Worldwide Peptide Therapeutics Industry to 2025 - Growing Incidence of Metabolic Disorders is Driving the Market

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market (by Type, Synthesis Technology, Manufacturing Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$42.22 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.95%, for the duration spanning 2021-2025.

The factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs. However, the market growth would be challenged by availability of generic or biosimilar peptide therapeutic drugs, high cost of developing drugs and stringent regulatory requirements and production complexity of peptides. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like expanding volume of peptides driven by generics, rapid adoption of outsourced peptide API and rising investments in research and development of novel drugs.

The global peptide therapeutics market can be segmented on the basis of type, synthesis technology, manufacturing type and application. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into innovative and generic. According to synthesis technology, the market can be categorized into Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) and Hybrid Technology. Whereas, on the basis of manufacturing type, the market can be divided outsourced and in-house. In terms of application, the global peptide therapeutics market can be split into chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia, diabetes, paediatric & neonatology and other applications.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative peptide therapeutics and improvements in healthcare infrastructure coupled with growing prescription of peptide therapeutics on account of high presence of a large number of patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global peptide therapeutics market segmented on the basis of type, synthesis technology, manufacturing type and application region.

  • The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America) have been analyzed.

  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and PolyPeptide Group AG) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19
2.1 Adoption of Peptides in COVID-19 Related Research
2.2 Disruptions in Clinical Trials

3. Market Analysis
3.1 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.2 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.3 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Type
3.3.1 Global Innovative Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Innovative Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.3.3 Global Generic Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Generic Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.4 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Synthesis Technology
3.4.1 Global Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.4.3 Global Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value
3.4.4 Global Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.4.5 Global Hybrid Technology Synthesis Therapeutics Market by Value
3.4.6 Global Hybrid Technology Synthesis Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Manufacturing Type
3.5.1 Global Outsourced Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.5.2 Global In-house Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.6 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Application
3.6.1 Global Metabolic Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Metabolic Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.6.3 Global Oncology Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.6.4 Global Oncology Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.6.5 Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.6.6 Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.6.7 Global Cardiovascular Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.6.8 Global Cardiovascular Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.6.9 Global Neurological Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
3.6.10 Global Neurological Disorders Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
3.7 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by Region

4. Regional Market
4.1 North America
4.1.1 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
4.1.3 The U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
4.1.4 The U.S. Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Type
4.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa
4.2.1 Europe, Middle East & Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
4.2.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value
4.4 Latin America
4.4.1 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market by Value
4.4.2 Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Surging Prevalence of Cancer
5.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure
5.1.3 Growing Incidence of Metabolic Disorders
5.1.4 Increasing Geriatric Population
5.1.5 Accelerating Number of Approved Peptide-based Therapeutic Drugs
5.2 Key Trends and Developments
5.2.1 Expanding Volume of Peptides driven by Generics
5.2.2 Rapid Adoption of Outsourced Peptide API
5.2.3 Rising Investments in Research and Development of Novel Drugs
5.3 Challenges
5.3.1 Availability of Generic or Biosimilar Peptide Therapeutic Drugs
5.3.2 High Cost of Developing Drugs and Stringent Regulatory Requirements
5.3.3 Production Complexity of Peptides

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Market
6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players
6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players
6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Novartis International AG
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategies
7.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategies
7.3 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategies
7.4 Amgen Inc.
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Financial Overview
7.4.3 Business Strategies
7.5 Eli Lilly and Company
7.5.1 Business Overview
7.5.2 Financial Overview
7.5.3 Business Strategies
7.6 PolyPeptide Group AG
7.6.1 Business Overview
7.6.2 Financial Overview
7.6.3 Business Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qgstoi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-peptide-therapeutics-industry-to-2025---growing-incidence-of-metabolic-disorders-is-driving-the-market-301354997.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

