The Worldwide Orthodontic Supplies Industry is Expected to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027
The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market size was estimated at USD 4,370.94 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,648.90 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% to reach USD 6,893.52 million by 2027.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Orthodontic Supplies to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Type, the market was studied across Accessories, Adhesives, Fixed Braces, and Removable Braces. The Fixed Braces is further studied across Anchorage Appliances, Archwires, Brackets, and Ligatures. The Anchorage Appliances is further studied across Bands and Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews. The Archwires is further studied across Beta Titanium Archwires, Nickel Titanium Archwires, and Stainless Steel Archwires. The Brackets is further studied across Conventional Brackets, Lingual Brackets, and Self-Ligating Brackets. The Ligatures is further studied across Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures.
Based on Distribution Channel, the market was studied across Online Mode and Offline Mode.
Based on End-User, the market was studied across Adults, Children, and Teenagers.
Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Orthodontic Supplies Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market, including 3M Unitek Corp., Align Technology Inc., American Orthodontics, BioMers Pte Ltd, Danaher Corporation, DB Orthodontics Ltd, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., G&H Orthodontics Inc., Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd, Ormco Corp., Ortho Organizers Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Straumann Holding AG, TP Orthodontics, and Ultradent Products.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Orthodontic Supplies Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of malocclusions and jaw diseases
5.1.1.2. Increasing government initiatives towards improvement of oral healthcare
5.1.1.3. Expanding dental tourism coupled with the rise in cosmetic procedures
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost associated with advanced orthodontic treatments
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Development of new advanced orthodontic supplies
5.1.3.2. Rising awareness of orthodontic procedures
5.1.3.3. Growth in research and development activities in orthodontics
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Dearth of trained dental practitioners
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Accessories
6.3. Adhesives
6.4. Fixed Braces
6.4.1. Anchorage Appliances
6.4.1.1. Bands and Buccal Tubes
6.4.1.2. Miniscrews
6.4.2. Archwires
6.4.2.1. Beta Titanium Archwires
6.4.2.2. Nickel Titanium Archwires
6.4.2.3. Stainless Steel Archwires
6.4.3. Brackets
6.4.3.1. Conventional Brackets
6.4.3.2. Lingual Brackets
6.4.3.3. Self-Ligating Brackets
6.4.4. Ligatures
6.4.4.1. Elastomeric Ligatures
6.4.4.2. Wire Ligatures
6.5. Removable Braces
7. Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Online Mode
7.3. Offline Mode
8. Orthodontic Supplies Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Adults
8.3. Children
8.4. Teenagers
9. Americas Orthodontic Supplies Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States
10. Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Supplies Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand
11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Orthodontic Supplies Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. 3M Unitek Corp.
13.2. Align Technology Inc.
13.3. American Orthodontics
13.4. BioMers Pte Ltd
13.5. Danaher Corporation
13.6. DB Orthodontics Ltd
13.7. DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
13.8. Dentsply Sirona Inc.
13.9. G&H Orthodontics Inc.
13.10. Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd
13.11. Ormco Corp.
13.12. Ortho Organizers Inc.
13.13. Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
13.14. Straumann Holding AG
13.15. TP Orthodontics
13.16. Ultradent Products
14. Appendix
