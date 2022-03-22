U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.00
    +12.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,595.00
    +159.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,391.50
    +21.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    +7.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.02
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1002
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.26
    -0.61 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3215
    +0.0048 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.8620
    +1.3940 (+1.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,915.12
    +1,551.24 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.55
    +52.51 (+5.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.91
    +34.52 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Worldwide Personal Protective Equipment in Electric Vehicles Industry to 2026 - Strong Growth in Battery and EV Manufacturing to Drive Growth in European Market

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Personal Protective Equipment in Global Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research presents an assessment of the current status of and future prospects for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the global electric vehicles (EVs) industry. Revenue forecasts and analyses cover 4 regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World ([ROW] Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). This study quantifies the revenue generated from PPE sold into the global EVs industry between 2018 and 2026. Revenue is recorded in US dollars ($) and is accounted for at the manufacturer level.

The inherent complexity associated with EV-specific components, including battery-packs and high-voltage lines, exposes workers to significant incremental occupational safety hazards across the value chain. For the purposes of this research, PPE in the EVs industry is classified as a product that is worn to protect the worker from hazards (thermal, electrical, and chemical, among others). The product segments include above the neck protection, respiratory protection, protective clothing, hand protection, foot protection, fall protection, and gas detection. The analysis focuses on both conventionally used offerings and those that will increasingly become the norm, owing to a shift in vehicle architecture and changes in both components and materials used across the value chain.

The highly regulated automotive industry is characterized by well-established safety practices, standard operating procedures, guidelines, and standards. However, the pronounced shift toward eMobility involves, among other things, adapting the existing assembly lines and accommodating and/or replacing certain conventional operations (engine and exhaust system assembly) with those that involve the handling and/or assembling of high-voltage battery packs.

This shift in vehicle powertrain architecture will augur well for higher-value PPE, such as insulated rubber gloves and arc flash protective clothing, among others. While automotive manufacturing/assembly operations dominate the demand for PPE in the EVs industry, the nearly four-fold increase in global EV parc coupled with proliferation of charging stations will offer robust growth opportunity in the aftermarket repair and maintenance segment.

In terms of revenue, the foot protection and hand protection segments collectively composed 53.3% of the total estimated market revenue in 2021. Moreover, the latter will register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, driven primarily by the need for insulating gloves mandated for use while handling high-voltage components.

Geographically, APAC dominates both supply and demand for EVs as well as capacities across the value chain, but the need for self-reliance in the EV value chain has prompted the European Union to adopt an aggressive blueprint to strengthen it capabilities across the value chain.

The publisher's analysis indicates that the global PPE in EVs industry is slated to register robust double-digit growth of about 25.1% in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative 8

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the Electric Vehicles (EVs) Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, PPE in Electric Vehicles Market

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • Market Segmentation

  • PPE in the EVs Industry, Product Segmentation

  • Market Overview

  • Impact of Automotive Electrification on PPE Needs

3. Electric Vehicles Market Overview

  • Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Snapshot

  • Electric Vehicle Sales Snapshot

  • Electric Vehicle Parc Snapshot

  • Global Regulatory Compliance and Standards

4. EVs Value Chain Overview

  • EVs Value Chain

  • EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Overview

  • EVs Value Chain - Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Process Flow

  • EVs Value Chain - Battery Pack & EV Assembly Process Flow

5. Market Dynamics

  • Key Growth Metrics for PPE in EVs

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Attractiveness Analysis by Product

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

  • Revenue Forecast by Application, Regional Snapshot

  • Attractiveness Analysis by Application and Region

  • Competitive Environment

  • Competitive Analysis

  • Key Competitors

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Above the Neck Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Above the Neck Protection

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Respiratory Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Respiratory Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Respiratory Protection

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hand Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Hand Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Hand Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Hand Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Hand Protection

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Protective Clothing

  • Key Growth Metrics for Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Sub-Segment, Protective Clothing

  • Competitive Environment, Protective Clothing

  • Competitive Analysis, Protective Clothing

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Foot Protection

  • Key Growth Metrics for Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Foot Protection

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region, Foot Protection

  • Competitive Environment, Foot Protection

  • Competitive Analysis, Foot Protection

11. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Key Growth Metrics for Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

  • Competitive Environment, Others (Gas Detection, Fall Protection)

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, PPE in the Electric Vehicles Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Aftermarket Repair & Maintenance, Charging Infrastructure, and EOL Management Services

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Strong Growth in Battery and EV Manufacturing to Drive Growth in European Market

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added PPE Products for Specific Operations across Applications

13. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t19zj

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Tesla's new Gigafactory is its biggest strategic endeavor in a decade: analyst

    Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory is ready for business.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Eastern Boeing 737 Jet

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Alibaba: Positive Developments Boost the Bull Case, Says Top Analyst

    The Chinese government has not made life easy for ecommerce giant Alibaba (BABA). Regulatory crackdowns and an almost hostile approach have been de rigueur over the past couple of years. But a slowing Chinese economy has caused a bit of a rethink at the higher echelons of Chinese decision-making. The government is preparing a course of action that will boost its ailing economy. According to a report by the Xinhua news agency, the government will “actively release policies favorable to markets” a

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Micron, Nvidia Applied Materials

    The week saw a number of major semiconductor funds rising at least 10% in value, including the VanEck Semiconductor ETF and the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF A+ (B-). Now, after weeks of market distress, some trading experts see a rising investor opportunity with semiconductors. "Technology stocks have felt the brunt of the market correction over the past few months," wrote TheStreet's Todd Campbell.

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.