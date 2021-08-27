U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,481.25
    +14.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,260.00
    +100.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,327.25
    +52.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.10
    +8.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    +1.03 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1756
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.84
    +1.05 (+6.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,096.02
    +95.97 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.93
    -21.37 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.75
    -0.23 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Worldwide Packaging Adhesives Industry to 2026 - Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Adhesives Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaging adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from food & beverage industry. However, phasing out of the solvent-borne adhesives owing to the VOC emissions is hindering the growth of the market studied.

The rapidly growing packaging industry is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Among technology, water-borne segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Water-borne Technology to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

  • Water-based technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate among the technology types during the forecast period.

  • These adhesives are supplied to manufacturers and distributors as either a pre-mixed solution or as formulated dry powders that must be mixed with water, in order to activate its adhesive quality.

  • Water-based adhesives are generally applied as emulsion mixes that are converted to adhesive materials when their water content has evaporated. VOC norms has led to the phasing out of solvent-based adhesives.

  • Many countries, including many regions of the United States and Europe, have set a ban on the use of solvent-borne materials. Hot-melt adhesives are also gaining popularity, due to their fast set speed and excellent adhesive qualities.

  • Hence owing to the above-mentioned factors, water-borne adhesive technology to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

  • Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share of the global packaging adhesives market currently owing to the high demand from countries like China, Japan, India, etc.

  • China is the leading country in the consumption of packaging adhesives, due to the increased demand from end-user industries like food & beverage and consumer goods.

  • Growing e-commerce is one of the major driving factors boosting the demand for food packaging in the country.

  • Additionally, South-East Asian countries are also witnessing a high demand for packaging adhesives over the past few years.

  • Hence, owing tot eh above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied d during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global packaging adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, and Sika AG, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

  • The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

  • 3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Solvent-based Adhesives are being Phased Out to Reduce VOC Emissions
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Water-based
5.1.2 Solvent-based
5.1.3 Hot Melt
5.1.4 Other Technologies
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Flexible Packaging
5.2.2 Folding Cartons
5.2.3 Boxes & Cases
5.2.4 Labeling
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Dow
6.4.3 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.4 H.B. Fuller Company
6.4.5 Arkema Group
6.4.6 Sika AG
6.4.7 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
6.4.8 Jowat SE
6.4.9 Wacker Chemie AG
6.4.10 Ashland
6.4.11 Paramelt RMC B.V.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 The Rapid Growth of Packaging Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu7g1j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Support.com Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged higher on Thursday, climbing as much as 43.2% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day up 41.1%. The company, which provides technical support services and cloud-based software, has been on fire all week -- gaining more than 150% -- on the receiving end of an epic short squeeze and a benefit from a cryptocurrency connection. With the ongoing adoption of digital currencies and the growing awareness of the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining that relies on fossil fuels, Greenidge is positioning itself as a planet-friendly alternative.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • China’s boycott of Australia has redirected global flows of coal

    Since Beijing instituted an unofficial boycott of Australian coal last October in a major escalation of the two countries’ trade conflict, global flows of coal have undergone a major reshuffling. While Chinese imports of Australian coal have effectively dropped off to zero, imports from other countries have shot up to fill the gap. After all, coal makes up nearly 60% of China’s energy consumption, so its steady supply is critical for the country’s energy security.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) were jumping 5.9% higher as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Thursday after rising as much as 13.6% earlier in the session. The big gain came following Inovio's announcement that Brazilian regulators authorized the initiation of a phase 3 clinical study of COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800.

  • Options Trading: Alibaba Stock Sets Up For Iron Condor Trade That Could Yield 41%

    Traders thinking that volatility might drop while prices stabilize could look at an iron condor trade for Alibaba stock.

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Cramer Calls Applied Materials 'Buyable,' Let's See If the Charts Agree

    In this daily bar chart of AMAT, below, we see a positive situation, if you believe in chart patterns. Trading volume has declined during this chart pattern and that is typical for ascending or bullish triangles. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady and is close to making a new high.

  • Is NVIDIA (NVDA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Baron Opportunity Fund recently published its second-quarter commentary – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter of 2021, the Baron Opportunity Fund returned 10.14% (institutional shares). In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 Index was up 8.55%, while the Russell 3000 Growth Index was up 11.38%. You should check out Baron’s […]

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Top REITs for September 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • EU to launch probe into Nvidia’s $54bn Arm takeover

    The probe is expected to open in early September after the US chipmaker officially notifies the European Commission (EC) of its plan.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Jumped This Week

    On Monday, the company said that its Sofusa technology, while delivering Enbrel (a drug marketed in the U.S. by Amgen) through the skin and lymphatic system, achieved a strong response in a phase 1B study against rheumatoid arthritis after 12 weeks.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Before Fed Chief Powell; Tesla Shows Bullish Action Amid Self-Driving Claims

    The market rally paused with Fed chief Powell on deck. Tesla is trading tight amid Elon Musk's FSD claims. Peloton, Workday were big movers late.