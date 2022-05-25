U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,939.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,859.00
    -21.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,767.75
    -3.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.10
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.49
    +1.72 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    -8.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +1.34 (+4.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2508
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0400
    +0.2110 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,750.50
    +478.55 (+1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.42
    +29.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

The Worldwide Organ Care Products Industry is Expected to Reach $272 Million by 2028

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Organ Care Products Market

Global Organ Care Products Market
Global Organ Care Products Market

Dublin, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organ Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Modality, Organ Type and End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market size is expected to grow from US$ 98.46 million in 2021 to US$ 272.16 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors and trends impacting the market and focuses on prominent players and their strategies.

An organ care product is a medical device used to preserve donor organs for longer periods before transplantation. These procedures allow the transplant team to ensure that transplant organs function optimally. It is a technique for keeping transplanted or donor organs at a safe temperature. 'Heart in a box' is another name for this technique. Before being transplanted, organs of interest are kept in the best possible condition and are entirely manageable. The approach confers with the traditional systems of preserving organs by freezing or running them in an environment and condition comparable to that of the human body by perfusing the donor's blood via the organs. Organs like the kidney, liver, heart, and lungs can be monitored from this technology to ensure that they function at their best.

The increase in the incidence of organ failures and transplant procedures and new product launches and product approvals in organ care products propel the organ care products market growth. However, the high cost of organ transplantation and cultural barriers limit organ care products market growth.

Based on end user, the organ care products market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the organ care products market in 2021. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of organ failure leading to organ transplants, surging adoption of advanced technology, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure are factors contributing to the growth of the hospital segment.

Additionally, kidney transplants are the most common type of transplant surgery; while the least common single-organ transplants are of intestines. UNOS administers the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, which includes the organ transplant waiting list. Organ transplants include kidney, pancreas, liver, and among others. Sometimes, 'double' transplants are also done, such as kidney/pancreas or heart/lung.

According to the UNOS data, in the US, 9 types of organ transplants are performed. Moreover, in 2021, more than 40,000 organ transplants were performed in the US where most recipients were between the ages of 50 and 64. Hospitals are an essential element of America's health care system and surgeons performed more than 36,000 organ transplants in 2018. Turkey is one of the most sought-after destinations and has emerged as a hub for organ transplantation, due to the high success and survival rate of the live kidney transplant programs. Patients from around the world, visit top kidney transplant hospitals in Turkey for their treatment.

TransMedics; XVIVO Perfusion; Bridge to Life Ltd; Paragonix Technologies, Inc.; OrganOx Limited; Waters Medical Systems LLC; Organ Recovery Systems; Accord Healthcare; Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH; and Preservation Solutions, Inc. are among the key players operating in the organ care products market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global organ care products market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global organ care products market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Organ Care Products Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Organ Care Products Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Global Organ Care Products Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Organ Failures and Transplant Procedures
5.1.2 New Product Launches and Product Approvals in Organ Care Products
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Organ Transplantation and Cultural Barriers
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Government Initiatives and Collaborations
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Technological Advancements and Increase in Research & Development Activities
5.5 Impact analysis

6. Organ Care Products Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Organ Care Products Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Organ Care Products Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Modality
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Organ Care Products Market Share, by Modality - 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Trolley
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Trolley: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Portable
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Portable: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- By Organ Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Organ Care Products Market Share, by Organ Type - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Kidney
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Kidney: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Liver
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Liver: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Heart
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Heart: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Lungs
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Lungs: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Others: Organ Care Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Organ Care Products Market Analysis - By End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Organ Care Products Market Share, by End User- 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Hospitals
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Hospitals: Organ Care Products Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Organ Care Products Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Others: Organ Care Products Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Organ Care Products Market- Geographical Analysis

11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Organ Care Products Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Organ Care Products Market -Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies in the Organ Care Products Market
12.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Organic Growth Strategies
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 TransMedics
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 XVIVO Perfusion
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 Bridge to Life Ltd
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Paragonix Technologies, Inc
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 OrganOx Limited
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Waters Medical Systems LLC
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Organ Recovery Systems
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 Accord Healthcare
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Dr. Franz Koehler Chemie GmbH
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Preservation Solutions, Inc.
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ft9fw4

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer's Nearly $7 Billion Acquisition Of Arena Pharma Just Paid Off In A Big Way

    Pfizer's nearly $7 billion takeover of Arena paid off Tuesday in ulcerative colitis treatment. The results could send Pfizer stock higher.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Apple was the most profitable company on the Fortune 500 list this year. These are the biggest profit generators, and what that means about American business.

