U.S. markets close in 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.96
    -57.68 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,623.71
    -298.17 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,208.61
    -323.94 (-2.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.26
    -47.18 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.41
    -2.87 (-2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.00
    -7.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    -0.17 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0905
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    +0.1440 (+5.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6300
    +0.8580 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,977.70
    +93.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.59
    -17.06 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    +54.80 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Worldwide Patch Cable Industry to 2027 - Featuring AGC Networks, CommScope and Corning Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patch Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global patch cable market reached a value of US$ 2.57 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.23 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Patch cable, also known as patch cord, is used to connect a power supply to an end device for signal routing. It carries telephonic, audio, and video signals between non-networked devices, such as headphones and microphones. It is shorter than other conventional networking cables and widely available in numerous colors. At present, a surge in need for data transfer and networking in all commercial activities is catalyzing the demand for patch cables across the globe.

The rising demand for a high-speed network in production facilities to evaluate real-time data, improve production processes and offer smooth as well as secure transmission of data represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, enhancement in cable technologies and usage of patch cables in transmitting power over ethernet (PoE) is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is an increase in the development of data centers to store, manage, and disseminate a huge amount of data.

This, along with the emergence of the 5G network, is positively influencing the market. It relies on patch cables to connect equipment within the domain of radio access network (RAN) and back to the core and routing network infrastructure. Besides this, the increasing utilization of patch cables in residential and institutional spaces on account of their low latency and noise interference, easy installation, and reliability is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing penetration of fiber to the x (FTTx) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the key players. Furthermore, technological advancements in healthcare, telecommunication, and administrative sectors are stimulating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGC Networks Limited, CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, CP Technologies, Legrand, NAI Group LLC, Panduit, Prysmian Group, Quabbin Wire & Cable Co. Inc. and Schneider Electric SE.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global patch cable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global patch cable market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the cable type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global patch cable market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Patch Cable Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Copper Cable
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fiber Optics
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Cable Type
7.1 CAT 3
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 CAT 5
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 CAT 5E
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 CAT 6
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 CAT 6A
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 CAT 7
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Multimode Optical Fiber
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Others
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Networking
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Non-Networking
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Industrial
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Enterprise
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 IT and Network Security
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 AGC Networks Limited
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.2 CommScope Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Corning Incorporated
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.4 CP Technologies
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Legrand
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 NAI Group LLC
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Panduit
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Prysmian Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Quabbin Wire & Cable Co. Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Schneider Electric SE
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvwwz3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-patch-cable-industry-to-2027---featuring-agc-networks-commscope-and-corning-among-others-301517927.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia, Skyworks, and Qualcomm Stocks Dropped on Tuesday

    As of 1:30 p.m. ET, both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) are down 4.2%, while Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has its own special problem that is driving its stock down an even worse 5.1%. This morning -- four days after investment bank JPMorgan removed Qualcomm from its "Analyst Focus List" on worries about depressed smartphone demand -- TheFly.com is reporting that JP has gone a step farther and actually chopped its price target on Qualcomm stock by 15%, lowering it to $205 a share. Last week, StreetInsider.com quoted JP blaming "fresh coronavirus lockdowns in China and rising cost of goods due to the Ukraine conflict" for weak demand for "low- to mid-end Android handsets" that use Qualcomm technology.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Just Sank Markets. Here’s Why.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Why Snowflake, HubSpot, and Datadog Plunged Today

    Shares of top technology growth stocks Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) plunged today, with shares down 5.4%, 6.2%, and 7%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. While high-growth software stocks actually may have benefited from recessionary fears over an inverted yield curve last week, it was long-term rates that spiked on Tuesday, which actually reversed the inversion. Higher long-term interest rates are a headwind to high-growth stocks, leading to the big moves we saw today.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Popped on Tuesday

    In a note out this morning, Citi raised its price target on Pfizer stock by 24%, to $57 a share, and placed the stock on a "positive Catalyst Watch," reflecting the banker's belief that Pfizer might go even higher. Although anxiety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has died down a bit of late, Citi maintains what it calls an "underlying pessimistic view" about this sneaky virus and its ability to spin off new variants that can elude old vaccines. For the time being, Citi's view is that people are feeling too complacent in the absence of "the next virulent variant," reports TheFly.com.

  • CLSN: DSMB Recommends Continuing to Dose Patients in OVATION 2 Study…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CLSN READ THE FULL CLSN RESEARCH REPORT Business Update DSMB Recommends to Continue Dosing Patients in OVATION 2 Study On February 17, 2022, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) announced that following a pre-planned interim safety review of 81 as-treated patients in the Phase 1/2 OVATION 2 study of GEN-1 (the company’s lead immunotherapy development product) in advanced

  • Why SoFi Stock Fell 17% in March

    Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) dropped 17.5% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A strong earnings report wasn't enough to overcome the sell-off that hit growth stocks and bank stocks. Its losses were lower than expected by Wall Street, and SoFi's projections for the full year 2022 indicate that it expects to maintain this momentum.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in April

    Users of the commission-free trading app have remained committed to high-quality picks despite their recent weakness.

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • Elon Musk Is Already Dropping Hints on His Plans for Twitter. So Much for ‘Passive.’

    SEC Chair Gensler says crypto markets should protect investors, Biden aims to ease supply-chain logjams with truckers, Exxon forecasts gains from rising oil prices and Russia costs, and other news to start your day.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?