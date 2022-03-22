Worldwide Personal Protective Equipment in Electric Vehicles Industry to 2026 - Strong Growth in Battery and EV Manufacturing to Drive Growth in European Market
Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Personal Protective Equipment in Global Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the global electric vehicles (EVs) industry. Revenue forecasts and analyses cover 4 regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World ([ROW] Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). This study quantifies the revenue generated from PPE sold into the global EVs industry between 2018 and 2026. Revenue is recorded in US dollars ($) and is accounted for at the manufacturer level.
The inherent complexity associated with EV-specific components, including battery-packs and high-voltage lines, exposes workers to significant incremental occupational safety hazards across the value chain. For the purposes of this research, PPE in the EVs industry is classified as a product that is worn to protect the worker from hazards (thermal, electrical, and chemical, among others). The product segments include above the neck protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hand protection, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection. The analysis focuses on both conventionally used offerings and those that will increasingly become the norm, owing to a shift in vehicle architecture and changes in both components and materials used across the value chain.
The highly regulated automotive industry is characterized by well-established safety practices, standard operating procedures, guidelines, and standards. However, the pronounced shift toward eMobility involves, among other things, adapting the existing assembly lines and accommodating and/or replacing certain conventional operations (engine and exhaust system assembly) with those that involve the handling and/or assembling of high-voltage battery packs.
This shift in vehicle powertrain architecture will augur well for higher-value PPE, such as insulated rubber gloves and arc flash protective clothing, among others. While automotive manufacturing/assembly operations dominate the demand for PPE in the EVs industry, the nearly four-fold increase in global EV parc coupled with proliferation of charging stations will offer robust growth opportunity in the aftermarket repair and maintenance segment.
In terms of revenue, the foot protection and hand protection segments collectively composed 53.3% of the total estimated market revenue in 2021. Moreover, the latter will register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven primarily by the need for insulating gloves mandated for use while handling high-voltage components.
Geographically, APAC dominates both supply and demand for EVs as well as capacities across the value chain, but the need for self-reliance in the EV value chain has prompted the European Union to adopt an aggressive blueprint to strengthen it capabilities across the value chain.
The publisher's analysis indicates that the global PPE in EVs industry is slated to register robust double-digit growth of about 25.1% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE in Electric Vehicles Market
Scope of Analysis
Key Findings
Market Segmentation
PPE in the EVs Industry, Product Segmentation
Market Overview
Impact of Automotive Electrification on PPE Needs
3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview
Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Snapshot
Electric Vehicle Sales Snapshot
Electric Vehicle Parc Snapshot
Global Regulatory Compliance and Standards
4. EVs Value Chain Overview
EVs Value Chain
EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Overview
EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Flow
EVs Value Chain - Battery Pack & EV Assembly Process Flow
5. Market Dynamics
Key Growth Metrics for PPE in EVs
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Attractiveness Analysis by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application
Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
Revenue Forecast by Application, Regional Snapshot
Attractiveness Analysis by Application and Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
Key Competitors
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Above the Neck Protection
Key Growth Metrics for Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast, Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Above the Neck Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection
Competitive Environment, Above the Neck Protection
Competitive Analysis, Above the Neck Protection
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection
Key Growth Metrics for Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast, Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Respiratory Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection
Competitive Environment, Respiratory Protection
Competitive Analysis, Respiratory Protection
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hand Protection
Key Growth Metrics for Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Hand Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection
Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection
Competitive Environment, Hand Protection
Competitive Analysis, Hand Protection
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Clothing
Key Growth Metrics for Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast, Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Protective Clothing
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing
Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing
Competitive Environment, Protective Clothing
Competitive Analysis, Protective Clothing
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Foot Protection
Key Growth Metrics for Foot Protection
Revenue Forecast, Foot Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Foot Protection
Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Foot Protection
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection
Competitive Environment, Foot Protection
Competitive Analysis, Foot Protection
11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Key Growth Metrics for Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Revenue Forecast, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Revenue Forecast Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Revenue Forecast by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
Competitive Environment, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE in the Electric Vehicles Market
Growth Opportunity 1 - Aftermarket Repair & Maintenance, Charging Infrastructure, and EOL Management Services
Growth Opportunity 2 - Strong Growth in Battery and EV Manufacturing to Drive Growth in European Market
Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added PPE Products for Specific Operations across Applications
13. Next Steps
