~40% of the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2021. The Americas has emerged as a major data center and cloud computing hub. Thus, it is the largest consumer of optical communication and networking equipment market. Factors such as the robust presence of major companies in the region; high demand for data communication; increased use of communication devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and VoIP equipment; as well as the growing market for wearable devices and increasing deployment of data centers drive the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment market in this region. Further, high defence spending and the presence of numerous important market players in the US are the key factors supporting the expansion of the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market
4.2 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Application
4.3 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific, by Country and Component
4.4 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Technology
4.5 Country-Wise Analysis of Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Compact and Energy-Efficient Transceivers
5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based and Virtualization Services Globally
5.2.1.3 Growing Number of Data Centers
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Investment
5.2.2.2 Increased Network Complexity
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expansion of Telecom Infrastructure in Developing Economies
5.2.3.2 Deployment of Voip, Lte, and 5G Networks
5.2.3.3 Expansion of Networks in Developing Countries
5.2.3.4 Adoption of IoT
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Ever Changing Customer Demands for Portable Device and High Speed
5.2.4.2 Vulnerability of Optical Networks to Hacking
5.2.4.3 Susceptibility of Optical Fibers to Physical Damage and Transmission Losses
5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Optical Fiber
6.2.1 Single-Mode Fibers
6.2.1.1 Single-Mode Fibers Are Used for Long-Distance and High-Bandwidth Applications
6.2.2 Multi-Mode Fibers
6.2.2.1 Multi-Mode Fibers Are Used for Building Applications
6.3 Optical Transceiver
6.3.1 Sff and Sfp
6.3.1.1 Sff and Sfp Form Factors Are Known for Manufacturing Interconnects for Telecom and Datacom Sectors
6.3.2 Sfp+ and Sfp28
6.3.2.1 Market for Sfp+ and Sfp28 Form Factors to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
6.3.3 Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, and Qsfp28
6.3.3.1 Qsfp, Qsfp+, Qsfp14, and Qsfp28 Form Factors to Hold Large Market Share
6.3.4 Cfp, Cfp2, and Cfp4
6.3.4.1 Cfp, Cfp2, and Cfp4 to Experience Rapid Growth During Forecast Period
6.3.5 Xfp
6.3.5.1 Xfp Form Factor Designed Mostly in Synchronous Optical Networking (Sonet)
6.3.6 Cxp
6.3.6.1 Cxp Form Factor Adopted for High-Density Signal Transmission in Industrial Applications
6.4 Optical Amplifier
6.4.1 Erbium-Doped Fiber Amplifiers
6.4.1.1 Erbium-Doped Amplifiers Are Extensively Used in Optical Communication Networks
6.4.2 Fiber Raman Amplifiers
6.4.2.1 Fiber Raman Amplifiers Are Deployed in Long-Haul and Ultra-Long-Haul Transmission Systems
6.4.3 Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers
6.4.3.1 Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers Amplify Optical Signals at Varying Wavelengths
6.5 Optical Switch
6.5.1 Optical Switches Allow Photonic Signals to be Managed and Switched Without Converting Them into Electronic Signals
6.6 Optical Splitter
6.6.1 Optical Splitters Are Integral Component of Passive Optical Networks
6.7 Optical Circulator
6.7.1 Optical Circulators Are Used to Direct Optical Signals from One Port to Another
6.8 Others

7 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Sonet/Sdh
7.2.1 Sonet and Sdh Are Widely Adopted Transmission Technologies by Telecom Carriers
7.3 Wdm
7.3.1 Wdm Technology to Dominate Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market
7.3.2 Cwdm
7.3.3 Dwdm
7.4 Fiber Channel
7.4.1 Market for Fiber Channel Technology to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

8 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Telecom
8.2.1 Requirement for High-Speed Data Transmission to Drive Demand for Networking Equipment in Telecom Applications
8.3 Data Center
8.3.1 Rise in Network Traffic and Cloud Computing Services to Accelerate Demand for Networking Equipment in Data Center Applications
8.4 Enterprise
8.4.1 Growing Demand for Enterprise-Based Solutions Boost Growth of Market for Networking Equipment

9 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Data Rate
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 40 Gbps
9.2.1 Data Center Interconnect, Internet Service Providers, and Enterprise Networks to Drive Demand for Optical Networking Devices with Data Rates of Up to 40 Gbps
9.3 Greater Than 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps
9.3.1 Data Centers, and Government and Financial Institutions to Drive Demand for Optical Networking Devices with Data Rates of Greater Than 40 Gbps to 100 Gbps
9.4 Greater Than 100 Gbps
9.4.1 Cloud Computing, Metro, and Long-Haul Network Applications to Fuel Demand for Optical Networking Devices with Data Rate of Greater Than 100 Gbps

