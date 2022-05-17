U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

The Worldwide Patient Flow Management Solutions Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2028

·9 min read

DUBLIN, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Flow Management Solutions Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type, Component and Delivery Mode and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The patient flow management solutions market is projected to reach US$ 3,621.51 million in 2028 from US$ 886.43 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Patient-centric care is a healthcare system that establishes a partnership among practitioners and patients to ensure that important decisions support patients' demands and needs. Wireless technologies have been built around the hospital environments through which patients and providers can manage personalized data. Smartphones are essential to change health-related behavior and manage hospital schedules. Internet-based tools also make healthcare practices easy and manageable by collecting healthcare information and offering services to enlighten patients about concerned physicists and provide details about their availability and appointment scheduling. Due to the availability of a wide variety of applications and easy access to them, many people have started using these tools to eliminate waiting time and get convenient appointments.

Commonly faced problems by hospitals, such as clinical mistakes, queues, delays, under and overcapacity utilization, patient acceptance in inappropriate settings, variability of workload, and stress for hospital staff are often related to poor patient flow management. Thus, shifting the approach from self-referential designs to a patient-centric and convenient approach promotes the patient flow management solutions market growth.

McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Cerner Corporation; TeleTracking Technologies Inc; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Sonitor Technologies AS; ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.; Care Logistics; Intelligent InSites; and Aptean are among the leading companies operating in the patient flow management solutions market.

Based on the product, the patient flow management solutions market: is segmented into integrated and standalone Based on the type, the market is segmented into real-time locating systems and event-driven patient tracking. Based on the component, the market is segmented into software, hardware and services. Based on delivery mode, the patient flow management solutions market is segmented on premise, cloud based, and web based.

By geography, the patient flow management market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA), and South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM).

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the patient flow management solutions market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global patient flow management solutions market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the patient flow management solutions market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Patient Flow Management Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Patient Flow Management Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Adoption of Patient-Centric Approach
5.1.2 Shortage of Nursing Staff and Doctors
5.1.3 Rising Number of Start-Ups
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Shortage of Skilled IT Technicians
5.2.2 Risk of Cyber Threats
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Tablets, and Pads in Healthcare
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Acceptance of Mobile Health Technology
5.5 Impact analysis

6. Patient Flow Management Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Patient Flow Management Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Patient Flow Management Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Product, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Integrated
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Integrated: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Standalone
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Standalone: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Real-Time Locating Systems
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Real Time Locating System: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Event-Driven Patient Tracking
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Event-Driven Patient Tracking Market: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Component
9.1 Overview
9.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Component, 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Software
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Software: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Hardware
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Hardware: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5 Services
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.3 Consulting Services
9.5.3.1 Overview
9.5.3.2 Consulting Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.4 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services
9.5.4.1 Overview
9.5.4.2 Post-Sale & Maintenance Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.5.5 Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services
9.5.5.1 Overview
9.5.5.2 Ongoing IT Support & Implementation Services: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Patient Flow Management Market Analysis - By Delivery Mode
10.1 Overview
10.2 Patient Flow Management Market, By Delivery Mode, 2021 & 2028 (%)
10.3 On Premise
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 On Premise: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.4 Web Based
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Web Based: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)
10.5 Cloud Based
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Cloud Based: Patient Flow Management Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Million)

11. Global Patient Flow Management Market - Geographic Analysis

12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Patient Flow Management Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13. Patient Flow Management Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies in the Patient Flow Management Market, 2021-2028
13.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
13.3.1 Overview
13.4 Organic Growth Strategies
13.4.1 Overview

14. Company Profiles
14.1 McKESSON CORPORATION
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Epic Systems Corporation
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Cerner Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 TeleTracking Technologies Inc
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Sonitor Technologies AS
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 Care Logistics
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Intelligent InSites
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Aptean
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/205h0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-patient-flow-management-solutions-industry-is-expected-to-reach-3-6-billion-by-2028--301548888.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