    Tech companies dominated the rankings of the most profitable U.S. firms in 2021, making up half of the top 10.

  • Wendy’s Largest Shareholder Trian Explores Burger-Chain Deal

    Trian Fund Management said it is weighing possible transactions to acquire control of the company.

  • China and U.S. are committed to reach audit deal, Chinese regulator says

    China and the United States are committed to reach an arrangement on the audit inspection issue that is in line with legal and regulatory requirements for both sides, China's securities regulator said on Wednesday. The statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) came in response to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official saying "significant issues remain" in reaching a deal over U.S.-listed Chinese company audits. The SEC's international affairs chief, YJ Fischer, said the agency's accounting body would need to complete China audit inspections by Nov. 22 to meet a U.S. deadline that will require non-compliant Chinese firms to delist by early 2023.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Why This FDA Approval Is a Game Changer for Eli Lilly

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is a top healthcare company that continually finds new ways to grow and create value for its investors. One of the company's recent diabetes treatments has obtained approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). On May 13, Eli Lilly announced that the FDA had approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) to treat people with type 2 diabetes.

  • Boeing Changes Will Make Planes Safer, Executive Says

    The company has revamped how it designs flight-control systems after 737 MAX crashes, among other changes aimed at improving its safety culture.

  • Oil Climbs as Report Shows Tightening US Gasoline Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after a two-day decline as an industry report showed US gasoline stockpiles shrunk further ahead of the summer driving season and Saudi Arabia said there’s nothing more it can do to tame the market.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningWest Texas I

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • Wendy’s Biggest Shareholder Trian Explores a Takeover of the Burger Chain

    Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian currently owns about 19.4% of the fast-food restaurant company.

  • Icahn Enterprises completes tender offer for Las Vegas-based natural gas business

    Billionaire Carl Icahn's company amended the purchase price and ​​expiration date of its conditional offer for this deal multiple times.

  • In a faceoff with Elon Musk, the SEC blinked

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. securities regulators have pulled their punches in dealings with Elon Musk largely because an April 2019 court hearing on a statement he made about Tesla on Twitter didn't go their way, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asked the court to hold the billionaire in contempt, saying a tweet by the Tesla Inc. CEO - which forecast production at the carmaker - violated a court agreement Musk signed the previous year to have some of his communications vetted by a lawyer. By trying to rein in his comments, the SEC was veering into relatively uncharted territory.

  • Exclusive-Petrobras warned of diesel shortages before CEO ouster

    (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras alerted the government last week that diesel pumps could run dry this year if the oil company does not sell fuels at market prices, according to four people close to discussions and an internal presentation seen by Reuters. Just days later, President Jair Bolsonaro fired the chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-controlled company is formally known. Bolsonaro's chief of staff said the president is "anguished" by rising fuel prices and the pricing policy at Petrobras needs to be more aligned with the government's thinking.

  • China’s bet on homegrown mRNA vaccines holds back nation

    China is trying to navigate its biggest coronavirus outbreak without a tool it could have adopted many months ago, the kind of vaccines that have proven to offer the best protection against the worst outcomes from COVID-19.

  • Putin’s State Oil Champion Suffers Biggest Production Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-run oil champion led by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin has seen the largest drop in production since the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapStocks Slump Amid Economic Data, Snap’s Warning: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneRosneft PJSC, whose Chief Exe

  • Where does Tesla’s Indonesian move leave India’s nascent EV industry?

    Tesla’s much-awaited new Asian Gigafactory is reportedly inching closer to reality—in Indonesia, and not India as was widely expected. On May 19, the Indonesian government confirmed a deal with the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, revealing few details. Earlier, the company had set off rumours of nixing its India plans over tax issues after CEO Elon Musk met the Indonesian president.

  • Oil prices edge higher on tight supply, firmer demand expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer. Brent crude futures for July rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.00 a barrel by 0619 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.28 a barrel.

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.