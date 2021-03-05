Worldwide Packaged Food Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Packaged Food Market - Size, Share, COVID Impact Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of Packaged Food Market at a global, regional and key country level, split by different sub-segments of the industry. The report presents growth projections in the Packaged Food Market between 2021 and 2027 for companies operating across different types, applications, and end-user verticals.



Packaged Food Market is quickly reaching its pre-COVID levels and a healthy growth rate is expected over the forecast period driven by the V-shaped recovery in most of the developing nations.



Key strategies of companies operating in Packaged Food Market Industry are identified as showcasing their contactless manufacturing and delivery methods, highlighting USP statements, focus on product packaging, and increased the presence of products on online platforms.



The food industry is set to experience a few changes in 2021 due to the increased consciousness of consumers in selecting food. This inclination towards sustainable, regenerative, plant-based food and demand for foods and beverages with immunity-boosting ingredients is driving the demand for these products and their constituents. Do It Yourself (DIY) trend has seen huge momentum during Corona times and is expected to continue in 2021.



Considering the rapidly changing market landscape, companies are changing their perspectives on expanding beyond traditional markets. In addition to focusing on widening applications, introducing new product portfolios, most food and beverage companies are planning to capture domestic and international markets.



Fast pace recovery of developing economies leading to increased disposable income will support the Packaged Food Market demand between 2021 and 2027.



Lockdowns across the globe in 2020 and continuing restrictions in 2021 disrupted the supply chain posing challenges for manufactures in the Packaged Food Market. Intense competition, pricing issues, and shifting consumer preferences will continue to put pressure on vendors' profit margins.

Story continues

Short-term and long-term trends affecting the market landscape are included in the research. Further, market drivers, restraints, and potential opportunities are also provided in the report.



The Packaged Food report computes the 2020 market value in revenue terms based on the average Packaged Food prices and sales/revenue models of key companies operating in the Packaged Food Market Industry. The study forecasts the market size to 2027 for different types of Packaged Food and provides respective market share and growth rates.



The study discusses technological innovations and the potential shift in demand among various products in the Packaged Food Market, over the forecast period. The leading five companies in the Packaged Food Market Industry together with their products, key strategies, and comparisons are provided.



The Packaged Food Market size, share, and outlook across different types and applications are provided at geographic levels of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, South and Central America. Further, country-level Packaged Food Market value is also provided.



All recent developments in Packaged Food Market Industry including mergers, acquisitions, contract awards, licenses, product launches, and expansion plans are included in the report.

Base Year - 2020; Forecast period: 2021 - 2027

Publication frequency - Every six months

Research Methodology - Data triangulation with top-down and Bottom-up approach are used for market size

Scope of the Report

Global Packaged Food Market Industry size, 2020-2027

Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five forces analysis

Types of Packaged Food, 2020-2027

Packaged Food applications and end-user verticals market size, 2020-2027

Packaged Food Market size across countries, 2020-2027

5 leading companies in the industry - overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest market news and developments

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents



2. Packaged Food Market Latest Trends, Drivers and Challenges, 2020 -2027

2.1 Packaged Food Market Overview

2.2 Post COVID Strategies of Leading Packaged Food Companies

2.3 Packaged Food Market Insights, 2021-2027

2.3.1 Leading Packaged Food types, 2021-2027

2.3.2 Leading Packaged Food End-User industries, 2021-2027

2.3.3 Fast-Growing countries for Packaged Food sales, 2021-2027

2.4 Packaged Food Market Drivers and Restraints

2.4.1 Packaged Food Demand Drivers to 2027

2.4.2 Packaged Food Challenges to 2027

2.5 Packaged Food Market-Five Forces Analysis

2.5.1 Packaged Food Industry Attractiveness Index, 2020

2.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

2.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.5.6 Threat of Substitutes



3. Global Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

3.1 Global Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

3.2 Global Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

3.3 Global Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

3.4 Global Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

3.5 Global Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Region, 2021-2027



4. Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

4.1 Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

4.2 Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

4.3 Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

4.4 Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

4.5 Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

4.6 Key Companies in Asia Pacific Packaged Food Market



5. Europe Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share, and Forecast to 2027

5.1 Europe Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

5.2 Europe Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

5.3 Europe Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

5.4 Europe Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

5.5 Europe Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

5.6 Key Companies in Europe Packaged Food Market



6. North America Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

6.1 North America Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

6.2 North America Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 North America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

6.4 North America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

6.5 North America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

6.6 Key Companies in North America Packaged Food Market



7. South and Central America Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

7.1 South and Central America Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

7.2 South and Central America Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 South and Central America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

7.4 South and Central America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

7.5 South and Central America Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

7.6 Key Companies in South and Central America Packaged Food Market



8. Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market Value, Market Share and Forecast to 2027

8.1 Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market Overview, 2020

8.2 Middle East and Africa Packaged Food Market Revenue and Forecast, 2021-2027 (US$ Million)

8.3 Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Type, 2021-2027

8.4 Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by End-User, 2021-2027

8.5 Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market Size and Share Outlook by Country, 2021-2027

8.6 Key Companies in Middle East Africa Packaged Food Market



9. Packaged Food Market Structure

9.1 Key Players

9.2 Packaged Food Companies - Key Strategies and Financial Analysis

9.2.1 Snapshot

9.2.2 Business Description

9.2.3 Products and Services

9.2.4 Financial Analysis



10. Packaged Food Industry Recent Developments



11 Appendix

11.1 Publisher Expertise

11.2 Research Methodology

11.3 Annual Subscription Plans

11.4 Contact Information



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ad9kyz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-packaged-food-industry-to-2027---impact-of-covid-19-on-the-market-301241528.html

SOURCE Research and Markets