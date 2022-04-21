U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

The Worldwide Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Industry is Expected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2030

·9 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Allograft, Synthetic, Cell-based, Viscosupplements), by Application, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global orthopedic regenerative surgical products market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The key factors driving the market growth include the rising geriatric population, orthopedic procedures, research activities, and technological advancements. Osteoarthritis, for instance, has been identified as the leading cause of chronic disability in the geriatric population over the age of 70. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also designated osteoarthritis as a 'priority disease' promoting R&D for therapies to treat osteoarthritis and its associated symptoms.

The growth of the market was restrained during the COVID-19 pandemic due to deferred elective surgeries, low volume of patient flow for chronic conditions in clinics and hospitals, decreased sales and marketing activities, quarantine and lockdown protocols, and low demand. Vericel Corporation, for example, reported the adverse impact of COVID-19 on its business and operations during 2020. The company registered cancellations of scheduled MACI procedures; its key product used in the repair of cartilage damage of the knee. In addition, there was a slowdown in new orders. Anika Therapeutics reported challenges in patient enrollment for its clinical trials due to the pandemic, which negatively impacted the company's revenue and operating results. However, both companies expect recovery financial performance as elective surgeries resumes to pre-COVID numbers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 26% (or 78 million) the U.S. adults are estimated to suffer from arthritis by 2040. The prevalence increases with age and is found to be more common in women. Obesity has been identified as another risk factor contributing to orthopedic conditions. The prevalence of obesity in the U.S. was estimated at 42.4% from 2017 to 2018 by the CDC. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases, obesity, and geriatric population is expected to fuel market growth. Orthopedic regenerative surgical products find application in different conditions of varying severity from joint pain, gout, articular defects, fibromyalgia, and osteoarthritis, to trauma and joint replacement, this is expected to contribute to market growth.

Market players are also involved in research and development activities to launch new regenerative solutions for treatment or pain relief from orthopedic conditions. Amniox Medical, Inc. for instance, received FDA clearance to proceed with a dosing study using TTAX03- its Investigational New Drug (IND) comprising cryopreserved amniotic membrane and umbilical cord, to treat facet joint osteoarthritis pain in March 2021. Zimmer Biomet on the other hand offers an extensive portfolio of allografts and synthetic orthopedic regenerative products such as the PrimaGen Advanced allograft, InterGro DBM, and PlatFORM bioresorbable bone graft substitute.

Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Report Highlights

  • Key factors driving the market include an aging population across the globe and a rise in the prevalence of orthopedic diseases. According to a 2019 review article published in the Elderly Health Journal, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in various Asian countries was found to be in a range of 13.1 - 71.1%.

  • The viscosupplements segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 42.0% in 2021 owing to the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and related symptoms and product availability.

  • Monovisc and Orthovisc by Anika Therapeutics are the leading products in the viscosupplement market in the U.S. since 2018, based on combined overall revenue.

  • In terms of application, the cartilage and tendon repair segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.1% owing to growing applications in sports medicine, geriatric patients, and the incidence of trauma cases.

  • According to a 2019 study on Cartilage Restoration Surgery published by the National Library of Medicine, complications in cartilage restoration procedures have been rising for the past 2 decades. The results also indicated a paradigm shift toward osteochondral grafting procedures and other more complex cartilage procedures.

  • As most orthopedic procedures are performed within hospital settings, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of over 49.0% in 2021.

