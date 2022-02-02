U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

Worldwide Optical Preclinical Imaging Industry to 2027 - Rising Number of Public-private Initiatives and Funding to Support Preclinical Researches Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Optical Preclinical Imaging Market Research Report by Product Type, by End-use, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market size was estimated at USD 891.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,015.39 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% to reach USD 2,262.64 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Optical Preclinical Imaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Product Type, the market was studied across Consumables, Device, and Software. The Device is further studied across Bioluminescence and Fluorescence. The Bioluminescence is further studied across Coelenterazine, Luciferins, and Proluciferins. The Fluorescence is further studied across Green fluorescent proteins, Infrared dyes, and Red fluorescent proteins.

  • Based on End-use, the market was studied across Pharma & Biotech Companies and Research Institutes.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Preclinical Imaging Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Analytik Jena GmbH, Angstrom Advanced Inc, Aspect Imaging Ltd., Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG, Bruker Corporation, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, INDEC Systems, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Magnetic Insight, Inc., MBF Bioscience, Mediso Ltd., Milabs B.V., Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc., MR Solutions Ltd, Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc, Siemens A.G, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vieworks Co., Ltd..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increased use of preclinical imaging in different sectors
5.1.1.2. Growing number of clinical research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical companies thereby increasing the adoption of in-vivo imaging systems in preclinical research
5.1.1.3. Increasing use for imagining of living animals specifically for research purposes
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled research personnel in emerging economies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technological advancement and increasing adoption of molecular imaging technology for drug development tool
5.1.3.2. Rising number of public-private initiatives and funding to support preclinical researches
5.1.3.3. Increasing applications such as life sciences, cosmetic industry and others for preclinical products
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Strict regulatory framework and high installation and operational costs associated with preclinical imaging
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, by Product Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Consumables
6.3. Device
6.3.1. Bioluminescence
6.3.1.1. Coelenterazine
6.3.1.2. Luciferins
6.3.1.3. Proluciferins
6.3.2. Fluorescence
6.3.2.1. Green fluorescent proteins
6.3.2.2. Infrared dyes
6.3.2.3. Red fluorescent proteins
6.4. Software

7. Optical Preclinical Imaging Market, by End-use
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pharma & Biotech Companies
7.3. Research Institutes

8. Americas Optical Preclinical Imaging Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Optical Preclinical Imaging Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Optical Preclinical Imaging Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.2. Analytik Jena GmbH
12.3. Angstrom Advanced Inc
12.4. Aspect Imaging Ltd.
12.5. Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG
12.6. Bruker Corporation
12.7. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
12.8. General Electric Company
12.9. INDEC Systems, Inc.
12.10. LI-COR, Inc.
12.11. Magnetic Insight, Inc.
12.12. MBF Bioscience
12.13. Mediso Ltd.
12.14. Milabs B.V.
12.15. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
12.16. Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc.
12.17. MR Solutions Ltd
12.18. Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc.
12.19. PerkinElmer Inc
12.20. Siemens A.G
12.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.22. Vieworks Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yb3za2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


