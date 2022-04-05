Worldwide Patch Cable Industry to 2027 - Featuring AGC Networks, CommScope and Corning Among Others

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patch Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patch cable market reached a value of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.23 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Patch cable, also known as patch cord, is used to connect a power supply to an end device for signal routing. It carries telephonic, audio, and video signals between non-networked devices, such as headphones and microphones. It is shorter than other conventional networking cables and widely available in numerous colors. At present, a surge in need for data transfer and networking in all commercial activities is catalyzing the demand for patch cables across the globe.

The rising demand for a high-speed network in production facilities to evaluate real-time data, improve production processes and offer smooth as well as secure transmission of data represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, enhancement in cable technologies and usage of patch cables in transmitting power over ethernet (PoE) is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the development of data centers to store, manage, and disseminate a huge amount of data.

This, along with the emergence of the 5G network, is positively influencing the market. It relies on patch cables to connect equipment within the domain of radio access network (RAN) and back to the core and routing network infrastructure. Besides this, the increasing utilization of patch cables in residential and institutional spaces on account of their low latency and noise interference, easy installation, and reliability is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing penetration of fiber to the x (FTTx) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the key players. Furthermore, technological advancements in healthcare, telecommunication, and administrative sectors are stimulating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGC Networks Limited, CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, CP Technologies, Legrand, NAI Group LLC, Panduit, Prysmian Group, Quabbin Wire & Cable Co. Inc. and Schneider Electric SE.



