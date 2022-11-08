The Worldwide Oxygen Scavengers Industry is Expected to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oxygen Scavengers Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Form, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oxygen scavengers market is projected to reach $4,318.4 million by 2031 from $2,324.4 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

The function of oxygen scavengers is to limit the amount of oxygen available for deteriorative reactions, which may lead to reduced functionality of many types of products, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and others. Oxygen scavengers are expected to be more valuable as packaging becomes technologically advanced.

Oxygen scavengers are critical elements for the rapidly expanding food and beverage sector. Growth in the oxygen scavengers market is being driven by the increasing usage of oxygen scavengers in active and intelligent packaging and technological developments related to the use of oxygen scavengers.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The oxygen scavengers market is still in the growing phase for food and beverages and pharmaceutical applications owing to ongoing development in these industries; however, for applications such as oil and gas and chemicals, the market is comparatively in its mature stage.

The market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on stringent government rules and regulations by regulatory organizations in various regions and countries, as oxygen scavengers are widely utilized for extending the shelf life of food and pharma products, thereby improving the quality of packaged products. Increasing awareness amongst the consumers related to the food quality is expected to create potential market demand for oxygen scavengers.

Industrial Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving zero wastage, the shift toward sustainable technologies brings significant sales and financing opportunities in active and intelligent packaging. This shift was prominently experienced in regions and countries such as North America, Europe, the Middle East, and some Asian countries.

Furthermore, oxygen scavengers have a moderate to high impact on food and pharma applications; however, in the upcoming future, with increased awareness amongst the consumers related to food quality, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic considerably impacted the production of oxygen scavengers as a result of country-wide shutdowns of manufacturing sites, labor shortages, and disruptions in supply and demand chains globally, which distorted the market. The supply of oxygen scavengers declined in industrial sectors such as chemicals and oil and gas, while it had a positive impact on the food and pharma packaging sector. Pharmaceutical sales grew drastically during the pandemic period, which boosted the sales of oxygen scavengers. During recovery, with increased research and development activities and the increased need for sustainable packaging, the demand for oxygen scavengers is anticipated to be robust.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the oxygen scavengers market:

Rising Awareness amongst the Consumers related to Food Quality

Rising demand for Convenience Foods and Active Food Packaging

Increasing developments in Pharmaceutical Industry

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

Hazards Associated with Chemicals in Oxygen Scavengers to Human Health and Potential Threat to Efficiency of Steam Generation Process

Inconvenience Associated with Oxygen Scavenger Sachets in Food Packaging

