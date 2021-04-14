Worldwide Patient Lift Pendant Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends
The publisher has been monitoring the patient lift pendant market and it is poised to grow by $28.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on patient lift pendant market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities and technological advances.
The patient lift pendant market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies increasing number of healthcare establishments as one of the prime reasons driving the patient lift pendant market growth during the next few years.
The report on patient lift pendant market covers the following areas:
Patient lift pendant market sizing
Patient lift pendant market forecast
Patient lift pendant market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient lift pendant market vendors that include Amico Group of Companies, Arjo AB, Atlas Copco AB, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, INMED Karczewscy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., Medline Industries Inc., NOVAIR MEDICAL, Pneumatech MGS, Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH, and Wilhelm. Also, the patient lift pendant market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Intensive care unit - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Operating rooms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive landscape
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Amico Group of Companies
Arjo AB
Atlas Copco AB
Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
INMED Karczewscy Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.
Medline Industries Inc.
NOVAIR MEDICAL
Pneumatech MGS
Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH
Wilhelm
10. Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