10 Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Bfsi
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Banking Services to Drive Demand for Optical Communication and Networking Equipment
10.3 Government
10.3.1 Increasing Investments in Networking Infrastructure Boosts Demand for Optical Communication and Networking Equipment
10.4 Healthcare
10.4.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Healthcare Services to Propel Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Growth
10.5 Cloud
10.5.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Data Centres to Foster Market Growth
10.6 Energy & Utilities
10.6.1 Rising Deployment of Smart Grids to Augment Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Growth
10.7 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.6.2 Partnership, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
12.6.3 Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Huawei Technologies Company, Ltd.
13.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.1.3 Ciena Corporation
13.1.4 Nokia
13.1.5 Ii-Vi Incorporated
13.1.6 Zte Corporation
13.1.7 Adtran, Inc.
13.1.8 Infinera Corp.
13.1.9 Adva Optical Networking
13.1.10 Fujitsu
13.2 Right to Win
13.3 Other Key Players
13.3.1 Ribbon Communications
13.3.2 Calix, Inc.
13.3.3 Lumentum Holdings Inc.
13.3.4 Neophotonics Corporation
13.3.5 Broadcom
13.3.6 Nec Corporation
13.3.7 Juniper Network, Inc.
13.3.8 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson
13.3.9 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
13.3.10 Corning
13.3.11 Arista Networks, Inc.
13.3.12 Te Connectivity
13.3.13 Microchip
13.3.14 Padtec

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfij0

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-optical-communication-and-networking-equipment-industry-is-expected-to-reach-36-6-billion-by-2027--301564997.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 'Apple Pay Later' Might Crush These Growth Stocks

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is best known for its consumer tech devices like the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and its Mac line of computers. Apple Pay is used by over 500 million people globally, and at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this week, it revealed a new addition to the ecosystem: Apple Pay Later. Given that Apple lives in the pockets of over 1.2 billion people through its iPhone, the company has a real chance to disrupt the progress of current BNPL leaders such as Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) and Block (NYSE: SQ), which owns Afterpay.

  • Why Block Investors Should Look at the Company Squarely

    Square's name change to Block (NYSE: SQ) attracted significant attention. The company became best known for its Square payments ecosystem and Cash App, its peer-to-peer payments app. Now, CEO Jack Dorsey rejects the company's label as a fintech stock and wants investors to know it as an "ecosystem."

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Meta by 2032

    As hockey great Wayne Gretzky puts it, "... skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been."

  • Apple is finally giving the people what they’re asking for

    Apple is bringing the kinds of changes to its products that its customers have been asking for.

  • Snowflake Looks Capable of Producing a Trading Bounce

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program from the West Coast, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake Inc. , a data analytics company that dipped 15% when it last reported earnings, which included a murky forecast. This new model of data processing has allowed drug companies to reduce drug development from 12 years to just nine years, Slootman said, That's because data processes now can be run concurrently and data can more easily be shared among the many partners with which drug companies typically work.

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal Hurts Fuel-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant will cut exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Reckoni

  • Qualcomm Unveils Next Generation Powerline Communication Device To Support Expanding Industry Need for Vehicle to Charging Station Smart-Grid Communications

    Next Generation Powerline Communication Device Supports Global Efforts Towards E-Mobility and a Net-Zero Emissions Society

  • Intel’s Problems Haven’t Gone Away

    The chip maker said this week that a slowing global economy is weighing on its business. Wall Street may still need to adjust its expectations accordingly.

  • Apple's CarPlay is taking over your car

    Apple's next-generation version of CarPlay will do a lot more than let you stream music and talk to Siri.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's June-Quarter Report?

    Microsoft has earned plaudits for successfully pivoting from desktop to cloud computing. So is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid RSA Conference

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share

    Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme and Honor accounted for 42% of Russia's smartphone sales in May 2022, according to data from mobile network MTS shared with Reuters, - up from 28% during the same month last year. South Korea's Samsung lost its spot as the market leader, with 14% of devices sold versus 28% last year, and Apple's share dropped to 9% from 12%.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Developers Conference News

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Key Takeaways From Baidu's First EV Launch

    Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) electric vehicle arm Jidu Auto launched a "robot" concept car via an online press conference held on Baidu's metaverse-themed app Xirang. It is the first vehicle to be revealed by a Chinese internet company. The concept car is free of door handles and is fully controlled via voice recognition, Reuters reports. Also Read: Baidu-Geely Joint Venture Aims $7.7B Investment In Smart Car Jidu looks to commercialize the model, which would be 90% similar to the concept car, in 2

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • 11 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss 11 best virtual reality stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the virtual reality industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can directly go to 5 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy. In recent decades, tech stocks have become quite popular. They […]

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.