  • Drivers include a large number of populations affected by joint pain and other debilitating orthopedic conditions and supportive initiatives by governments and regulatory bodies. For example, 12 October was established as the World Arthritis Day by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI)to raise awareness about rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

  • Market players are involved in the implementation of strategic initiatives, including R&D, product development and launches, regional expansion, and expansion of distribution network.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2 Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.2.4 Market Challenge Analysis
3.3 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping, 2021
3.4 Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)
3.4.1 Political & Legal
3.4.2 Economic Landscape
3.4.3 Technology Landscape
3.5 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.5.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers: Low To Moderate
3.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers: Moderate
3.5.3 Threat Of Substitutes: High
3.6 Regulatory Framework
3.6.1 FDA Consideration
3.6.2 Reimbursement Framework
3.6.3 HCPCS Coding
3.7 Technology Trend Analysis
3.8 Product Pipeline Analysis
3.9 Orthopedic Disease Prevalence
3.9.1 Estimated Hip Surgery Procedure Volumes By Country (2016-2028, Units)
3.9.2 Estimated Knee Surgery Procedure Volumes By Country (2016-2028, Units)

Chapter 4 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis
4.1.1 Disease Prevalence Analysis
4.1.2 Current Impact Analysis
4.1.3 Future Impact Analysis
4.1.4 Impact On Market Players

Chapter 5 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, by Product, 2017 to 2030
5.3 Allograft
5.3.1 Allograft Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2 Amniotic Products
5.3.2.1 Amniotic Products Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.3 Others
5.3.3.1 Others Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 Synthetic
5.4.1 Synthetic Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.5 Cell-based
5.5.1 Cell-Based Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.6 Viscosupplements
5.6.1 Viscosupplement Market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market Analysis, by Application, 2017-2030, (Revenue, USD Million)
6.1 Application Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, by Application, 2017 to 2030
6.3 Orthopedic Pain Management
6.3.1 Orthopedic pain management market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Trauma
6.4.1 Trauma market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.5 Cartilage and Tendon Repair
6.5.1 Cartilage and tendon repair market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.6 Arthroplasty/Joint Reconstruction
6.6.1 Arthroplasty/joint reconstruction market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Others Market Estimates And Forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Segment Analysis, by End-Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.1 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.2 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market, By End Use, 2017 to 2030
7.3 Hospitals
7.3.1 Hospitals market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
7.4.1 Ambulatory surgery center market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market: Regional Market Analysis 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Orthopedic Regenerative Surgical Products Market-Company Profiles
9.1 Company Profiles
9.1.1 BAXTER
9.1.1.1 Company Overview
9.1.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.2 ZIMMER BIOMET
9.1.2.1 Company Overview
9.1.2.2 Financial performance
9.1.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.3 STRYKER
9.1.3.1 Company Overview
9.1.3.2 Financial performance
9.1.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.4 SMITH+NEPHEW
9.1.4.1 Company Overview
9.1.4.2 Financial performance
9.1.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.5 ALLOSOURCE
9.1.5.1 Company Overview
9.1.5.2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
9.1.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.6 AMNIOX MEDICAL, INC.
9.1.6.1 Company Overview
9.1.6.2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
9.1.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.7 ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
9.1.7.1 Company Overview
9.1.7.2 Financial performance
9.1.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.8 VERICEL CORPORATION
9.1.8.1 Company Overview
9.1.8.2 Financial performance
9.1.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.9 VSY BIOTECHNOLOGY GMBH
9.1.9.1 Company Overview
9.1.9.2 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
9.1.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.10 APTISSEN S.A
9.1.10.1 Company Overview
9.1.10.2 Financial performance
9.1.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.10.4 Strategic initiatives
9.1.11 MIMEDX
9.1.11.1 Company Overview
9.1.11.2 Financial performance
9.1.11.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.11.4 Strategic initiatives
9.2 Market Participant Categorization
9.3 Public Companies
9.3.1 INNOVATORS
9.3.2 MARKET LEADERS
9.3.3 COMPANY MARKET POSITION ANALYSIS
9.3.4 SYNERGY ANALYSIS: MAJOR DEALS & STRATEGIC ALLIANCES
9.4 Private Companies
9.4.1 LIST OF PRIVATE COMPANIES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nq8t8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-orthopedic-regenerative-surgical-products-industry-is-expected-to-reach-5-6-billion-by-2030--301530019.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

