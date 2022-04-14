U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

The Worldwide PET-CT Scanner Device Industry is Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Slice Count, By Isotope/Detector Type, By Service Provider, By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

PET imaging or a PET scan is another name for positron emission tomography, which is a sort of nuclear medicine imaging. It evaluates organ and tissue functions using small amounts of radioactive materials called radiotracers or radiopharmaceuticals, a special camera, and a computer. In addition, by detecting changes at the cellular level, it can detect the early onset of disease before other imaging tests. Moreover, it can detect heart illness, cancer, gastrointestinal, endocrine, and neurological issues, among other conditions. The radiotracers utilized in it tend to accumulate in tumors or inflammatory areas and bind to certain proteins in the body.

PET-CT, which is regarded as a high-end technique, has gained widespread adoption because of its excellent quality, accuracy, precision, and versatility in diagnosis. Additionally, the integration of PET and CT in a single system is seen as an advancement in imaging technology, as the combination of two well-established modalities provides greater benefits than the sum of their parts. Moreover, CT scanners provide high-resolution images of the anatomy.

Also, malignant disorders can only be detected with this technique, starting with observing changes in lymph node size or the existence of aberrant masses. On the other hand, for a lymph node that is normal in size, PET can completely identify a functional anomaly. As a result, combining PET/CT systems allows for a better functional assessment of anatomical scan abnormalities as well as improved spatial localization of functional abnormalities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

PET imaging allows researchers to track COVID-19's key pathophysiological changes at the molecular level, providing crucial information for the disease's subsequent diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment. The most widely employed PET imaging agent in COVID-19 patients is F-labeled fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG), a radiolabeled glucose analog, and the integrated PET/CT system can be used to evaluate the functional and structural alterations of COVID-19 at the same time. In addition, the adoption of devices in the diagnosis and evaluation of the COVID-19 fueled the demand for these devices during the pandemic period. Moreover, cancer patients who receive radiation therapy have a higher risk of developing a more serious condition.

Market Growth Factors:

Growing occurrence of chronic diseases and the growing elderly population

In the last couple of years, there has been a rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease around the world, as well as increased demand for better diagnostic technologies. Globally, an estimated 14.1 million new cancer cases were recorded in 2012, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

Among these, Lung cancer (13%) was the most prevalent type, followed by breast cancer (11.9%) and colorectal cancer (11.9%). (9.7 percent). In addition, increased cases of brain diseases including Alzheimer's and traumatic brain injury are fueling market expansion. Moreover, the number of newly diagnosed cancer cases and cancer fatalities across the world is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, Scanner advancements now allow for better localization of activity to normal vs. aberrant structures, as well as faster scan times than earlier versions.

The rise in deployment of PET/CT systems in clinical applications

PET-only scanners had an equivalent of extremely crude built-in CT scanners that used PET detectors such as crude CT detectors prior to the advent of PET/CT systems. The pictures produced by these CT-equivalent systems were non-diagnostic and highly sluggish. Furthermore, they exposed patients to more radiation. Hence, Correction images exposure was introduced into PET/CT systems. Moreover, PET/CT scanners are also quicker, which helps to eliminate motion artifacts. Because of the unique combination of functional information received with PET and anatomic information gathered with CT, PET/CT systems have seen an increase in usage since their introduction into clinical practice.

Market Restraining Factors

High Installation & Maintenance Costs

One of the biggest challenges faced by the industry players is high maintenance and installation costs of these systems. Due to the considerable capital necessary for the latest technology, and with a huge and controlled refurbished systems business, especially in developing nations has hampered the adoption of new and innovative systems. In addition, major global and domestic players have entered this profitable industry, offering refurbished equipment to healthcare facilities around the world at inexpensive pricing.

Moreover, Healthcare institutions prefer low-cost reconditioned equipment over new products. Further, there are unsupportive healthcare reimbursement scenarios in many countries. Globally, decreased payer reimbursement for PET and SPECT procedures has resulted in a drop in outpatient volumes, limiting patient access to high-quality, low-cost imaging and diagnostic services.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.2.4 Approvals and Trials
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

Chapter 4. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Slice Count
4.1 Global Medium Slice Cardiology (64 Slices) Market by Region
4.2 Global Low Slice Cardiology (< 64 Slices) Market by Region
4.3 Global High Slice Cardiology (>64 Slices) Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Isotope/Detector Type
5.1 Global Flurodeoxyglucose (FDG) Market by Region
5.2 Global 62Cu ATSM Market by Region
5.3 Global 18 F Sodium Fluoride Market by Region
5.4 Global FMISO Market by Region
5.5 Global Gallium Market by Region
5.6 Global Thallium Market by Region
5.7 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Service Provider
6.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region
6.2 Global Diagnostic Centers Market by Region
6.3 Global Research Institutes Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Type
7.1 Global Stationary Scanners Market by Region
7.2 Global Portable Scanners/Mobile Scanners Market by Region

Chapter 8. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Application
8.1 Global Oncology Market by Region
8.2 Global Cardiology Market by Region
8.3 Global Neurology Market by Region
8.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 9. Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market by Region

Chapter 10. Company Profiles
10.1 Bruker Corporation
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Financial Analysis
10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.1.4 Research & Development Expense
10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
10.2 Toshiba Corporation
10.2.1 Company Overview
10.2.2 Financial Analysis
10.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.2.4 Research and Development Expense
10.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.3 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)
10.3.1 Company Overview
10.3.2 Financial Analysis
10.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.3.4 Research & Development Expenses
10.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.3.5.2 Approvals and Trials:
10.4 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)
10.4.1 Company Overview
10.4.2 Financial Analysis
10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.4.4 Research & Development Expense
10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers
10.4.6 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
10.5.1 Company Overview
10.5.2 Financial Analysis
10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.5.4 Research & Development Expense
10.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.6 Shimadzu Corporation
10.6.1 Company Overview
10.6.2 Financial Analysis
10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.6.4 Research & Development Expense
10.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
10.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
10.7 Positron Corporation
10.7.1 Company Overview
10.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:
10.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
10.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.
10.8.1 Company Overview
10.8.2 Financial Analysis
10.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.8.4 Research & Development Expense
10.9 Mediso Ltd.
10.9.1 Company Overview
10.10. Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Healthcare)
10.10.1 Company Overview
10.10.2 Financial Analysis
10.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
10.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjgof4

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


