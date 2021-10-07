U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Orphan Drugs Industry to 2027 - Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co and Pfizer Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global orphan drugs market reached a value of US$ 174.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Orphan drugs refer to pharmaceutical products used for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare medical disorders. These drugs are manufactured to meet a specific public health requirement and usually have a limited market as they are produced for a small group of patients. They are effective against numerous oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious and neurological diseases. Medical ailments, such as lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and renal cell carcinoma, are often life-threatening, chronic, progressive, degenerative and disabling and require specific treatment alternatives that are effective for their particular symptoms.

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing innovative orphan drugs to provide personalized therapy to patients. The market is also being driven by increasing awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of orphan drugs. The emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the implementation of favorable government policies to inhibit the spread of contagious diseases are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biological orphan drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs can treat diseases, such as cancer, and reverse the damage caused to the stem cells, which is facilitating their overall demand significantly. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global orphan drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global orphan drugs market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the drug type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the phase?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the top selling drugs?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global orphan drugs market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Orphan Drugs Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Drug Type
6.1 Biological
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Biological
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Disease Type
7.1 Oncology
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Hematology
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Neurology
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cardiovascular
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Phase
8.1 Phase I
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Phase II
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Phase III
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Phase IV
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Top Selling Drugs
9.1 Revlimid
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Rituxan
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Copaxone
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Opdivo
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Keytruda
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Imbruvica
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Avonex
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
9.8 Sensipar
9.8.1 Market Trends
9.8.2 Market Forecast
9.9 Soliris
9.9.1 Market Trends
9.9.2 Market Forecast
9.10 Others
9.10.1 Market Trends
9.10.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1 Hospital Pharmacies
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Retail Pharmacies
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Online Stores
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 AbbVie Inc.
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Amgen Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Biogen Inc.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Company
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Johnson & Johnson
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 Financials
16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 Novartis AG
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Pfizer Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.12 Sanofi S.A.
16.3.12.1 Company Overview
16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.12.3 Financials
16.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.13 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
16.3.13.1 Company Overview
16.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.13.3 Financials
16.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.14 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
16.3.14.1 Company Overview
16.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.14.3 Financials
16.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hywi34

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-orphan-drugs-industry-to-2027---featuring-jazz-pharmaceuticals-merck--co-and-pfizer-among-others-301395452.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

