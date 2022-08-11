The Worldwide Pain Management Devices Industry is Expected to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2031

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pain Management Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Application, Mode of Purchase, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pain management devices market will reach $9,971.6 million by 2031, growing by 8.3% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the growing demand for chronic pain management among the geriatric population, the increasing availability of technically advanced pain management devices, supportive reimbursement policies and adverse effects of pain medications, and the growing awareness of pain management devices.



The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pain management devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pain management devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, Mode of Purchase, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Other Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

Ablation Devices

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Cryoablation Devices

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Neuropathic Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial & Migraine Pain

Other Applications

By Mode of Purchase, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Prescription

Over-the-counter (OTC)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Product, Application and Mode of Purchase over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corp.

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global LLC)

Johnson & Johnson (Codman and Shurtleff, Inc.)

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Nevro Corp

Pfizer, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

3.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators

3.2.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

3.2.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

3.2.4 Deep Brain Stimulators

3.2.5 Other Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices

3.3 Analgesic Infusion Pumps

3.3.1 External Infusion Pumps

3.3.2 Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

3.4 Ablation Devices

3.4.1 Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

3.4.2 Cryoablation Devices



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Neuropathic Pain

4.3 Musculoskeletal Pain

4.4 Cancer Pain

4.5 Facial & Migraine Pain

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Mode of Purchase

5.1 Market Overview by Mode of Purchase

5.2 Prescription

5.3 Over-the-counter (OTC)



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2021-2031

6.2 North America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 U.K.

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Netherlands

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2021-2031 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corp.

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global LLC)

Johnson & Johnson (Codman and Shurtleff, Inc.)

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

Nevro Corp

Pfizer, Inc.

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Stryker Corp.

