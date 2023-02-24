Worldwide Pet Cancer Therapeutics Industry to 2027: Increasing Awareness Regarding Pet Healthcare and Treatments Drives Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Therapy (Surgery, Radiotherapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Others), By Animal Type, By Cancer Type, By Company, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to observe an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Companies Mentioned

C.H. Boehringer Sohn Ko. KG

ELIAS Animal Health, LLC

Zoetis Inc.

AB Science S.A.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivesto AB

Merial Inc.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (Anivive Lifesciences)

Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The major factors include growing consciousness of pet's health and increasing incidences of cancer among animals. Cancer in pets is one of the primary reasons for death, globally. Nowadays, pets have better chances to get diagnosed with cancer due which early adoption of treatment plans are required, which bolster the growth of the market.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are rise in pet ownership or animal adoption, advancement in diagnostic techniques and rise in R&D initiatives. Additionally, heavy investments in research and development activities coupled with oncology treatment and management in pets offers lucrative opportunities to the market players in upcoming years.



Increasing Awareness regarding Pet Healthcare and Treatments



The increasing domestication of animals and growing concerns regarding pet health among the people are supporting the market growth. In 2021, number of pet dogs owned worldwide was 471 million. People are becoming more thoughtful about their pet's health and are expending generously on the best available animal therapeutics. Average American yearly spending on pet dogs is estimated to be USD 1201.

In addition, growing pet's health awareness programs is augmenting the growth of the market. For instance, the Blue Buffalo Foundation and the Pet Cancer Awareness Program (PCA) are some initiatives which raise awareness and provide information to the pet parents.



Increasing Prevalence of Cancer



The growing prevalence of cancer among pet animals, is a contributing factor for the growth of the market. Cancer is one of the key causes of death in pets, mostly in dogs that are older than 10 years.

Story continues

According to the Veterinary Cancer Society, in 2017, cancer was the foremost cause of death in 47% of dogs, especially those that are over the age of 10, and 32% of cats. Leukemia and lymphoma are very common cancer in cats and certain breeds of elderly dogs. In 2017, Animal Cancer Foundation published a study, which revealed approximately around 25% of all dogs will develop a tumor at some point in their life.



Technological Advancements



Various technological advancements, such as the development of highly targeted and specific cures for animal cancer treatment with minimal side effects, are also supporting the market growth. Increasing R&D initiatives for cancer management is propelling the market growth, as various anti-cancer therapies are launching for veterinary cancer treatment.

Report Scope:



In this report, global pet cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Therapy:

Surgery

Radiotherapy

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Others

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Animal Type:

Canine

Feline

Others

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Cancer Type:

Lymphoma

Mast Cell Cancer

Mammary & Squamous Cell Cancer

Others

Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m49r58-cancer?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



