U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,947.77
    +689.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Worldwide Organic Substrate Packaging Material Industry to 2027 - Featuring Mitsubishi, NGK Spark Plug and Shinko Electric Industries Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global organic substrate packaging material market reached a value of US$ 13.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Organic substrate packaging materials are utilized on the foundation layer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) to provide high reliability and outstanding electrical performance. These packaging materials reduce the overall weight of PCBs and increase their functionality and dimensional control. Besides this, they assist in minimizing the environmental impact of PCBs as compared to their inorganic counterparts. Consequently, the demand for organic substrate packaging materials is escalating across the globe

A significant rise in the demand for portable electronic devices, in confluence with the advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), represents one of the key factors impelling the global organic substrate packaging materials market growth. Apart from this, the growing popularity of miniature electronic devices in the defense and military, healthcare and aviation industries is positively influencing the sales of these packaging materials worldwide. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of self-driving vehicles is contributing to the market growth, as these materials are used in millimeter-wave automotive radar systems to detect obstacles.

Moreover, the growing semiconductor industry, coupled with the escalating demand for improved electric motors in industrial equipment, is boosting the sales of organic substrate packaging materials around the globe. However, due to lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), non-essential activities have been halted for a short period. This has disrupted the operational efficiency of various industries and negatively impacted the market growth. The market is expected to experience growth once normalcy is regained

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.), Compass Technology Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko), Kyocera Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd., Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu), STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech. Co.) and WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global organic substrate packaging material market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global organic substrate packaging material market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global organic substrate packaging material market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Organic Substrate Packaging Material Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Technology
6.1 Small Outline (SO) Packages
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Grid Array (GA) Packages
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Flat no-leads Packages
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Quad Flat Package (QFP)
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Dual in-line Package (GIP)
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Consumer Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Manufacturing
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Amkor Technology Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 ASE Kaohsiung (Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.)
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Compass Technology Co. Ltd.
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd. (Hitachi and Showa Denko)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Kyocera Corporation
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Mitsubishi Corporation
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.8 Shinko Electric Industries Co. Ltd. (Fujitsu)
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.9 STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd. (Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Tech Co)
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.10 WUS Printed Circuit Co. Ltd.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgmxb6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-organic-substrate-packaging-material-industry-to-2027---featuring-mitsubishi-ngk-spark-plug-and-shinko-electric-industries-among-others-301490687.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Again Today

    Despite a day of gains for the broader market, Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is falling again. The data analytics company's share price was down roughly 4.2% as of 2:40 p.m. ET Friday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was up roughly 1.9%, and the Nasdaq Composite index was up roughly 1.1%.

  • Square parent Block posts Q4 earnings beat, stock surges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Block's stock is performing after the company reported its fourth quarter earnings.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Why Steel Stocks Went Straight Up Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern Wednesday night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Calls for economic sanctions by the West were immediate -- and they're having an immediate effect on the prices of publicly traded steel stocks today. As of 2 p.m. ET, shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) had surged 9.6%, European steel giant ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) was up 10.7%, and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- which used to be AK Steel and Arcelor in the U.S. -- was up 9.7%.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) slid 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday, as of 1 p.m. ET, after two separate investment banks lowered their price targets on the Chinese e-commerce giant in response to a weak earnings report. For the fiscal third quarter of 2022, Alibaba reported a 10% rise in sales yesterday, which nonetheless fell about $800 million short of analyst forecasts. Earnings were ahead of estimates -- $2.65 per share -- but right now, investors seem more concerned about the deceleration in sales growth.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • 3M Stock Is Soaring. Thank Johnson & Johnson.

    A ruling on Johnson & Johnson talc litigation is helping shares of the consumer-goods giant, and shares of 3M, which also has a litigation overhang.

  • Tech stock winners that may 'power through' inflation and other market risks

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for tech stocks amid U.S. inflation and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • U.S. Stocks Rally to Finish Turbulent Week

    Major indexes gained after Moscow agreed to talks with Ukrainian leadership; Russian stocks and the ruble jumped.

  • Anglo American more than triples annual payout with $6.2bn in dividends

    Global mining company Anglo American posted record full year earnings of $20.6bn (£15.3bn) and more than tripled its annual payout to shareholders, as soaring commodity prices boosted profits.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Iron Mountain Incorporated ( NYSE:IRM ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • Why Dell Stock Just Dropped 7.5%

    Shares of computer-manufacturer Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) crashed 7.5% in 11:35 a.m. ET trading Friday after the company reported Q4 earnings that fell short of analyst targets. Heading into Q4, Wall Street had forecast that Dell would earn $1.95 per share, pro forma, on sales of $27.4 billion in the quarter. Last night, Dell beat that sales estimate by a bit -- $28 billion in quarterly sales -- but fell way short on profits, earning just $1.72 per share, pro forma.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Tesla stock extends $100+ bounce after Daiwa analyst says buy, for these reasons

    Shares of Tesla Inc. gained Friday, to extend the previous session's more-than $100 bounce, after Daiwa Capital analyst Jairam Nathan said it's finally time to start buying again, as supply chain concerns and rising oil prices weigh on legacy auto makers.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • 4 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Electrification of transport is an unstoppable trend. President Joe Biden wants to make 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030. Top automakers have also announced intentions to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales in sync with this target.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.