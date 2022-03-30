U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Oxygen Generator Industry to 2030 - Government Initiatives to Manage Respiratory Disorders and COVID-19 are Driving Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oxygen Generator Market, By Type, By Form, By Technology, By Application, By Region, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global oxygen generator market in 2021 was valued at USD 1,469.5 Million and is projected to reach USD 2,545.0 Million by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1% over the projected period. In 2021, around 1,321.87 thousand units of oxygen generators were estimated to be sold.

Oxygen generators are devices used for separating oxygen from compressed air using special selective adsorptive technology, known as the pressure swing adsorption. The government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19 is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, rising use of oxygen generators in various industries is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, high cost of medical oxygen generator are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Stringent regulatory procedures are also estimated to restrain the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives to manage respiratory disorders and COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for oxygen generators increased owing to the high requirement of oxygen during the treatment of COVID-19. Also, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders is estimated to increasing adoption of oxygen generators. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of September 2021, in the U.S. around 873,000 visits to the emergency departments were made because of COPD. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened globally. Hence, government across various nations globally took initiatives to curb the pandemic. These initiatives included various testing programs, among others.

Rising use of oxygen generators in various industries

Oxygen generators find applications in commercial as well as industrial applications. Various industrial applications of oxygen generators include glass manufacturing, sewage & wastewater treatment plants, papermaking, food/beverage industries, chemical oxidation processes, metallurgy, gasification processes, commercial fish farming, and, mining, among others. Hence, the rising use of oxygen generators in various industries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global oxygen generator market include Atlas Copco, AVIC Jianghang, Beijing Shenlu, Airsep, Caire, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Drive Medical, Foshan Kaiya, GCE Group, Inmatec, Inogen, Inova Labs, Invacare, Nidek Medical, NGK Spark Plug, Novair Medical, O2 Concepts, Oxymat A/S, Philips Respironics, Precision Medical, ResMed, SeQual Technologies, Teijin Pharma, Yuwell, and Other Prominent Players. The cumulative market share of 6 major players is more than 50%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in December 2021, Invacare Corporation strategically realigned its Asia Pacific and Europe & Middle East & Africa business for streamlining its operations and enhancing customer experience. The company expanded its market presence with this initiative.

The global Oxygen generator market report provides insights on the below pointers:

  • Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

  • Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

  • Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

  • Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global oxygen generator market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

  • Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The global Oxygen generator market report answers questions such as:

  • What is the market size and forecast of the Global Oxygen generator Market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Oxygen generator Market during the assessment period?

  • Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

  • What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

  • What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

  • What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Oxygen generator Market?

  • What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Oxygen generator Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Oxygen Generator Market

Chapter 4. Global Oxygen Generator Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Raw Materials
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Distribution
4.1.4. End User
4.2. Industry Outlook
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Challenges
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017 - 2027
4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping

Chapter 5. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Type
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
5.2.1. Small PSA Oxygen Generator
5.2.2. Large PSA Oxygen Generator

Chapter 6. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Form
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
6.2.1. Portable Oxygen Generators
6.2.2. Stationary Oxygen Generators

Chapter 7. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Technology
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
7.2.1. Pulse Flow
7.2.2. Continuous Flow

Chapter 8. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Application
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
8.2.1. Industrial Oxygen
8.2.1.1. Sewage and Waste Water treatment
8.2.1.2. Steel Industry
8.2.1.3. Gold Mining
8.2.1.4. Welding
8.2.1.5. Pulp and Paper Manufacturing
8.2.1.6. Glass Blowing
8.2.1.7. Fish farms & Aquaculture
8.2.2. Home-use Oxygen

Chapter 9. Global Oxygen Generators Market Analysis, By Region
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
9.2.1. North America
9.2.1.1. The U.S.
9.2.1.2. Canada
9.2.1.3. Mexico
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.2.1. The UK
9.2.2.2. Germany
9.2.2.3. France
9.2.2.4. Spain
9.2.2.5. Russia
9.2.2.6. Rest of Europe
9.2.3. Asia Pacific
9.2.3.1. China
9.2.3.2. India
9.2.3.3. Japan
9.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
9.2.3.5. South Korea
9.2.3.6. ASEAN
9.2.3.7. Rest of Asia Pacific
9.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
9.2.4.1. UAE
9.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
9.2.4.3. Rest of MEA
9.2.5. South America
9.2.5.1. Argentina
9.2.5.2. Brazil
9.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 10. North America Oxygen Generators Market Analysis
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
10.2.1. By Type
10.2.2. By Form
10.2.3. By Technology
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.6. By Country

Chapter 11. Europe Oxygen Generators Market Analysis
11.2.1. By Type
11.2.2. By Form
11.2.3. By Technology
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.6. By Country

Chapter 12. Asia Pacific Oxygen Generators Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
12.2.1. By Type
12.2.2. By Form
12.2.3. By Technology
12.2.4. By Application
12.2.6. By Country

Chapter 13. Middle East & Africa Oxygen Generators Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
13.2.1. By Type
13.2.2. By Form
13.2.3. By Technology
13.2.4. By Application
13.2.5. By Country

Chapter 14. South America Oxygen Generators Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn & Mn Units)
14.2.1. By Type
14.2.2. By Form
14.2.3. By Technology
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.5. By Country

Chapter 15. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
15.1. Atlas Copco
15.2. AVIC Jianghang
15.3. Beijing Shenlu
15.4. Airsep
15.5. Caire
15.6. DeVilbiss Healthcare
15.7. Drive Medical
15.8. Foshan Kaiya
15.9. GCE Group
15.10. Inmatec
15.11. Inogen
15.12. Inova Labs
15.13. Invacare
15.14. Nidek Medical
15.15. NGK Spark Plug
15.16. Novair Medical
15.17. O2 Concepts
15.18. Oxymat A/S
15.19. Philips Respironics
15.20. Precision Medical
15.21. ResMed
15.22. SeQual Technologies
15.23. Teijin Pharma
15.24. Yuwell
15.25. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1olwh1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-oxygen-generator-industry-to-2030---government-initiatives-to-manage-respiratory-disorders-and-covid-19-are-driving-growth-301514160.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

