The Worldwide Parcel Sortation Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $2.94 Billion by 2026

·8 min read

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Type, End-User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is estimated to be USD 1.85 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Market Dynamics

The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to growth in the e-commerce industry, growing automation by various sectors, and increasing labor cost are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high price associated with the deployment of parcel sortation systems and system maintenance costs is hampering the market's growth.

Furthermore, challenges arise in real-time technicality and processes, and a lack of favorable regulations and government policies for automation may negatively affect the market growth. Moreover, growing infrastructural development, technological development with integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 with sorting systems, and emerging various application areas of parcel sorting systems will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.

Market Segmentation

  • The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is segmented further based on Offering Type, Type, End-User Type, and Geography.

  • By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

  • By Type, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is classified into Linear Parcel Sortation Systems and Loop Parcel Sortation Systems.

  • By End-User Type, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is classified into Logistics, E-Commerce, Airports, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Supply, Food & Beverages, Others.

  • By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bastian Solutions, LLC, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Dematic GmbH, Fives SAS, Honeywell International, Inc, Interroll Worldwide Group, Invata Intralogistics, Inc, Murata Machinery, Ltd, Siemens AG, and Vanderlande, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Industrial Automation and Labour Cost
4.1.2 Growing E-Commerce Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with System Maintenance
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Integrating Industry 4.0 and IoT Technologies
4.3.2 Increasing Usage in Various Application Areas
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Lack of Favourable Regulations
4.4.2 Real-Time Technical Challenges

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Offering Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Processors
6.2.2 Cameras
6.2.3 Sensors
6.2.4 Pressure Sensors
6.2.5 Analog Flow Sensors
6.2.6 Displacement Sensors
6.2.7 Proximity Sensors
6.2.8 Optical Sensors
6.2.9 Diverters
6.2.10 Electrical and Mechanical Components
6.2.11 Displays
6.3 Software
6.4 Services

7 Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Linear Parcel Sortation Systems
7.2.1 ARB Sorters
7.2.2 Linear/Vertical Belt Sorters
7.2.3 Pop-Up/Narrow Belt Sorters
7.2.4 Shoe Sorters
7.2.5 Small Parcel Sorters
7.2.6 Paddle Sorters
7.2.7 Pusher Sorters
7.3 Loop Parcel Sortation Systems
7.3.1 Cross-Belt Sorters (Horizontal)
7.3.2 Flat Sorters/Bomb Bay Sorters
7.3.3 Tilt Tray Sorters

8 Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By End-User Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Logistics
8.2.1 Courier
8.2.2 Freight Forwarding
8.2.3 Postal Services
8.2.4 Storage and Warehousing
8.3 E-Commerce
8.4 Airports
8.4.1 International Airports
8.4.2 Domestics Airports
8.5 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply
8.5.1 Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredient Supplier
8.5.2 Drug Manufacturers
8.5.3 Distributors
8.6 Food & Beverages
8.6.1 Unprocessed or Minimally Processed Food
8.6.2 Processed Culinary Ingredients
8.6.3 Processed Food
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Footwear
8.7.2 Apparel

9 Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.1 America
9.1.1 Argentina
9.1.2 Brazil
9.1.3 Canada
9.1.4 Chile
9.1.5 Colombia
9.1.6 Mexico
9.1.7 Peru
9.1.8 United States
9.1.9 Rest of Americas
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Austria
9.2.2 Belgium
9.2.3 Denmark
9.2.4 Finland
9.2.5 France
9.2.6 Germany
9.2.7 Italy
9.2.8 Netherlands
9.2.9 Norway
9.2.10 Poland
9.2.11 Russia
9.2.12 Spain
9.2.13 Sweden
9.2.14 Switzerland
9.2.15 United Kingdom
9.2.16 Rest of Europe
9.3 Middle East and Africa
9.3.1 Egypt
9.3.2 Israel
9.3.3 Qatar
9.3.4 Saudi Arabia
9.3.5 South Africa
9.3.6 United Arab Emirates
9.3.7 Rest of MEA
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Australia
9.4.2 Bangladesh
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 India
9.4.5 Indonesia
9.4.6 Japan
9.4.7 Malaysia
9.4.8 Philippines
9.4.9 Singapore
9.4.10 South Korea
9.4.11 Sri Lanka
9.4.12 Thailand
9.4.13 Taiwan
9.4.14 Rest of Asia

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Alstef Automation S.A
11.2 Bastian Solutions, Inc
11.3 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
11.4 Bowe Systec
11.5 Daifuku Co Ltd
11.6 Dematic GmbH
11.7 Distrisort BV
11.8 Equinox MHE
11.9 EuroSort Systems BV
11.10 Falcon Autotech
11.11 Fives SAS
11.12 GBI Intralogistics Solutions
11.13 Grey Orange Pte Ltd
11.14 Honeywell International, Inc
11.15 Interroll Worldwide Group
11.16 Invata Intralogistics, Inc
11.17 Intralox, Ltd
11.18 KION Group AG
11.19 KNAPP AG
11.20 Material Handling Systems, Inc
11.21 Murata Machinery, Ltd
11.22 NCE Corporation
11.23 Northrop Grumman
11.24 Okura Yusoki Co Ltd
11.25 OCM s.p.a
11.26 Pitney Bowes, Inc
11.27 Siemens AG
11.28 TGW Logistics Group
11.29 Vanderlande
11.30 Viastore Systems
11.31 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kp8u2q

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-parcel-sortation-systems-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-94-billion-by-2026--301500269.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

