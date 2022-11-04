U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Worldwide Pay TV Subscriber Industry Report: Pay Satellite TV Will Lose 12 Million Subscribers Between 2021 and 2027

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pay TV Forecasts Update 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The number of pay TV subscribers across 138 countries will reach 1.03 billion by 2027; slightly up on 2021 as pay TV continues to grow in developing countries. This total represents 57% of TV households - down from the peak of 61% in 2018.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst, said: "Given the increasing demand for fast broadband connections, IPTV will be the pay TV winner. IPTV will add 79 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 to take its total to 440 million. IPTV will become the pay TV leader in 2022."

Pay satellite TV will lose 12 million subscribers between 2021 and 2027 as homes convert to platforms that offer high-speed broadband.

There will be 367 million cable TV subs by 2027, 56 million lower than the 422 million recorded in 2021. The 2021 total includes 22 million analog cable TV subscribers. This total will fall to zero by 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in September 2022 and based on company reports to June 2022, the Pay TV Forecasts Update report covers 225 pages in two parts:

  • A 57-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary and profiles for the top 10 countries.

  • A 178-page excel workbook providing global and 138 country forecasts (2010-2026).

Companies Mentioned

  • 4TV/MRTV (Forever)

  • Airtel

  • AIS

  • Akash

  • Algerie Telecom

  • Alma

  • Altice

  • Altice/Tricom

  • Angola Telecom

  • Astro

  • Azam TV

  • B TV

  • Batelco

  • beIN

  • Bell TV

  • BesTV

  • Cable & Wireless

  • Cabletica

  • Cablevision

  • Canal Plus

  • CANTV

  • CDN

  • Charter

  • China Radio & TV

  • China Telecom

  • China Unicom

  • CHT

  • Cignal

  • Claro

  • CMB

  • CNS

  • CNT

  • Cogeco

  • Comcast

  • Cox

  • D-Smart

  • DDish

  • DEN

  • Dialog

  • Digiturk

  • DirecTV

  • Dish Media

  • DISH Network

  • Dish TV

  • DStv

  • Du

  • D'Live

  • Easy TV

  • eLife

  • Entel

  • ETB

  • Fios TV

  • Flow

  • Foxtel

  • FPT

  • GOtv

  • GTPL

  • Hathway

  • HOT

  • HTV-CMS

  • Hyundai HCN

  • i-cable

  • Indovision

  • Intercable

  • J:Com

  • Jawwy IPTV

  • K+

  • KT Olleh

  • LG Hellovision

  • LG U+

  • Liberty

  • Linknet

  • Magtisat

  • Maroc Telecom

  • Max TV

  • Megacable

  • MNC Play

  • Mobily

  • Movistar

  • MTNL

  • Now TV

  • NTT

  • Okevision

  • Omantel

  • One TV

  • Ooredoo

  • Orange

  • OSN

  • Peo

  • PTCL

  • Rogers

  • SCTV

  • Shaw Communications

  • Shaw Direct

  • SingTel TV

  • Siti

  • Sky

  • Sky Cable/Sky Direct

  • Sky One

  • Skylife

  • SkyNet

  • SkyPerfecTV

  • Sliknet

  • StarHub

  • StarSat

  • StarTimes

  • Sun Direct

  • Supercanal

  • T Broad

  • Taiwan Broadband

  • Tata Sky

  • Telecable

  • Telecom Egypt

  • Telefonica

  • Telefonica/Vivo

  • Televisa cable

  • Telkom

  • Telsur

  • Telus

  • Tigo

  • TM

  • Top TV

  • TOT

  • TotalPlay

  • Truevisions

  • TTNet

  • Turkcell

  • Turksat

  • TV Cable

  • TV Cabo

  • TWM

  • U-Verse

  • UNE

  • Univision

  • Uzdigital

  • Uztelecom

  • Videotron

  • Viettel

  • Viva TV

  • VNPT

  • Vodafone

  • VTR

  • VTVCab

  • Yes

  • ZAP TV

  • Zuku cable

  • Zuku satellite

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqt4tw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pay-tv-subscriber-industry-report-pay-satellite-tv-will-lose-12-million-subscribers-between-2021-and-2027-301668853.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

