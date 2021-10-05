U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

Worldwide Patient Monitoring Devices Industry to 2026 - Growing Market for Non-invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices Market Research Report , by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market size was estimated at USD 34.89 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 38.92 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.88% to reach USD 68.46 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Patient Monitoring Devices to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Region, the Patient Monitoring Devices Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market, including 100 Plus, Abbott Laboratories, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiomo, Inc., Chronisense Medical, Compumedics Limited, Dexcom, Inc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Ejenta, GE Healthcare, Getinge AB, GYANT, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Huma, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Natus Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Omron Corporation, Schiller, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., and Vitls Inc..

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Technological advancement in patient monitoring devices & availability of wireless monitoring devices
5.1.1.2. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
5.1.1.3. Increasing preference for wearable patient monitoring devices, biosensors, and smart implants among healthcare payers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Risks associated with invasive monitoring devices
5.1.2.2. Relative high cost of patient monitoring products and inadequate reimbursement
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Growing market for non-invasive and minimally invasive devices
5.1.3.2. Increasing demand for patient monitoring devices in non-hospital settings
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled healthcare professionals
5.1.4.2. Increasing pricing pressure on market players
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Americas Patient Monitoring Devices Market
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Argentina
6.3. Brazil
6.4. Canada
6.5. Mexico
6.6. United States

7. Asia-Pacific Patient Monitoring Devices Market
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Australia
7.3. China
7.4. India
7.5. Indonesia
7.6. Japan
7.7. Malaysia
7.8. Philippines
7.9. Singapore
7.10. South Korea
7.11. Thailand

8. Europe, Middle East & Africa Patient Monitoring Devices Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. France
8.3. Germany
8.4. Italy
8.5. Netherlands
8.6. Qatar
8.7. Russia
8.8. Saudi Arabia
8.9. South Africa
8.10. Spain
8.11. United Arab Emirates
8.12. United Kingdom

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
9.1.1. Quadrants
9.1.2. Business Strategy
9.1.3. Product Satisfaction
9.2. Market Ranking Analysis
9.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
9.4. Competitive Scenario
9.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
9.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
9.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
9.4.4. Investment & Funding
9.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

10. Company Usability Profiles
10.1. 100 Plus
10.2. Abbott Laboratories
10.3. Biotronik
10.4. Boston Scientific Corporation
10.5. Cardiomo, Inc.
10.6. Chronisense Medical
10.7. Compumedics Limited
10.8. Dexcom, Inc.
10.9. Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
10.10. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
10.11. Ejenta
10.12. GE Healthcare
10.13. Getinge AB
10.14. GYANT
10.15. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
10.16. Huma
10.17. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.18. Masimo Corporation
10.19. Medtronic PLC
10.20. Natus Medical
10.21. Nihon Kohden Corporation
10.22. Nonin Medical, Inc.
10.23. Omron Corporation
10.24. Schiller
10.25. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
10.26. Vitls Inc.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mszulz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


