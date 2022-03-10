The Worldwide Parcel Sortation Systems Industry is Expected to Reach $2.94 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market (2021-2026) by Offering Type, Type, End-User Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is estimated to be USD 1.85 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to growth in the e-commerce industry, growing automation by various sectors, and increasing labor cost are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, the high price associated with the deployment of parcel sortation systems and system maintenance costs is hampering the market's growth.



Furthermore, challenges arise in real-time technicality and processes, and a lack of favorable regulations and government policies for automation may negatively affect the market growth. Moreover, growing infrastructural development, technological development with integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 with sorting systems, and emerging various application areas of parcel sorting systems will create opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period.



Market Segmentation

The Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market is segmented further based on Offering Type, Type, End-User Type, and Geography.

By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Type, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is classified into Linear Parcel Sortation Systems and Loop Parcel Sortation Systems.

By End-User Type, the Parcel Sortation Systems market is classified into Logistics, E-Commerce, Airports, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Supply, Food & Beverages, Others.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bastian Solutions, LLC, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Dematic GmbH, Fives SAS, Honeywell International, Inc, Interroll Worldwide Group, Invata Intralogistics, Inc, Murata Machinery, Ltd, Siemens AG, and Vanderlande, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

