Worldwide Personal 3D Printers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Stratasys, 3D Systems and Dell Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Personal 3D Printers Market

Global Personal 3D Printers Market
Global Personal 3D Printers Market

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal 3D Printers Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal 3D printers market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.27% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$3.717 billion in 2027 from US$1.294 billion in 2020.

Manufacturing complex designs is now a possible thing, thanks to 3D printing techniques. Customers are provided with customized and personalized products as a result of 3D printing. It may not, however, be able to completely replace traditional assembly line processes. Consumers can create customized toys, shoes, ornamental items, jewelry, and more, providing manufacturers the ability to produce items according to their specifications. 3D printers provide a platform for creation as well as the freedom to manufacture and create objects precisely to user specifications.

Market Trends

High demand for 3D printing in the dental sector, the government's attempts to adopt 3D printing technology, and the capacity to create customized items are some of the major reasons driving the growth of the personal 3D printers' market. The rise in the popularity of tooth diseases is leading to an increase in tooth replacement surgeries, as well as an increase in the older population and a surge in demand for bespoke dental 3D printing solutions, all of which are driving demand for 3D printers around the world.

Additionally, increasing collaborations among major industry players and increased consumer awareness are expected to aid the personal 3D printers' market growth. Furthermore, 3D printing technology is widely employed in a variety of industries around the world since it reduces manufacturing costs and allows for the mass production of industrial items. Several countries' governments are taking steps to encourage the use of 3D printing in various industries.

However, the high cost of the printers as well as the materials used in them, along with the threat of copyright infringement, is expected to impede this market growth.

Growth Factors

Ease in development of customized products

The popularity of print-on-demand parts for the creation of customized functional parts has accelerated due to the availability of materials and developments in 3D printing technologies. 3D printing allows for creating bespoke products that are tailored to the individual's demands and specifications.

The businesses offer customized services, such as fundamental design creation by designers, followed by the opportunity for customers to participate in the product design process. The easy creation of custom-made objects is made possible by ongoing technological breakthroughs in existing 3D printing technologies, lower printer costs, and the availability of a variety of materials.

Restraints

High cost of materials

Traditional manufacturing procedures have a wider choice of raw materials than 3D printing processes. Because of the high material prices, product manufacturing with 3D printing technology is a costly process, which is a key market limitation. The materials that can be employed are currently limited, despite the fact that the technique is a significant process innovation. Furthermore, due to a lack of suitable regulations governing the mechanical qualities of the materials employed, the accuracy and reproducibility of goods created by 3D printing are limited.

Impact of COVID - 19

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on the ecosystem's supply networks. When it comes to the 3D printing market, the pandemic has had a wide range of effects on industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, retail, energy and power, oil and gas, construction, jewelry, food and culinary, and education, to name a few.

During the pandemic, the demand for personal protective equipment such as face masks, shields, and ear bands grew dramatically, resulting in significant growth in the healthcare business. In addition, the need for venturi valves and regulators that help patients breathe has risen. Apart from that, e-commerce has thrived due to regional restrictions and logistical constraints. Manufacturers of 3D printers may print and deliver things directly, giving them complete control over the materials used, storage conditions, and distribution.

Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for Personal 3D printers has led to the entry of several new market players in the personal 3D printers' market. The entry of these new players in a market where traditional players like Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., and General Electric already exist is expected to lead to further innovation in the personal 3D printers' market. Moreover, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which are expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. The threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Function
4.4. Function Value Chain Analysis

5. Personal 3D Printers Market Analysis, By Technology
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Vat Photopolymerization
5.2.1. Stereolithography
5.2.2. Digital Light Processing
5.2.3. Continuous Digital Light Processing
5.3. Metal Extrusion
5.4. Material Jetting
5.5. Binder Jetting
5.6. Direct Energy Deposition
5.7. Powder Bed Fusion
5.8. Multi Jet Fusion
5.8.1. Selective Laser Sintering
5.8.2. Direct Metal Laser Sintering / Selective Laser Melting
5.8.3. Electron Beam Melting
5.9. Sheet Lamination

6. Personal 3D Printer Market Analysis, By End User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aerospace and Defense
6.3. Automotive
6.4. Healthcare
6.5. Construction
6.6. Others

7. Personal 3D Printers Market Analysis, By Geography
7.1. Introduction
7.2. North America
7.2.1. United States
7.2.2. Canada
7.2.3. Mexico
7.3. South America
7.3.1. Brazil
7.3.2. Argentina
7.3.3. Others
7.4. Europe
7.4.1. UK
7.4.2. Germany
7.4.3. France
7.4.4. Italy
7.4.5. Others
7.5. The Middle East and Africa
7.5.1. Israel
7.5.2. Saudi Arabia
7.5.3. Others
7.6. Asia Pacific
7.6.1. China
7.6.2. Japan
7.6.3. India
7.6.4. South Korea
7.6.5. Taiwan
7.6.6. Thailand
7.6.7. Indonesia
7.6.8. Others

8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

9. Company Profiles.
9.1. Stratasys Ltd.
9.2. 3D Systems, Inc.
9.3. Dell
9.4. Robo 3D Limited
9.5. Sindoh Co. Ltd
9.6. Prusa Research s.r.o
9.7. Zortrax
9.8. The Exone Company
9.9. Prodways Group
9.10. EnvisionTEC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9oeeks

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


